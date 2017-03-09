Google's reCAPTCHA Turns 'Invisible,' Will Separate Bots From People Without Challenges (arstechnica.com) 31
Google is making CAPTCHAs invisible using "a combination of machine learning and advanced risk analysis that adapts to new and emerging threats." Ars Technica reports: The old reCAPTCHA system was pretty easy -- just a simple "I'm not a robot" checkbox would get people through your sign-up page. The new version is even simpler, and it doesn't use a challenge or checkbox. It works invisibly in the background, somehow, to identify bots from humans. Google doesn't go into much detail on how it works, only saying that the system uses "a combination of machine learning and advanced risk analysis that adapts to new and emerging threats." More detailed information on how the system works would probably also help bot-makers crack it, so don't expect details to pop up any time soon. When sites switch over to the invisible CAPTCHA system, most users won't see CAPTCHAs at all, not even the "I'm not a robot" checkbox. If you are flagged as "suspicious" by the system, then it will display the usual challenges.
I believe there are accessibility laws most parts of the world
As far as I can tell, if you are running noscript you cannot get through these things at all.
Google wants to know what you are signing up for. If you won't tell it, it won't let you pass.
For one thing, I never get the checkbox from my residential IP connection. But once I switch to my vpn on my own assigned
/24 I get recaptcha's all day. This isn't new, I've been browsing from the same /24 for the last 5 years. Yet for some reason, Google things when I'm coming from there I'm a threat. I know I'm a minority that's going to be drowned out because who cares about the few users caught in the net. It's just an annoying feature that kills any competition for my business. Any remote sites u
For some reason, I get flagged for captchas all the time, but no matter how vigilant I am at choosing storefronts, mountains, street signs and house numbers, I have to go through at least a dozen pages of them before it believes me.
I wonder whether being behind load balanced proxy servers might have anything to do with it.
Anyone else having similar problems?
I have a feeling most of Google's new "invisible" method has more to do with the fact they are tracking you as a unique user and following your path to the page. If it looks legit, they don't challenge.
But if you're one of the many of us who actively fight being tracked, we're going to be relegated to second-hand internet user thanks to Google's monopoly.
Yep. I constantly need to do them because I have my browser locked down to stop tracking.
I have to do them all the time, and I'm not even that aggressive regarding blocking tracking. I mostly just clear things out after the fact, every few days - I'm not even running noscript (but I am running an ad blocker, and don't use Google for much).
I'll be curious to see how many of us this disenfranchises...
Speak for yourself. Insofar as Google knows, I am a dog.
No, on the internet nobody knows that.
reCAPTCHA is simply another tracker (Score:1)
reCAPTCHA is triggered if you take basic precaution when browsing the web, e.g. blocking unnecessary scripts, cookies, trackers, beacons, and of course ads
If you do, reCAPTCHA will force you to complete a broken AI-training job, collect your behavioral data, and monetize your labor.
It's purpose: to force you to become a PRODUCT of Google, the all-grabbing data company.
And now it's even worse.
Do not endorse reCAPTCHA. Don't put it on your website.
There goes anonymous browsing (Score:3)
The current "identify some bullshit" captchas can be done without javascript. This seems unlikely to have that failsafe. It will be a wad of purposefully hard to reverse engineer javascript, probably with some timing crap to make it hard to do anything with, and that will be that. It will of course ultimately end up generating telemetry.
I sound pessimistic, but this has been the direction we've been heading for some time.
"Yes, I am a robot, but I'm not going to take your job."