Google's reCAPTCHA Turns 'Invisible,' Will Separate Bots From People Without Challenges (arstechnica.com) 129
Google is making CAPTCHAs invisible using "a combination of machine learning and advanced risk analysis that adapts to new and emerging threats." Ars Technica reports: The old reCAPTCHA system was pretty easy -- just a simple "I'm not a robot" checkbox would get people through your sign-up page. The new version is even simpler, and it doesn't use a challenge or checkbox. It works invisibly in the background, somehow, to identify bots from humans. Google doesn't go into much detail on how it works, only saying that the system uses "a combination of machine learning and advanced risk analysis that adapts to new and emerging threats." More detailed information on how the system works would probably also help bot-makers crack it, so don't expect details to pop up any time soon. When sites switch over to the invisible CAPTCHA system, most users won't see CAPTCHAs at all, not even the "I'm not a robot" checkbox. If you are flagged as "suspicious" by the system, then it will display the usual challenges.
Don't you mean "goo goo ga joob"?
yeah... display the usual challenges and then reject correct answers two or three times in a row before accepting a correct one. And by the way Linux = suspicious. It's a POS.
Windows is also a POS [slashdot.org].
You got through after only two or three times? That's a huge improvement on the old system then. I have literally been locked out of making financial payments and even being able to access some government systems because of captcha madness, giving up trying after several minutes of not being able to get one right. The picture-based ones, where you have to click every square with a tree or road sign or something, are the worst. So much time wasted.
Just reporting my experience with the product, so if you're the guy who wrote it then right back at you.
I believe there are accessibility laws most parts of the world
If they're compliant now, it shouldn't be a problem. If you're suspicious, they just kick you back to the system they were using before. If they're not compliant now, this may be part of their accessibility solution.
"You're either a bot or you're running NoScript!"
As far as I can tell, if you are running noscript you cannot get through these things at all.
Google wants to know what you are signing up for. If you won't tell it, it won't let you pass.
(Google say they don't target TOR but experience says otherwise.)
Don't know how I feel about this (Score:2, Interesting)
For one thing, I never get the checkbox from my residential IP connection. But once I switch to my vpn on my own assigned
/24 I get recaptcha's all day. This isn't new, I've been browsing from the same /24 for the last 5 years. Yet for some reason, Google things when I'm coming from there I'm a threat. I know I'm a minority that's going to be drowned out because who cares about the few users caught in the net. It's just an annoying feature that kills any competition for my business. Any remote sites u
The inverse Turing Test (Score:5, Insightful)
So now we have an AI trying to decide who is the human, the inverse of the turing test. What it comes down to then is it easier to create an AI that can pass the Turing test or the inverse turing test. If it's easier for a bot to fool a bot then this AI strategy will meet it's match in another AI. On the other hand if it's easier to do the inverse turing test then this new strategy will work. I'm not really sure if it's obvious which test is harder.
Yeah its great. A non transparent way to make life to make life more difficult. What could possibly go wrong ?
So now we have an AI trying to decide who is the human, the inverse of the turing test. What it comes down to then is it easier to create an AI that can pass the Turing test or the inverse turing test. If it's easier for a bot to fool a bot then this AI strategy will meet it's match in another AI. On the other hand if it's easier to do the inverse turing test then this new strategy will work. I'm not really sure if it's obvious which test is harder.
Depends on how invasive you allow the inverse turing test to be. USB blood analyzers already exist, DNA analyzers that fit in your pocket may be built in my lifetime. (Obligatory Skynet reference.)
Lots of work to do (Score:5, Informative)
For some reason, I get flagged for captchas all the time, but no matter how vigilant I am at choosing storefronts, mountains, street signs and house numbers, I have to go through at least a dozen pages of them before it believes me.
I wonder whether being behind load balanced proxy servers might have anything to do with it.
Anyone else having similar problems?
Re:Lots of work to do (Score:5, Insightful)
I have a feeling most of Google's new "invisible" method has more to do with the fact they are tracking you as a unique user and following your path to the page. If it looks legit, they don't challenge.
But if you're one of the many of us who actively fight being tracked, we're going to be relegated to second-hand internet user thanks to Google's monopoly.
Re:Lots of work to do (Score:4, Interesting)
Yep. I constantly need to do them because I have my browser locked down to stop tracking.
I have to do them all the time, and I'm not even that aggressive regarding blocking tracking. I mostly just clear things out after the fact, every few days - I'm not even running noscript (but I am running an ad blocker, and don't use Google for much).
I'll be curious to see how many of us this disenfranchises...
Re:Lots of work to do (Score:5, Insightful)
No other entity has ever been able to get that much information in that detail on a "customer" (quotes intentional, since let's face it you're the product to Google, not the customer).
The fact that Google is pushing an internet standard that would require accepting the use of their invasive business practices to maintain a normal experience on the Internet is pretty abusive of their monopoly in my opinion.
"Oh, but then google.com doesn't work, and I can't watch funny cat videos on YouTube!" Well... what did you expect?
That's absolutely fine. The problem is that it's not just Google, it's every third-party site that uses reCAPTCHA stops working properly as well if you don't permit Google to track you all across the web.
Google doesn't have a monopoly, there's competition like Facebook and MS in the tracking space, Bing in the search engine space and a few ad networks. Soon your ISP will also be competing in gathering your info and selling it as well (yay consumer freedom) and it is harder to block your ISP then just adding a few entries to your hosts file and running no-script. Your ISP also has a lot more power then Google in controlling your internet use
If you don't want somebody knowing what you bought, you absolutely have to use cash.
That's gone by the wayside. For some reason I had to buy something around a hundred dollars or so with cash. I had to show them ID and give a phone number.
I suspect a lot of Slashdotters are going to have to sell everything, and move to a compound in remote Idaho, only barter, tear up their SS card, and go back to subsistence living.
I wonder if the 1840's were really that much better than today.
This isn't difficult, and let's be honest, it's also not a big deal (these reCaptchas take like 30 seconds maybe every couple of days).
30 seconds? More like 10 minutes. Once I've selected all the pictures, I get a new set. And a new set. And a new set. It doesn't matter that I answer them all correctly - I have to go through a lot of sets before finally being let through.
Re:Lots of work to do (Score:4, Informative)
The invisible ones seem to be using things like mouse movements and other measurements of human interaction, which can be difficult to fake. They must have some way to prevent replay attacks. Not sure how they will handle people disabling Javascript, probably fall back to the old HTML5 method.
I find what triggers to endless captcha loops is:
- Privacy settings in your browser, especially Privacy Badger and uBlock
- Blocking Flash/WebGL/Canvas fingerprinting
- Disabling Javascript
- Using a VPN
- Especially using TOR
I find what triggers to endless captcha loops is:
- Privacy settings in your browser, especially Privacy Badger and uBlock - Blocking Flash/WebGL/Canvas fingerprinting - Disabling Javascript - Using a VPN - Especially using TOR
I find what triggers endless captcha loops is the regression of Google's search capability, such that I have to repeat the same basic query multiple times with different minor variations in attempts to bypass Google's belief that it knows what I want better than I do. At least once a week, and often several times per day, I get stuck doing Google captchas. I guess it doesn't help that I have a wide range of interests and the type and range of query I make can change dramatically in a short period of time.
Go
I haven't used much from Google in years, personally. I'll still use Google search if my first choices don't get good results, but usually they do fine. I watch videos on YouTube sometimes. It's not as if anyone actually has to use Google services routinely if they don't want to be subject to Google hassles.
We're all fine unless other admins start plastering Google-hosted junk all over their own sites. Oh, wait...
- Blocking Flash/WebGL/Canvas fingerprinting
I'd wondered why a load of sites seem to be asking for WebGL access now when nothing seems to need it - using it for fingerprinting makes sense. I disable it by default, because I've worked on GPU drivers and there's no way in hell I'd allow untrusted code into them, even if it's been through a WebGL verifier.
I've worked on GPU drivers and there's no way in hell I'd allow untrusted code into them, even if it's been through a WebGL verifier.
What should reach more users: an application developed for WebGL or an application developed for, say, OpenGL on a Mac?
Let me rephrase:
A video game developer might consider targeting WebGL in order to avoid having to develop the game five times, once each for Windows, macOS, GNU/Linux, iOS, and Android, or to avoid the editorial censorship imposed by the sole app store of one or more of said platforms. If you were developing a video game, would you develop it five times in such a manner, or would you instead limit supported operating systems and forgo revenue from users of others?
But if you're one of the many of us who actively fight being tracked, we're going to be relegated to second-hand internet user thanks to Google's monopoly.
Whatever happened to you happened because the owner of the site chose to use ReCaptcha as a tool to prevent bots. You have no right to insist that a particular website cater a particular user experience to you -- if you don't like it, you can go elsewhere.
And what monopoly are we talking about here? There's certainly no monopoly on plugins to detect bots, there are dozens. Google might (probably even) have a monopoly on search, but that's hardly relevant to the captcha story. .
.
When a government requires solving reCAPTCHA (Score:2)
Whatever happened to you happened because the owner of the site chose to use ReCaptcha as a tool to prevent bots. You have no right to insist that a particular website cater a particular user experience to you -- if you don't like it, you can go elsewhere.
What you said applies when a private sector business in a competitive market requires solving a reCAPTCHA challenge or running other proprietary scripts as a condition of accessing a luxury. I don't find it so defensible when a private sector monopolist or even a government requires doing so as a condition of accessing a necessity, as the United States Copyright Office required last year [fsf.org].
Yep, same problems for me, and some images are so grainy it's not possible to make out anything on them.
Since I normally don't have 10 minutes to spare clicking images when I want to do something, I just put that site to my blacklist and find an alternative instead.
Make sure your proxies aren't open, firewall (Score:2)
> I wonder whether being behind load balanced proxy servers might have anything to do with it.
Anyone else having similar problems?
Yes, proxies correlate well to bots. Not all attempts from proxies are bots, but most attempts from bots come through proxies. Open proxies especially. Open proxies are bad anyway, so make sure your proxies aren't open. If possible, use a firewall to limit access to your proxies by IP address.
http://www.bfi.org.uk/are-you-... [bfi.org.uk]
Google knows who you are already (Score:1)
Translation: Google have collected enough data of most people's browsing habit from google.com + googleanalytics.com + googleadsense, no need to show you a captcha when they know who you are already.
Speak for yourself. Insofar as Google knows, I am a dog.
No, on the internet nobody knows that.
Speak for yourself. Insofar as Google knows, I am a dog.
Incoming dog food and related products advertising when you visit Google now in 5... 4... 3... 2... 1
Fuck you and your ads.
Doesn't matter that the mentioned people allegedly fell for your ads. It doesn't stop the irony of you advertising in a more obnoxious way than the ads your crapware is alledgedly getting rid of. You are a special sort of retarded to not realize that.
Given that Google not infrequently flags me... (Score:2)
If you do stuff like make a succession of similar searches, but with slightly different word orders or adding one or two different words, and then go deep into the returned page cache (past page 10), then Google's servers might get suspicious and throw a captcha box at you. And they won't be nice about it either - they'll say "Prove you're not a robot."
That's nothing... (Score:2)
reCAPTCHA is simply another tracker (Score:2, Interesting)
reCAPTCHA is triggered if you take basic precaution when browsing the web, e.g. blocking unnecessary scripts, cookies, trackers, beacons, and of course ads
If you do, reCAPTCHA will force you to complete a broken AI-training job, collect your behavioral data, and monetize your labor.
It's purpose: to force you to become a PRODUCT of Google, the all-grabbing data company.
And now it's even worse.
Do not endorse reCAPTCHA. Don't put it on your website.
Google Checkmates Antiphorm (Score:2)
There goes anonymous browsing (Score:5, Insightful)
The current "identify some bullshit" captchas can be done without javascript. This seems unlikely to have that failsafe. It will be a wad of purposefully hard to reverse engineer javascript, probably with some timing crap to make it hard to do anything with, and that will be that. It will of course ultimately end up generating telemetry.
I sound pessimistic, but this has been the direction we've been heading for some time.
Can't easily boycott your government (Score:2)
We can just boycott pages that require connections to Google in order to work properly.
Until your national government requires connection to Google in order to exercise the rights of a citizen, such as submitting comments on proposed regulations. It has happened recently; see the Free Software Foundation's 2016 letter to U.S. Copyright Office [fsf.org].
I pictured a captcha image challenge where it gives you assorted piles of crap and you try to guess which ones came from a bull.
So, would this type of captcha technically be a "crapcha"?
Perhaps this is the latest PR initiative to try to get the public to defend "invisible" spying. Google makes considerable money and maintains relationships with powerful organizations on the basis of spying. Spying is very much a part of Google's business. Google could probably use a way to get more people to (even indirectly) defend Javascript-based spying by turning the public into ignorant supporters who say things like 'We *need* this invisible reCAPTCHA' when we could actually choose to do without it.
Alternative checkbox (Score:2)
"Yes, I am a robot, but I'm not going to take your job."
Useless (Score:2)
reCAPTCHA is useless.
There are other very reliable ways of catching automated bots. They are stupid, and make many mistakes that are easy enough to catch even without Javascript.
The real issue is firms hiring people for less than a buck an hour to spam crap. It's impossible to stop without impeding real users... so where do you draw the line?
As it is reCAPTCHA gets in the way more than it should. You're probably better off without it.
Yes you can. Simply turn away from the site that gives you the recaptcha.
That's not always so easy. I had to go through a Google captcha in order to request an RMA from a company.
Common spambots that submit contact forms are easy to catch. Advanced registration bots targeting major websites, not so easy.
The amount of paid human spam is minuscule compared to the automated kind, so it's much easier to handle manually.
Having been in web development for over 15 years, I can tell you there are some very reliable ways to catch any kind of form submission SPAM.
As stated, there is a point where the bots are not possible to catch, as they emulate exactly how people do it (or they are paid spammers).
You come to a point of diminishing returns, and start to irritate real users.
CAPTCHA's are a bandaid solution for lazy developers.
don't expect details to pop up any time soon (Score:2)
Wikileaks told us how. (Score:1)
New captcha uses you computer, phone, tablet, or TV's microphone to listen for your breathing to see if you are human
:-).
You say in jest, but I give it five years.
If it was just google it wouldn't be a problem (Score:2)
Flagging you as a robot incorrectly would be less of an issue if it was just Google doing it.
Unfortunately, lots of other websites use the API. There are plenty of Wordpress plugins that add Google's recaptcha to comment forms and I've seen it elsewhere.
It could become a de-facto standard and at that point the issues - in particular for accessibility - become critical. If it's more likely to pop up if you're disabled and using things like screen readers then it's discriminatory.
If nothing else, it'll be som