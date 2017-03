IBM Researchers Prove It Is Possible To Store Data In a Single Atom

In an experiment published today in Nature , IBM researchers have managed to read and write data to a single atom . A previous atomic storage technique , as mentioned by TechCrunch, doesn't actually store data in the atom, but moves them around to form readable patterns. "This means that imbuing individual atoms with a 0 or 1 is the next major step forward and the next major barrier in storing data digitally, both increasing capacity by orders of magnitude and presenting a brand new challenge to engineers and physicists," reports TechCrunch. From the report: