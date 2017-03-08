Norway Says Half of New Cars Now Electric Or Hybrid (phys.org) 17
AmiMoJo quotes a report from Phys.Org: Norway, which already boasts the world's highest number of electric cars per capita, said Monday that electric or hybrid cars represented half of new registrations in the country so far this year. Sales of electric cars accounted for 17.6 percent of new vehicle registrations in January and hybrid cars accounted for 33.8 percent, for a combined 51.4 percent, according to figures from the Road Traffic Information Council (OVF). In February, those proportions fell slightly but remained high at 15.8 percent and 32 percent, respectively. While cars with combustion engines are heavily taxed, electric vehicles are exempt from almost all taxes. Their owners also benefit from numerous advantages such as free access to toll roads, ferries and parking at public car parks, as well as the possibility of driving in bus lanes.
i hate when cars are in bus-only lanes. The purpose of the lanes is to allow buses to bypass traffic. it doesn't help when its' so clogged by cars that the lane moves at the same speed as the general purpose lane. thanks a lot, cars!
You're just jealous
,i,, ,,i, :-)
I enjoy my HOV driving and my free bridge, ferry and highway tolls.
In pretty much every western nation, if you can afford a new car, then you don't have to pay gas tax, tolls, and maybe even get a tax credit for upgrading your home electrical for fast charging. Yay, must be nice to have disposable income so you can skip out on taxes.
We should probably start taxing the batteries because of the pollution they currently create.
I suppose they could really help the working man by getting rid of environmental controls altogether. It's a balance, and personally I'm glad the US didn't go the way of Europe and encourage cheap, high-polluting diesel cars.
still less than ice...
The effect:
1) Fewer cars on the road, less traffic, pollution, etc...
2) Fewer cars imported (good for balance sheets),
3) Many old cars on the road (bad for the environment, safety)
Because the taxes are so high it simply prices anything put the cheapest cars out of the market for most people. This doesn't just affect the rich, albeit they are the primary benef
Norway's got one of the highest car taxes in the world, particularly on heavy, polluting, big engine cars. A base model Ford Mustang will cost you $83k. Make that $136k if you want the V8. When you can buy a Tesla at same price as in the US with no VAT, no car taxes it'll be popular. And hybrids get enough tax breaks to offset most the cost difference, basically you can get one you can plug in and charge for near free at roughly the same price as the gas guzzler only version but with reduced luggage space. And we're not doing it to bring in taxes, we have oil and are rich. We have some kind of eco-Messiah complex thinking what the five million people in Norway do will save the world. I swear, living here sometimes feels like a TV show and you're just waiting for someone to jump out and say you're on hidden camera. Except you're not and we keep coming back for more.
