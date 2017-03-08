Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Windows Server on ARM Is Finally Happening, And It Should Worry Intel (bloomberg.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the tables-turning dept.
Mary Jo Foley, writing for ZDNet: There have been rumors for the past several years that Windows Server would be coming to ARM. Today, March 8, that rumor became an acknowledged reality. Microsoft officials said that the company is committed to use ARM chips in machines running its cloud services. Microsoft will use the ARM chips in a cloud server design that its officials will detail at the the US Open Compute Project Summit today, March 8. Microsoft has been working with both Qualcomm and Cavium on the version of Windows Server for ARM, according to company officials. From a report on Bloomberg: Intel chips have remained one of the sole big-name products widely in use. Microsoft's work with ARM, in progress for several years, could pave the way for a real challenge to Intel, which controls more than 99 percent of the market for server chips. [...] Any challenge to Intel's dominance in server chips is a threat to its most profitable business and main revenue driver as demand for PC processors continues to shrink. The company's Data Center Group turned $17.2 billion of sales into $7.5 billion of operating profit in 2016, and Intel has been running ads that say, "98 percent of the cloud runs on Intel."

Windows Server on ARM Is Finally Happening, And It Should Worry Intel

  • How ARM will handle the bloat? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am curious on how the lean ARM processors would cope up with the Windows bloat. Windows "server" boots the GUI first!

    • Server Core can be run without said bloat. It's a pain to use, of course, because PowerShell is horribly verbose and it makes many CLI tasks long-winded and annoying as compared to *nix, but we have some HyperV servers that run that way, and we can actually do remote administration via the Server and HyperV tools so it's not that bad overall. Still lots of other ways it is bloated, and one can find some pretty minimalistic Linux installs that Windows Server could never come close to in small footprint.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by bondsbw ( 888959 )

        PowerShell is horribly verbose

        PS offers shorthand syntax for most commands. I find it much less verbose in general, since it passes data structures which can be easily deconstructed instead of strings which need to be parsed.

        • To each his own. Maybe it's because I've been using *nix for over a quarter of a century, and simply find the toolkit a lot easier to use and understand, and I've never particular bought into this notion that objects are better, considering anything requiring actually listing data inevitably has to be transformed into strings anyways. I find the object nature of Powershell to be just another irritant.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bondsbw ( 888959 )

      A lot of that GUI bloat has been reduced dramatically since 10-15 years ago. Plus Server Core has been around since 2008 with command line only, and Server Nano was released for 2016 which is even leaner and has no remote desktop (it works more like Linux SSH-only management).

      • I kind of feel that 2016 is a bit more bloated than 2012 R2 when you install it "with GUI"

        A cluster of ARM server nano would be cool though

    • A.C. said:

      I am curious on how the lean ARM processors would cope up with the Windows bloat. Windows "server" boots the GUI first!

      I've heard that the Snapdragon 835 is a big enough muscle. It's got four high-power, low efficiency cores and four low power, low efficiency cores (ARM's big.LITTLE configuration.)

  • How is to get the BSOD on arm CPUs... I am getting really curious: Intel is loosing it's crown!

  • Intel is not worried. How is ARM any more of a threat today than AMD was?

    Intel started building lower powered chips a long time ago to compete with ARM and have, in a number of areas, surpassed them. Time and again, Intel has been able to ramp up their R&D to stave off serious competition. I don't see ARM being any different.

    • If Intel has been such a great success at low power chips, why is it exactly that ARM still dominates in the low power world?

      • I think that the poster meant lower power server chips for devices like NAS boxes and routers, but not mobile parts. I could be wrong, though.

  • Got malware?

  • Everybody knows, "the Cloud runs on Intel."

