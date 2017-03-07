Robots in Warehouses To Jump 15X Over Next 4 Years (techrepublic.com) 27
The worldwide warehouse and logistics robot unit shipments will increase from 40,000 robots in 2016 to 620,000 robots annually by 2021, according to highly reliable numbers from Tractica, which adds that the $1.9 billion market in 2016 is expected to jump a staggering tenfold to an annual $22.4 billion by the end of 2021. From a report on TechRepublic: As a measure of global market value, Tractica also expects the robotic shipments to reach $22.4 billion by the end of 2021, up from an estimated $1.9 billion in 2016. The report, which highlights market drivers and challenges, profiles 75 "emerging industry players," and is divided into sections based on robot type. According to the report, "warehousing and logistics industries are looking for robotics solutions, more than ever before, to remain globally competitive," which will "lead to widespread acceptance and presence of robots in warehouses and logistics operations." To allay fears about lost jobs due to automation, the report authors said they expect that the increase in robots will likely yield new jobs and opportunities for businesses. "The next 5 years will be a period of significant innovation in the space, bringing significant opportunities for established industry players and startups alike," said Manoj Sahi, a research analyst, in the report.
Re:The robots themselves? (Score:4, Funny)
I think they mean the robots will be able to jump 15x higher. It's probably to reach the higher shelves of the warehouses.
Re: (Score:2)
The coming dystopia is going to be awesome.
Big deal (Score:2)
Only 15 times? I can jump even more than that in four years.
Re: (Score:2)
Only 15 times? I can jump even more than that in four years.
Yes, but will you?
All at once? (Score:1)
Anyone read the title and think of robots jumping in the air all at once?
Re: (Score:2)
I did, then I calculated that the robots would jump 3.75 times per year.
Who the hell is Tractica? (Score:1)
The worldwide warehouse and logistics robot unit shipments will increase from 40,000 robots in 2016 to 620,000 robots annually by 2021, according to highly reliable numbers from Tractica
Translation:
An uncorroborated study from a company nobody has ever heard but which sells market "analysis" of the robotics industry (as well as several other trendy verticals) makes outlandish claim without providing any supporting evidence.
"Highly reliable numbers"? Why should we take it as given that they are highly reliable? Because they said so?
Highly reliable numbers? (Score:3)
Next story, please.
Re: (Score:2)
The automation taking place is tremendous. The need for people is dropping fast. I would not be surprised to see a 90%+ drop in human labor. I'm aware of new warehouses opening with 60 people whereas the warehouses they replaced had 180 workers and handled half the inventory and half the volume.
Conversations I've had leave me thinking that in a few years, when the warehouse expands (to more than twice the current size) they will not need t
Jumpin' Jehoshaphats! (Score:2)
Where's the work! (Score:1)
You mean people used to do that shit, grampa? (Score:2)
One more low-pay, dangerous, non-unionized job the angry left won't have to finger their worry beads over.
And now, the hand is quicker than the eye. Watch below!
Automation has a purpose. (Score:2)
"...To allay fears about lost jobs due to automation, the report authors said they expect that the increase in robots will likely yield new jobs and opportunities for businesses."
What utter bullshit. There's a reason companies are looking to replace humans with robots, so let's dispel with the illusions about how robots will somehow not impact the job market.
Jobs will ultimately be lost to automation. It's kind of the entire fucking point.
Re: (Score:2)
Jumping robots in a warehouse (Score:2)
This is a robot jumping in a warehouse : https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (jumps are at the end of the video)
Chris Cross gonna make ya... (Score:2)
>> Robots in Warehouses Gonna Jump , Jump