Robots in Warehouses To Jump 15X Over Next 4 Years (techrepublic.com) 27

The worldwide warehouse and logistics robot unit shipments will increase from 40,000 robots in 2016 to 620,000 robots annually by 2021, according to highly reliable numbers from Tractica, which adds that the $1.9 billion market in 2016 is expected to jump a staggering tenfold to an annual $22.4 billion by the end of 2021. From a report on TechRepublic: As a measure of global market value, Tractica also expects the robotic shipments to reach $22.4 billion by the end of 2021, up from an estimated $1.9 billion in 2016. The report, which highlights market drivers and challenges, profiles 75 "emerging industry players," and is divided into sections based on robot type. According to the report, "warehousing and logistics industries are looking for robotics solutions, more than ever before, to remain globally competitive," which will "lead to widespread acceptance and presence of robots in warehouses and logistics operations." To allay fears about lost jobs due to automation, the report authors said they expect that the increase in robots will likely yield new jobs and opportunities for businesses. "The next 5 years will be a period of significant innovation in the space, bringing significant opportunities for established industry players and startups alike," said Manoj Sahi, a research analyst, in the report.

Robots in Warehouses To Jump 15X Over Next 4 Years

  • Only 15 times? I can jump even more than that in four years.

      Only 15 times? I can jump even more than that in four years.

      Yes, but will you?

  • The worldwide warehouse and logistics robot unit shipments will increase from 40,000 robots in 2016 to 620,000 robots annually by 2021, according to highly reliable numbers from Tractica

    Translation:

    An uncorroborated study from a company nobody has ever heard but which sells market "analysis" of the robotics industry (as well as several other trendy verticals) makes outlandish claim without providing any supporting evidence.

    "Highly reliable numbers"? Why should we take it as given that they are highly reliable? Because they said so?

    TFS mentions "highly reliable numbers." Since only an HR department would use that terminology, the entire article is assumed to be B.S.

    Next story, please.
    • I work with Order Management and Warehouse Management Systems.

      The automation taking place is tremendous. The need for people is dropping fast. I would not be surprised to see a 90%+ drop in human labor. I'm aware of new warehouses opening with 60 people whereas the warehouses they replaced had 180 workers and handled half the inventory and half the volume.

      Conversations I've had leave me thinking that in a few years, when the warehouse expands (to more than twice the current size) they will not need t
  • Between sending out jobs overseas. Even the expensive high-end ones. And robotics. Tell me.. Where are people to earn money?? ..Will they get a job as "oilers" for robots?? sarcasm.

  • One more low-pay, dangerous, non-unionized job the angry left won't have to finger their worry beads over.

    And now, the hand is quicker than the eye. Watch below!

  • "...To allay fears about lost jobs due to automation, the report authors said they expect that the increase in robots will likely yield new jobs and opportunities for businesses."

    What utter bullshit. There's a reason companies are looking to replace humans with robots, so let's dispel with the illusions about how robots will somehow not impact the job market.

    Jobs will ultimately be lost to automation. It's kind of the entire fucking point.

      Jobs will temporarily be lost to automation. We've been automating people out of work for a very, very long time. Farm equipment automated farm hands out of work. They found jobs in manufacturing. Software automated a lot of secretarial positions and other white collar positions out of work, but that same software led to a new industry that employs a massive number of people in higher paying jobs. When you automate people out of a job, you temporarily displace them. However, that frees up a lot of capital.

  • This is a robot jumping in a warehouse : https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] (jumps are at the end of the video)

  • Chris Cross gonna make ya...

    >> Robots in Warehouses Gonna Jump , Jump

