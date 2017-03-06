Nintendo Switch Owners Complain About Dead Pixels, Nintendo Says They're 'Normal'

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Nintendo says the dead or stuck pixels Switch owners are complaining about are "normal" and not defects. "New Switch players have taken to online discussion boards, including a 2,000-comment strong Reddit post, to complain of screen issues distracting play, unbecoming of a $300 handheld gaming machine," reports The Guardian. From the report: In a support document entitled "There are black or bright dots on the Nintendo Switch screen that do not go away, or there are dark or light patches on the screen," Nintendo said: "Small numbers of stuck or dead pixels are a characteristic of LCD screens. These are normal and should not be considered a defect." Customers wishing to swap their Switch consoles with defective screens will get no support from Nintendo. A similar issue happened with the Nintendo DS at launch in the U.S., but the Japanese gaming company eventually relented after complaints from buyers, begrudgingly offering replacements under warranty. Nintendo also warned users that using the Switch near an aquarium or within a meter of another wireless device, including laptops, wireless headsets, wireless printers, microwaves, cordless phones or even USB-3.0 compatible devices "such as hard drives, thumb drives, LAN adapters, etc," might cause the Joy-Con controllers to disconnect from the Switch.

  • Dead pixels? Really? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by ZorinLynx ( 31751 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @10:36PM (#53990063) Homepage

    Sounds like Nintendo's buying up all those panels that didn't pass muster for other companies' standards. Pretty cheap of them, considering the price of the unit.

    I haven't seen a dead pixel on a screen in years. I can't believe Nintendo would stoop so low to essentially buying up rejects to save a couple bucks per unit.

  • Dead pixels normal... in 2001. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Mal-2 ( 675116 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @10:38PM (#53990067) Homepage Journal

    I didn't plan to buy one anyhow, but this is proof positive that Nintendo still has the sense of entitlement leading them to say "you'll take what we give you, and you'll like it". Getting rid of region locks might have been seen as a step to hand some control back to the customer, but refusing to accept that dead pixels are defects and have been considered such for at least ten years now is an admission that they either can't do better, or are honey badgers about what the customer actually thinks. Unreliable connections are defects too, even Apple wasn't able to get away with the "you're holding it wrong" defense for very long.

    If they can't do better for technical reasons... well I'm not buying that. They can do better, because other device manufacturers are doing better. If they can't afford to do better, then they really should get out of the hardware market.

    • Dead Pixel normal in 2017 (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Here's Dells dead pixel policy for 2017. So basically Dell will ignore 5 dead dark pixels before you can get a replacement.

      Flat panel monitors with Premium Panel Guarantee (HD+ (1600 x 900) and above LCD resolutions):
      1 or more 6 or more
      Bright = 1 or more
      Dark = 6 or more
      Dell monitors (D Series) 6 or more 9 or more Combination of bright and dark = 9 or more
      All other Dell flat panel monitors 6 or more

  • Nintendo really should pay more attention to these sorts of things, as this can be what makes or breaks a device. I was strongly considering getting one, but between these stories, the untransferable/unbackup-able save data, and all that on top of them repeating their inability to grasp how people use online play (Really, friend codes? AGAIN? You can't just let us use handles like everywhere else on the civilized internet?), I'm shifting more to the mindset of "maybe let's wait and see if the version 2.0 is

  • Dear Mr. Customer (Score:3)

    by fred911 ( 83970 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @10:41PM (#53990079)

    The defects you seem to think exist are a normally engineered design to enhance our users experience. Besides, we don't have sufficient inventory to supply the current demand. As soon as our supply is greater than our customer demand, we may consider some type of compensation. Please keep complaining and we'll contract you in 6 months or so (if you're loud enough).

      Thanks and enjoy your experience!

  • Because if the Switch was a stunning 4K (710 PPI for a 6.2" screen), people wouldn't complain much because the pixel are too tiny to be noticeable if they die.

    But at 720P (237 PPI), that's a whole different world. It's comparable to the first Samsung Galaxy S with 233 PPI. Even the new iPhone 7 is not "that" far ahead with 326 ppi (well, the Galaxy S7 have over 500 PPI).

  • ...but maybe the customers are just holding it wrong?

  • This is nothing new. Every manufacturer has a note about the number and/or type of acceptable dead/bright pixels on an LCD though they vary from manufacturer to manufacturer. In some cases, a display can have dozens of dead pixels as long as they aren't clustered together, where others will allow several dead pixels but no bright pixels.

    This is nothing new and has been Nintendo's policy ever since the Gameboy Advance was released. But, if you're nice when you call support, you may be able to get it repla

    • That's kind of the problem: Nintendo doesn't actually have a policy, unless you think saying "tough luck" is a policy. It wouldn't be a problem if they were straightforward about it, and said "x number of stuck, hot or dead pixels in total, or x number within an area of x by y pixels will be considered faulty", as other manufacturers did. They've chosen instead to make it a war between consumers and customer service to try and see whether you can get a replacement or not.
    • Most manufacturers of quality have long moved past this policy for new devices. My LCD monitor is has a zero dead/zero bright pixel policy at purchase.
    • Do you know how many CRT monitors have dead pixels? The answer is none, because consumers would not stand for that. Plus, there were about 40+ previous years of manufacturing improvements that helped eliminate manufacturing errors of the phosphors in CRTs. So you can either complain (which is what the switch owners are doing), or wait until manufacturing technology matures.
  • ... on an older screen or one that has been abused. On a new device? Not so much. The only reason that anyone's going to take Nintendo's explanation lying down is because trying to stand up to Nintendo on this point is going to take a ton of perseverance, time, and probably money with no assurance that it's actually going to work out.

  • It's to be expected that for the first batch, QA standards aren't too stringent, as they need numbers, numbers, numbers, to get 3rd party buy-in. Early PSPs had some stuck pixels, but later ones were fine. None of my VITAs have stuck/dead pixels.

    I was planning to wait for the Mario Bundle, I'm guessing with a Mario-Red and Luigi-Green joycon, as here in Canada the Switch debuts at $400 and there's not even a pack-in game included. Yeah, that's $400 CAD and it also proves that a low CAD vs USD might be 'goo

  • Can't be as bad as original Gameboy (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I did repair work at Nintendo when the original gameboy came out. All day long people would show up to get screen issues fixed and many of the came right back without even leaving the parking lot before it went bad again.Being an early adopter of Nintendo gear has never been a good idea.

  • Not in 2017 (Score:3)

    by MBGMorden ( 803437 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @11:15PM (#53990221)

    I remember WAY back in the early 2000's when LCD flat panels first started getting cheap enough for the average consumer (I bought my first as a 17" for $300 back around 2001) it was common for there to be at least 1 dead pixel - and they generally wouldn't consider it a warranty item unless there were more than 10 or more than 2 within a few cm of each other.

    That is pretty much of thing of the past now though. In the last ~7 years I can't recall having a single display with a dead pixel, and in today's age I certainly would return a display (or device) that had one.

  • Nintendo has it half right

    Dead pixels ARE normal.... Fortunately, so is the replacing of affected devices under warranty.

