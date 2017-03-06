Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


New York State To Launch Electric Vehicle Rebate (foxnews.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
An anonymous reader shares an AP report: New York state will soon launch a rebate intended to make electric vehicles more price competitive with traditional cars. Officials said they'll launch the initiative by April 1. The rebate of up to $2,000 will be available for zero-emission and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles. It's part of an effort to reduce automotive carbon emissions, the state's largest climate change contributor. "We want to make electric vehicles a mainstream option," said state Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, a Westchester County Democrat who leads the Assembly energy committee. "They are becoming more affordable and we need to encourage them." Environmentalists supported the rebate when it was approved by lawmakers in 2016 and have been eagerly awaiting the launch.

  • >> They are becoming more affordable and we need to encourage them.

    Well...which is it?

    • Both.

    • We need to give tax money rebates to the rich people who can afford a Tesla, and we need to have more special taxes on these cars while we are at it since they don't pay the road taxes that are built into the purchase of gasoline. And while we are at it we might as well force big brother GPS systems on people to report wen and where they go because, well, there must be some good reason and besides we can.
  • The working man now only owes $38,000. Environment and affordability problems solved. Praise the lawmakers.

    • But how much of a rebate would most people need?

      I couldn't afford a $40K electric car unless there was a $39K rebate on it.

    • Manufacturers reduce costs with economies of scale. Short term subsidies like this are what helps manufacturers to ramp up mass production to that end.

      • When the manufacturers ramp up production to the point that a new or used electric vehicle will be sub-$15,000, this would be great, albeit unnessecary at that point. At the current price of electric vehicles, this is just a rebate for the upper class.
    • This is on top of the Federal Tax Credit of $7,500. So you'd owe 38,000 and then also owe $7,500 less in taxes at the end of the year. (Depending on whether the car manufacturer has hit their cap yet)

    • The working man now only owes $38,000.

      Or about the price of a Ford F-250.

    • $38,000 for a car isn't that much. my CR-V was $30,000 when i bought it 6 years ago. the subaru my wife wants is like $35,000. and i see a lot of $40,000 cars around here

  • It's projected that the average car or truck will be cheaper in the fully electric or plug in electric long-range hybrid mode by somewhere between 2020 and 2022.

    An easier way of doing this would be to remove the fleet vehicle deductions and expensing for business if they aren't all-electric.

    However, since the time horizon is just a few years, a short subsidy will help.

  • Really? To lower pollution? (Score:3)

    by chubs ( 2470996 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @02:37PM (#53986821)
    I would love to own an electric car. However, I'm not going to kid myself and say it's helping the environment. With current processes for extracting Lithium from the ground resulting in 0.02% lithium and 99.8% dirt that is now contaminated by the toxic chemicals used to extract the lithium and the resource depletion on local water sources as water is shipped to lithium mines in salt flats, plus the fact that electricity to charge the cars likely comes from burning fossil fuels anyway, I'm going to guess the net environmental impact of an electric vehicle over the course of its life is only nominally better than a combustion engine. People have this idea that if the pollution isn't directly coming out of their tailpipe, they aren't causing it.

    • Burning fossil fuels in power plant is a lot more efficient than in individual combustion engines. Also, power plants can be outside cities. Global warming is a problem but local air pollution in big cities is another.

  • I got mine (a 2014) used with less than 10K miles for a really good price. It's probably the nicest car I've owned. The instant torque of the electric drive is fantastic for city driving and commuting. I've had a series of four cylinder commuter cars over the years and the electric drive is by far the best "solution" to the typically gutless four cylinder engine I've found. My last car was turbocharged and while that was fun after the thing spooled up, it was by no means instant response. It was also not al

