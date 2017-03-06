New York State To Launch Electric Vehicle Rebate (foxnews.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares an AP report: New York state will soon launch a rebate intended to make electric vehicles more price competitive with traditional cars. Officials said they'll launch the initiative by April 1. The rebate of up to $2,000 will be available for zero-emission and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles. It's part of an effort to reduce automotive carbon emissions, the state's largest climate change contributor. "We want to make electric vehicles a mainstream option," said state Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, a Westchester County Democrat who leads the Assembly energy committee. "They are becoming more affordable and we need to encourage them." Environmentalists supported the rebate when it was approved by lawmakers in 2016 and have been eagerly awaiting the launch.
Well...which is it?
Both.
$2000 rebate on a $40000 electric vehicle (Score:3)
But how much of a rebate would most people need?
I couldn't afford a $40K electric car unless there was a $39K rebate on it.
Manufacturers reduce costs with economies of scale. Short term subsidies like this are what helps manufacturers to ramp up mass production to that end.
Or about the price of a Ford F-250.
$38,000 for a car isn't that much. my CR-V was $30,000 when i bought it 6 years ago. the subaru my wife wants is like $35,000. and i see a lot of $40,000 cars around here
2020 to 2022 when e vehicles cheaper than fff (Score:1)
It's projected that the average car or truck will be cheaper in the fully electric or plug in electric long-range hybrid mode by somewhere between 2020 and 2022.
An easier way of doing this would be to remove the fleet vehicle deductions and expensing for business if they aren't all-electric.
However, since the time horizon is just a few years, a short subsidy will help.
Really? To lower pollution? (Score:3)
Burning fossil fuels in power plant is a lot more efficient than in individual combustion engines. Also, power plants can be outside cities. Global warming is a problem but local air pollution in big cities is another.
FWIW I'm a happy Volt owner (Score:2)
I got mine (a 2014) used with less than 10K miles for a really good price. It's probably the nicest car I've owned. The instant torque of the electric drive is fantastic for city driving and commuting. I've had a series of four cylinder commuter cars over the years and the electric drive is by far the best "solution" to the typically gutless four cylinder engine I've found. My last car was turbocharged and while that was fun after the thing spooled up, it was by no means instant response. It was also not al