What the Death of CRT Display Means For Classic Arcade Machines

An anonymous reader shares a VentureBeat report:The cathode-ray-tube technology that powered the monitors for nearly every classic arcade game in the twentieth century is defunct. Sony, Samsung, and others have left it behind for skinnier and more lucrative LCDs and plasmas, and the CRTs that are left are about to sell out. The current stock of new 29-inch CRT monitors is dwindling. Online arcade cabinet and parts supplier Dream Arcades has fewer than 30 of those large displays sitting on its shelves. When it sells out of the current inventory, it will never get another shipment in that size again. "We've secured enough [of the other sizes] to get us all the way through next year," says Michael Ware, founder of Dream Arcades. "After that, that's it." The future of arcade-cabinet restoration is looking bleak. "The old arcade games are like aging people," says Walter Day, founder of high-score-keeping site Twin Galaxies. "They have old livers and aging kidneys. There will come a day when very few arcade cabinets have original components. Time will wear them out." To be clear, it's not that games like Donkey Kong or Pac-Man will suddenly become unplayable. The games can run on newer LCD screens, but they may not look as the developers intended.

What the Death of CRT Display Means For Classic Arcade Machines

  • This is somewhat orthogonal to the topic, but the CRT was a requisite for the home user to play light gun games on systems like the NES. However in the arcade we still see new installments of Time Crisis and others, and they are even done on wide screen monitors. This suggests to me that they have moved to LCDs, but I can't find good information on how they work if they did. Anyone know the answer?

    • If they're using an LCD screen, the lightgun games work the same way as a WiiMote, basically. Just more accurate. There were a few "lightgun" games on the Wii, and that setup worked well enough.

      If the game uses a gun that is permanently mounted to the machine, then obviuosly the gun is really just a big joystick, and the screen used doesn't matter.

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      At least the sega arcade games have an array of IR transmitters around the screen, and the gun is actually a detector. That is true even for the older games with a CRT or CRT-based projector (House of the Dead, Maze of kings etc).

      by GoRK ( 10018 )

      They just use some other means of referencing position such as IR LEDs + camera (like a wiimote or in reverse), image capture/analysis, gun position sensing, or some combination of these things. Most use IR LEDs. Some older technologies such as the NES Power Glove used ultrasonic positioning.

      A lot of the 2000's era arcade gun games such as Time Crisis 4 used DLP projectors from the get-go and were using these types of gun controllers from the start; so they are relatively easy to convert to LCD.

      Classic CRT

    • Virtual Reality will take over that space with motion tracked guns. I play Duck Hunt in VR all the time.

  • I realize this is bad for 'purists' but... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday March 06, 2017 @11:07AM (#53985373)

    I'm not terribly troubled by it. My MAME cabinet has an LED screen in it, which means lower power requirements, a sharper image, and no real worry that the main screen will burn in.

    If the retro community is big enough, somebody will produce a 4:3 aspect ratio, slightly convex LED with a thick glass cover - and perhaps even an onboard function that can simulate burn in.

    It still won't be the same, of course, but neither are the guts of most arcade systems anyway.

    • I feel the same way. I have a MAME cabinet running with an old 21" monitor (78+ pounds) which at the time was great. Now it just feels antiquated and like more of a hassle to deal with when I want to move the cabinet around. I'm sure I'm not a purist enough, and this is more about original cabinets. If I had a original game, I can see being disappointed that it may be hard/impossible to get original-stye replacement parts.

  • I was reading that someone made a translator that could take the VGA signal from games made for CRTs, and "convert" it to display accurately on LCD monitors, where the fringing aspect (as in Apple ][s) was accurately simulated. Perhaps this might be the way to go.

  • I don't take this problem seriously for most machines, because they can use software filters and high resolution displays to emulate the look pretty closely. But vector games will require crazy high-resolution displays to get the same effect, and those aren't cheap. I wonder if you could just bounce a laser (or simply a highly focused light) off a MEMS mirror or something. Or maybe you'd use multiples?

    I've thought about building an upright arcade machine with a good-sized pivot LCD, I've got two 25.5" and I

  • The games can run on newer LCD screens, but they may not look as the developers intended.

    I have an arcade cabinet with an LCD screen. I'm quite happy with how it looks, intentions be damned. I had the option to get one with a similar number of games (mine has ~140 classic games) but with a CRT display.

    The LCD screen is much bigger, and while the game graphics are in the same resolution, the out-of-game graphics resolution is much nicer and the software makes use of it. Also, when looking at CRTs now, I don't get nostalgia any more. They just seem old.

  • And I even had a whole bunch of the arcade machines in my home (my parents weren't terribly happy about that, they saw it as gambling machines), but nonetheless they where a lot fun to mess around with, I used so called "gender changer" plugins to change PCBs from various manufacturers to work with my arcade cabines, oh the fun times!

    That aside - I don't find the LCD panels so terrible as a replacement. I've just recently built my first own Arcade machine ever (it's mame based of course), but I built it out

  • Unless it is the actual glass itself, and not the supporting electronics, then rebuilding them could continue to ensure availability. It may, however, simply not be cost effective to rebuild them , especially if a LED display offers an essentially drop in replacement at a much lower cost. Cognoscenti may decry the loss of originality but arcade owners looking to make a profit won't care; especially as users adapt to the new displays or grow up with them never seeing the original. A collector might pay to ge

  • ... someone will make them.

    That is, assuming they don't become illegal to manufacture or regulations don't make them too expensive to make due to the lead and other toxic chemicals.

  • What should of been done ages ago. The amount of space those CRTs took up versus modern flat panels is huge. So there should be a way to take a basic CRT monitor input, create a small device that will receive said signal and convert it to a modern HDMI output. Heck, they can probably even upscale so that while still 8-bit graphics, they will be displayed on a high res screen. This should be the norm.

  • I imagine pretty much the same as the death of AM/FM radio for old wireless sets, or the death of leaded petrol for old cars.

    They won't work the same, will require conversion, you'll have to keep a stock of old parts, or forever stay as an historical artifact that "doesn't work because we don't use those for that any more".

    There's nothing a decent LCD can't replicate, and only the purists care. Those people who want to remember the game will load up an emulator, which is probably infinitely more convenient

