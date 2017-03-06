IBM Will Sell 50-Qubit Universal Quantum Computer In the Next Few Years (arstechnica.co.uk) 29
Months after laying the groundwork for offerings in emerging tech categories such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, IBM sees quantum computers as a big, if nascent, business opportunity. From a report on ArsTechnica: IBM will build and sell commercial 50-qubit universal quantum computers, dubbed IBM Q, "in the next few years." No word on pricing just yet, but I wouldn't expect much change from $15 million -- the cost of a non-universal D-Wave quantum computer. In other news, IBM has also opened up an API (sample code available on Github) that gives developers easier access to the five-qubit quantum computer currently connected to the IBM cloud. Later in the year, IBM will release a full SDK, further simplifying the process of building quantum software. You can't actually do much useful computation with five qubits, mind you, but fortunately IBM also has news there: the company's quantum simulator can now simulate up to 20 qubits. The idea is that developers should start thinking about potential 20-qubit quantum scenarios now, so they're ready to be deployed when IBM builds the actual hardware.
I think we can reasonably be sure that IBM will deliver on time; just not necessarily in this universe.
I expect quantum computing would be like battery improvements: something people continue to complain about being hype, even while at the same time it migrates into their everyday lives without them noticing. I mainly expect that should quantum computing chips make their way into consumer processors, your average programmer would never touch them - but backend system library calls that they make would increasingly use them without the frontend developer ever being aware.
Please, anyone, care to explain why should we care?
In the next 20-50 years when quantum computing is commonplace, what mundane, regular Joe Schmo life things will this help with?
Its hard to say, because you can't directly translate conventional algorithms to quantum ones, and it's hard to say what processes will readily find a home in quantum computing vs. which ones won't. But if quantum chips were "commonplace", you can bet that any CPU intensive tasks today (graphics, neutral nets, physics simulation, etc) would seek to find ways to offload as much effort to quantum algorithms as possible, where they can be found. Some tasks, such as searching unordered datasets or doing Foure
Some tasks, such as searching unordered datasets...
I have never understood how a device with a handful (50 in this case?) computing elements can do better than, say a 10Mbyte TCAM for a task like this. You can get a TCAM like that for under $100 at the chip level. It seems that Q tech that costs $15M has a long way to go.
A computational problem like reversing a hash key makes a lot more sense.
Quantum supremacy tests will come first (Score:4, Informative)
One of the major issues is the need for actual empirical evidence that quantum computers can do things that classical computers cannot with reasonable time constraints. Right now, the general consensus is that if we understand correctly the laws of physics this should be the case, but there are some people who are very prominent holdouts who are convinced that quantum computing will not scale. Gil Kalai is the most prominent https://gilkalai.wordpress.com/2014/03/18/why-quantum-computers-cannot-work-the-movie/ [wordpress.com]. It is likely that before any 50 bit quantum computer we'll have already answered this question. The most likely answer will be using boson sampling systems https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boson_sampling [wikipedia.org] which in their simplest form give information about the behavior of photons when scattered in a simple way. Scott Aaronson and Alex Arkhipov showed that if a classical computer could efficiently duplicate boson sampling with only a small increase in time then some already existing conjectures in classical computational complexity had to be false. (In particular, the polynomial hierarchy would have to collapse and we're generally confident that isn't the case.) Boson sampling is much easier to implement than a universal quantum computer, although no one has any practical use of boson sampling at present.
All of that said, the "a few years" in the article is critical- it isn't plausible that a 50 qubit universal system will be sold in 5 years. But 10 or 20 years are plausible. It also isn't completely clear how practically useful a 50 qubit system would be. At a few hundred qubits one is clearly in the realm of having direct practical applications, but 50 is sort of in a fuzzy range.
Because if I understand quantum theory correctly, it both works, and doesn't. There is no measurement for a half binary state in a binary world of absolute on and off. I think pursuing analogue supercomputers might be a better place to start.
A more reasonable argument would be "We need more money to continue milking this quantum cow that never produces anything."
Because if I understand quantum theory correctly, it both works, and doesn't. There is no measurement for a half binary state in a binary world of absolute on and off.
I'm not sure what you mean by "it" here, but pretty much every interpretation of this is wrong. In fact, measurement of quantum superpositions do return specific classical states, with a probability based on the superpositions.
I think pursuing analogue supercomputers might be a better place to start.
We have specific theorems about what analogue classical computers can do. See for example http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/0196885888900048 [sciencedirect.com] and https://arxiv.org/abs/quant-ph/0502072 [arxiv.org]. In general, analog computers cannot do error correction and can when used to do optim
Because if I understand quantum theory correctly, it both works, and doesn't.
If you're talking about superposition, or decoherence, then I don't think you've understood.
But (Score:3)
I imagined a Beowulf cluster of these things and it suddenly existed. It then went on to destroy the universe when Windows 10Q failed an update. However, on reboot, it restored the Universe to what is laughably called "its last known working state."
Hence Trump and Brexit!
I misread as "50 Quid Universal Quantum Computer" (Score:2)
Osborne effect (Score:2)
It uses Python! (Score:1)
