What Happens When Robots Can Deliver Your Groceries? (venturebeat.com) 24
"What if you could get groceries in less than two minutes without even leaving your apartment?" asks VentureBeat. "Another beer...? Think guacamole would go extremely well with those Doritos you just opened?" Several grocery-delivery startups are already working to make this a reality. Slashdot reader moglito summarizes their vision of autonomous indoor-delivery robots from automated refrigerators servicing high-rise apartment buildings. Coupled with AI algorithms for learning what residents like to consume, and algorithms for automatically restocking those items via a network of suppliers or logistics companies, this "bot-mart" could make grocery shopping a boring and time-consuming thing of the past... Will robots similarly reduce the need for a kitchen next?
Yes, the article also describes cooking robots (which can already prepare burgers, pizza, and sandwiches), as well as new automated delivery vehicles restaurants. "Perhaps the only question remaining is whether there is a business case for this," they point out -- though under some scenarios, it could actually prove cheaper than driving to the grocery store yourself. "Consumers will find it ever easier to get what they want, when they want it, where they want it."
age checking? or will this just not have 18+ or 21+ stuff to buy?
Outside weather damage? or will they just bill the renter like the rent a car places do?
Outside weather damage? or will they just bill the renter like the rent a car places do?
The car rental shop holding you responsible for weather/vandalism is your failure to take out the proper insurance policy with them when you rented.
If you have a comprehensive insurance policy of your own on a vehicle, you may be covered on the rental, too. This would mean making a claim for the damage to the rental car and getting a hit on your insurance rates, of course.
I commute to work and have to park outdoors. There was a time a large hailstorm was supposed to hit us in the middle of my work day.
Right now, when I go to the grocery store I bear the cost and risk of travelling. But if the grocery store or more likely a grocery warehouse is sending out autonomous vehicles they have to bear the risk or insure it away. It would involve more people and a lot more traffic on roads.
I have trouble seeing this working in many of the already crowded streets.
Delivering pre-packaged cans, bottles, and jars may indeed make sense, at some point - but I'd be leery about someone else picking my produce, eggs, perhaps even potato chips - unless there's a generous return policy.
Stuff the food.. Free Robot!
Steal enough of them and build yourself an army of evil(They are stolen after all) robot minions to do your bidding and take control! *MWAhahaha!*
Consumers will find it ever easier to get what they want, when they want it, where they want it
But none of them have any money or jobs to afford them. Using the free time they have they will be hunting and gathering food.
The way that I read the article (sorry for not following
/. tradition) is that you have a central grocery distribution point within the apartment building, condo complex or similar, and in those situations it could work, and becomes more viable the larger the apartment building/complex. For small apartment buildings, or for people who live in houses, it would almost certainly not be viable or workable.
Doing it the "other way" - you order online and the groceries are shipped from a warehouse using some