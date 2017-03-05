What Happens When Robots Can Deliver Your Groceries? (venturebeat.com) 54
"What if you could get groceries in less than two minutes without even leaving your apartment?" asks VentureBeat. "Another beer...? Think guacamole would go extremely well with those Doritos you just opened?" Several grocery-delivery startups are already working to make this a reality. Slashdot reader moglito summarizes their vision of autonomous indoor-delivery robots from automated refrigerators servicing high-rise apartment buildings. Coupled with AI algorithms for learning what residents like to consume, and algorithms for automatically restocking those items via a network of suppliers or logistics companies, this "bot-mart" could make grocery shopping a boring and time-consuming thing of the past... Will robots similarly reduce the need for a kitchen next?
Yes, the article also describes cooking robots (which can already prepare burgers, pizza, and sandwiches), as well as new automated delivery vehicles restaurants. "Perhaps the only question remaining is whether there is a business case for this," they point out -- though under some scenarios, it could actually prove cheaper than driving to the grocery store yourself. "Consumers will find it ever easier to get what they want, when they want it, where they want it."
age checking? or will this just not have 18+ or 21+ stuff to buy?
If you never want to leave your home. But why stop at that? Why not drug yourself strapped to the bed and get nutrition via IV? As long as the obese pay more for plane tickets and healthcare, I'm good.
When you leave your home, do you really want to spend that time at the grocery store? I'd rather let someone else pick and deliver my groceries so I can do the things I *want* to do.... I don't find grocery shopping to be particularly pleasant.
I love grocery shopping! It's one of the few reasons to go out when you live in a small town.
A few years from now it will be like the big city where you no longer know your neighbours.
Weird, I live in a city (well, more of a large town) and I know most of my neighbors. I see many of them while we're walking to the train, I see others at local restaurants, the gym, etc. I got my most recent job through after the guy down the street introduced me to my current boss on one of our weekend bike rides.
Now I know why I live in a city if going to the grocery store is one of the few reasons to go out in a small town.
When you leave your home, do you really want to spend that time at the grocery store? I'd rather let someone else pick and deliver my groceries so I can do the things I *want* to do.... I don't find grocery shopping to be particularly pleasant.
To be honest, as long as I shop at my regular store where I know roughly where everything is I don't really spent that much longer picking the groceries than I did selecting them and it's on the way home from work so it's not a detour at all. My impression is that their main market for delivery services are elderly who can't drive a car and don't want to carry heavy shopping bags around. The other thing I see that is more mainstream here in Norway is "food boxes", basically you get a box with all the ingred
Outside weather damage? (Score:2)
Outside weather damage? or will they just bill the renter like the rent a car places do?
Outside weather damage? or will they just bill the renter like the rent a car places do?
The car rental shop holding you responsible for weather/vandalism is your failure to take out the proper insurance policy with them when you rented.
If you have a comprehensive insurance policy of your own on a vehicle, you may be covered on the rental, too. This would mean making a claim for the damage to the rental car and getting a hit on your insurance rates, of course.
I commute to work and have to park outdoors. There was a time a large hailstorm was supposed to hit us in the middle of my work day. I le
IF you live in a large city it might work (Score:1)
Then again, if you don't live in a large city, odds of surviving when it all turns to shit are better
But until this crashes and burns (likely literally), small towns, rural areas etc. are going to have a problem with stores closing due to lack of revenue, much akin to book stores, game stores and other kinds of stores that can't really compete in a brick&mortar vs. internet fight.
IF you live in a large city it might work
I doubt it. The automated checkout systems I have seen are a complete disaster and that's a much simpler use case
There is a full time person there to consult when the purchase gets stuck (CVS). It gets stuck a lot.
It is easily confused and misses you putting items in a bag after scan -- and I tried using it with 3-4 item purchase at most.
They have completely removed the cash option in my nearby CVS (I assume it wasn't working well, other places have cash option)
Are delivery people/cashiers so expensive?
Expenses (Score:2)
Right now, when I go to the grocery store I bear the cost and risk of travelling. But if the grocery store or more likely a grocery warehouse is sending out autonomous vehicles they have to bear the risk or insure it away. It would involve more people and a lot more traffic on roads.
I have trouble seeing this working in many of the already crowded streets.
Right now I am planing to go to the grocery store. Why a plan, because it is 2 km and that 4 km walk takes quite some time, fortunately it is downhill all the way to the grocery store, unfortunately it is uphill all the way back from the grocery store. Apparently if you do not work for your food, it will gather around your body as fat.
This is part of the laziness diets, using laziness to moderate food intake. The battle between walking 4km for junk and carrying it back or being lazy and simply not and allo
What about more fragile groceries? (Score:2)
Delivering pre-packaged cans, bottles, and jars may indeed make sense, at some point - but I'd be leery about someone else picking my produce, eggs, perhaps even potato chips - unless there's a generous return policy.
Delivering pre-packaged cans, bottles, and jars may indeed make sense, at some point - but I'd be leery about someone else picking my produce, eggs, perhaps even potato chips - unless there's a generous return policy.
Why do people here talk as if grocery delivery services don't already exist? I've been getting my groceries delivered for over 2 years now (and I wasn't an early-adopter), and in the rare case that I receive something damaged or otherwise unusable, I report it and they refund me, no questions asked.
And it's not like I'm a perfect grocery delivery person -- I've picked product that I later found to have a bad spot, I've dropped groceries on my way into the house, etc.
Delivering pre-packaged cans, bottles, and jars may indeed make sense, at some point - but I'd be leery about someone else picking my produce, eggs, perhaps even potato chips - unless there's a generous return policy.
Not just fragile, also variable. Is the avocado at the right left of ripeness for my use? Some like their bananas green. Some like them ripe. Maybe none of the bananas are to my liking but the peaches look good. The chicken breasts are priced well but there is too much fat for what I need them for. Maybe I will use fish instead.
I don't see how robotic or even human in the loop online grocery shopping can get consistently good results.
what happens? free food (Score:2)
Stuff the food.. Free Robot!
Steal enough of them and build yourself an army of evil(They are stolen after all) robot minions to do your bidding and take control! *MWAhahaha!*
Really? (Score:2)
Consumers will find it ever easier to get what they want, when they want it, where they want it
But none of them have any money or jobs to afford them. Using the free time they have they will be hunting and gathering food.
Needs a certain size of apartment building to work (Score:2)
The way that I read the article (sorry for not following
/. tradition) is that you have a central grocery distribution point within the apartment building, condo complex or similar, and in those situations it could work, and becomes more viable the larger the apartment building/complex. For small apartment buildings, or for people who live in houses, it would almost certainly not be viable or workable.
Doing it the "other way" - you order online via and the groceries are shipped from a warehouse using some
temp (Score:2)
Excellent (Score:1)
Less traffic, less congestion, no wasting time on shopping, personal buttler service for the 99% that will save us a portion of our lives in more ways than one. How many accidents happen on the roads just because of shopping?
Re: (Score:1)
Maybe you shouldn't be on this site, you know, it being 'for nerds', some of who are actually fairly technical people that look forward towards innovation just like this one.
Robots just take over bike lanes, duh.
what cashiers? In a robotic door to door delivery society there will be human cashiers???
Progression (Score:2)
Go One Step Further (Score:2)
Free! (Score:2)
Well there goes my (Score:2)
Well there goes my primary use case for owning a car. Boom. Gone. Uber to get to and from public transit, robots to deliver my groceries, humans to deliver whatever it is that Amazon sells that isn't groceries. You never realized until you give up shopping in stores, how much time you spend driving to/from the store, waiting in line, being sneezed on by other people's kids, packing and unpacking the car. Sweet jesus, shopping from online places like Amazon, Walmart, Target.com etc you save 3-5 hours a week.
Sounds great. (Score:2)
Just a few more pieces of automation and we can have farm field to home delivery fully automated. At that point, only processed foods and meat should cost money (or if you exceed a certain quantity).
What happens? (Score:3)
Basically this: Robots start delivering peoples' groceries.
For one thing ... (Score:2)