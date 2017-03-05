Underwater Pumped-Storage Hydroelectric Project Completes Its First Practical Test (forschung-energiespeicher.info) 52
What if you built massive concrete spheres -- 98 feet in diameter, with 10-foot walls -- under the ocean to help generate electricity during peak periods? Slashdot reader nachtkap reports that German researchers just finished testing their 1:10-scale prototype StEnSEA: It was retrieved from Lake Constance, where it was submerged at a depth of 100 meters [328-feet] since November. The system was developed by the Fraunhofer-Institut IWES in Kassel, Germany in collaboration with its inventors... The German Trade Department and Department of Education and Research as well as the German construction company Hochtief are also involved with the project.
The system's hollow concrete spheres are intended to be used in conjunction with off-shore wind-farms to serve as energy storage for peak hours. The spheres are ultimately supposed to be submerged near off-shore wind-farms and pumped free of water with excess energy. When additional energy is needed during peak hours the system goes into reverse and water rushes in, driving a turbine... At 700 meters the system has a capacity of 20MWh, with a linear capacity increase as depth increases.
The system's hollow concrete spheres are intended to be used in conjunction with off-shore wind-farms to serve as energy storage for peak hours. The spheres are ultimately supposed to be submerged near off-shore wind-farms and pumped free of water with excess energy. When additional energy is needed during peak hours the system goes into reverse and water rushes in, driving a turbine... At 700 meters the system has a capacity of 20MWh, with a linear capacity increase as depth increases.
Re: (Score:2)
Why? (Score:2)
Yes, I can see the obvious answer that the increased pressure means a higher energy density, but *so* much higher as to make it worth doing?
Re:Why? (Score:4, Informative)
In what ways is this better than simply pumping water uphill
It's better if you don't have hills.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need a lot, and there's *lots* of hills near Lake Constance. Some positively pointy (;-))
Re: (Score:3)
Sure, but not everybody lives around Lake Constance. They have tested the system there, but the may want to use it near the coast, or at the bottom of the sea where the offshore wind farms are.
Re: (Score:2)
This. Offshore wind farms have lots of water, but no hills and no place to pump water.
Pumped hydro is great, if you have the water and the geography to impound the water.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't need a lot, and there's *lots* of hills near Lake Constance. Some positively pointy (;-))
I have relatives in that area. It's a pretty and expensive part of Germany, so being able to put the pumped storage offshore is a neat idea and would probably save money.
I have always wondered: for land-based wind turbines, has anyone thought of building a flywheel storage unit into the base of each tower, just under the ground surface for safety? This would add up to a lot of storable power for a large windfield.
Re: (Score:2)
It's better if you don't have hills.
Lake Constance has a few hills . . . they're called the Alps. But rich folks like to live on the shores of the lake, so the "Kape Kod Kennedy" rule applies here: Rich folks don't like ugly-ass power generation structures spoiling their view. The solution? Put them under water!
Actually the real purpose of this engineering feat is given away in the first line of TFS: "massive concrete spheres -- 98 feet in diameter, with 10-foot walls." And Germany's Angela Merkel will be visiting Trump next week!
Obviously, she is going to attempt to patch up German-US relations by offering to build Trump a wall of massive concrete spheres.
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't greater depth also imply requiring more energy to pump the containers empty?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Because it's out in the ocean, there is no hill nearby.
OTOH you could always ask why they don't just push the electricity down the line they are using anyway to transmit the power to a point where they DO have a hill and build it on land where it's much cheaper to build and easier to maintain and
... eh. What do I know? I'm just an AC.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, pretty much the first thing I thought of when half a dozen people all replied to me that ocean wind farms aren't near hills.
Storage doesn't need to have any geographic connection to generation; quite the opposite, it's far more efficient (all else equal) to st
Re: (Score:2)
why they don't just push the electricity down the line they are using anyway to transmit the power to a point where they DO have a hill
Because then you need transmission lines that can handle peak loads, rather than average loads, and you also suffer transmission losses (in both directions if the demand is near the coast, as is likely in many areas).
and build it on land where it's much cheaper to build and easier to maintain
Possibly because it is NOT cheaper. Why do you presume that building a concrete sphere is more expensive than building a concrete dam? Besides, good dam sites are either already being used, or are not used for environmental reasons (such as migrating fish). We have plenty of ocean.
Re: (Score:2)
Advantages that I can see;
More places they can go, and the places they go (off the coast) are usually closer to places that want the electricity.
If it works, you can scale it by building more spheres.
A change in height of 700m is easy to obtain in the ocean. On land, not so much.
Out of sight, out of mind - Since fewer people will see it, fewer will complain about it.
If a sphere fails, it's far less catastrophic than a dam failing.
Re: (Score:2)
Saving some 13% of the energy lost to pressurizing coal or increasing burn temperature for Natural Gas, absent a smokestack which also steals power.
compact co-location of pump, storarge, turbine (Score:2)
With a hill the water is stored at the top and taken out through a turbine at the bottom. So you have to store water in two places, the top and the bottom. The water is exposed to sunlight so it will grow crap in it. And you battle evaporation. the whole apparatus will take miles of pipe. finally there's friction losses as the water moves down the miles of pipe. And there's the modest potential of flooding if you scale this up. It takes up useful and expensive mountain top land or destroys wilderness.
Re: (Score:2)
First, that pressure is extremely important. As per Mythbusters episode, it can take a human and crush it inside an underwater pressurized suit when the suit breaks.
More important, water pumped up hill has multiple issues you are not considering. Evaporation, rain, land use areas, pollution, danger of dams breaking, are all major issues.
But the most important issue is simple power transmission is expensive. We lose more power moving it around than you would believe.
If you are inland, with natural hills,
Re: (Score:2)
You know, I can see the argument for climate change. I think moving to other renewabels such as wind and solar are great ideas and I'm all for it. I disagree with some of Trump's agenda but given that every university in the world seems to be researching climate change maybe we don't need quite that much money thrown at it by multiple government agencies. Regardless, the constant harping on impeaching Trump is way old already. As with all presidential candidates he has baggage and is imperfect. Feel fr
Re: (Score:2)
Not that many agencies around the world have good satellite technology.
Re: (Score:2)
fundamentally corrupt and having a track record of lying, cheating, stealing and generally acting like an angry 6 year old.
Wait, are you talking about Clinton or Trump? Because that basically applies to both.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is the Slave State compromise called Electoral college
Re: (Score:3)
I thought now the EPA and other government agencies were banned from reporting on climate change and NASA has been essentially told it isn't getting any money to research it that the problem has magically gone away?! It seems odd that Trumps alternative truth wouldn't actually be the truth...
This was research funded by the German Federal Government, not the US Federal Government. We have not, so far, elected Trump or anyone of a similar disposition to a major government position.
Seems like using buoyancy would be more efficient (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Sounds like that would create more moving parts in an environment that's not kind to them.
Re: (Score:1)
Because (as a first-order approximation) water is incompressible and a solid object's buoyancy will not change as you change its depth. Even then, it's just equivalent to moving a weight up and down. Might as well store energy in a freight elevator*.
However, if you move a compressible fluid (air) into the chamber, it takes exponentially more pressure vs volume for a given depth. I.e. there is a (fairly shallow) point where you can get greater energy density compressing air than you can moving the mass.
*:
Re: (Score:2)
Err... why would it have to change buoyancy?
1 newton over 1 m == 1 joule. All it has to do is exert force over a distance AFAICS.
Re: (Score:2)
Clockwork gravity storage (Score:2)
I always wondered if you couldn't do essentially the same thing on dry land with raised masses. Use excess generation capacity raise a series of masses and when the power is needed let gravity lower the masses, dumping the power into flywheel(s) attached to generators.
The masses could be sized so that rather than raising one very large mass, a series of smaller masses would be raised allowing relatively small excess generation amounts to captured over time.
Re: (Score:2)
Pumps are very inefficient. I wonder why they wouldn't just use the excess energy to drive a motor/generator to pull an empty sphere towards the bottom with a cable and then generate energy in reverse as it rises up?
My guess would be: fewer moving parts and/or less complexity with a pump.
Re: (Score:3)
The advantage of the pump system becomes even greater when you scale up the storage capacity, as that only requires adding more empty storage spheres, and not more pumps.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Pumps are very inefficient. I wonder why they wouldn't just use the excess energy to drive a motor/generator to pull an empty sphere towards the bottom with a cable and then generate energy in reverse as it rises up?
Conventional pumped storage systems have about 75-80% round trip efficiency, which is not that bad. One reason for the loss is evaporation from the upper reservoir, which would not be a problem for this system, so round trip efficiency in the 80+% range is realistic. That is not to bad if you have free electricity to begin with.
Re: (Score:2)
Because gearing is also really inefficient, and you'd need to gear up the motion of the buoys as the rise in the water column so it's fast enough to spin a generator.
In contrast with this scheme you can retrieve the energy using a perfectly conventional (and highly efficient) hydroelectric turbine. The net efficiency is (presumably) greater.
In any case physical efficiency isn't quite as big a deal with renewables as it is with fossil fuels. Renewables capture energy that you're not paying for in the first
The idea's good, their mechanisms are a bit odd (Score:2)
I have a cottage outside of Marmora, who has a lovely pumped-storage kit in the form of a large mine (see the picture at
http://www.marmoraandlake.ca/w... [marmoraandlake.ca]) that's well above the Crow river. A good modern pump/turbine could do a sparkling job of storing wind-/solar-power until night.
Re: (Score:2)
It's a heck of a lot better than previous plans for the mine, such as filling it with Toronto's garbage...
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I think this is an example of how engineering is about the intersection of economics and technology.
The basic physical principle here is quite mature: pump water against gravity to store energy. Retrieve that energy later by allowing water to flow with gravity. Back it the 60s they built a system [wbur.org] to store off-peak power from the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant by pumping water into a reservoir, and then retrieving that power during peak demand by running it through a conventional hydro plant.
This is the
Re: (Score:2)