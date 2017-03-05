More Fast Food Restaurants Are Now Automating (qz.com) 43
An anonymous reader writes: Wendy's is adding self-service ordering kiosks "to at least 1,000 restaurants, or about 15% of its stores," reports the Los Angeles Times, while McDonald's and Panera Bread are now planning to add kiosks to every restaurant. "Lots of restaurants, not just fast-food chains, are really trying to mitigate the costs of higher wages," says one market research firm, while also citing a survey which found 40% of millennials willing to use kiosks (compared to 30% of restaurant-goers overall).
But in some cases this means more work for human employees. Quartz points out that McDonalds doesn't plan to reduce its workforce after installing kiosks, and Panera Bread "has said that at some locations where it has ordering kiosks, it has actually increased human hours to help the kitchen keep up with the higher number of orders that come in through the more efficient ordering system."
I used to go to the Olive Garden occasionally when my wife forced me to. They started putting that shit on my table and I always took it off and put it on an empty table. After about my 4th visit the manager told me I had to leave it on the table. I got up and walked out and haven't been back. They can suck my dick. I'm a customer, not a fucking consumer. People that treat me like a consumer don't get my business. This modern thing of letting companies and restaurants and other businesses treat you l
Because that will solve everything! Robots replace unskilled workers, Forcing people that want to live on a minimum wage job to learn skills to actually earn the money they are being paid.
Libertarians tend to weigh everything in monetary terms, and tend to overvalue the contributions of people with higher wages, which allows them to dehumanize low wage earners.
Its not a mystical valuation, Its a monetary valuation. Just because you don't think people should have to earn what they have doesn't mean that's how the world works.
And who will you complain to when the food is shit* or the order is wrong?
What happens when it takes your money and goes "beep" but delivers no food? Who will take your complaint?
*shittier than normal, that is
In the restaurants I've seen, the kiosk spits out a receipt that you can use to pick up your meal at the counter. If there's a problem, it can be resolved there.
There will still need to be people working, just in a different capacity and much less of them. Now if we were all using the Carl's Junior vending machine from Idiocracy, we would have a different discussion. Not that far off mind you, but not quite there yet.
That said, I live in California and hate going to fast food restaurants. Customer service does not usually exist for numerous reasons.
Unskilled labor is going to mostly disappear except for those tasks where it just isn't possible to automate. A "livable" wage for a task that can be done by a machine is a pipe dream. That's just reality. All the kicking and screaming and class warfare rhetoric isn't going to change it or delay the outcome.
So to that I say, please do go ahead and keep raising the minimum wage. That may actually accelerate the process. The displaced workers will either skill up or you'll see a reverse migration to places where the cost of living and level of automation will make it possible for unskilled workers to survive.
There must be some salubrious effect. Your medications appear to be working pretty well.
More human work? (Score:3)
Or just work faster [youtube.com]
Not necessarily. If food is faster, it might make it more likely for some people who might otherwise keep lunch meats in their refrigerators and a loaf of bread on their countertop.
But in practice, yes, it probably does. And of course the next step is to automate the making of the sandwiches, at which point there won't be a human in the place other than maybe the person who cleans the tables and bathrooms (and only until they perfect the self-busing table). At that point, the destruction of those low-en
Hell, queue in the lines that still have humans, as in the first months they will be running stats to gauge customer reaction.
I don't know about anyone else but I can't stand the kiosks at Panera. I to be able to order and pay faster with a human than scrolling through endless pages on their tablets. Hopefully they'll get better over time.
Now get off my lawn, you damn kids.