Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Robotics Businesses

More Fast Food Restaurants Are Now Automating (qz.com) 43

Posted by EditorDavid from the may-our-kiosk-take-your-order? dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Wendy's is adding self-service ordering kiosks "to at least 1,000 restaurants, or about 15% of its stores," reports the Los Angeles Times, while McDonald's and Panera Bread are now planning to add kiosks to every restaurant. "Lots of restaurants, not just fast-food chains, are really trying to mitigate the costs of higher wages," says one market research firm, while also citing a survey which found 40% of millennials willing to use kiosks (compared to 30% of restaurant-goers overall).

But in some cases this means more work for human employees. Quartz points out that McDonalds doesn't plan to reduce its workforce after installing kiosks, and Panera Bread "has said that at some locations where it has ordering kiosks, it has actually increased human hours to help the kitchen keep up with the higher number of orders that come in through the more efficient ordering system."

More Fast Food Restaurants Are Now Automating More | Reply

More Fast Food Restaurants Are Now Automating

Comments Filter:

  • First (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... automated post.

  • Because that will solve everything! Robots replace unskilled workers, Forcing people that want to live on a minimum wage job to learn skills to actually earn the money they are being paid.

    • You place some mystical valuation on the concept of 'earn' - does the canopener that opened your can 'earn' a place of respect and veneration in your kitchen? At what point did we assign mystical and quasi religious status to actions that solve our day to day needs?

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by MightyMartian ( 840721 )

        Libertarians tend to weigh everything in monetary terms, and tend to overvalue the contributions of people with higher wages, which allows them to dehumanize low wage earners.

      • Its not a mystical valuation, Its a monetary valuation. Just because you don't think people should have to earn what they have doesn't mean that's how the world works.

        • If someone wins the lottery you say 'wow good for them! All their needs are met!' But if someone were to work for 1 hour and meet all their needs for a whole week, suddenly this is 'wrong'? Or, conversely, someone works for one hour and their needs are met for a whole week and you say 'they deserve it'? Our goal as people should be to improve our lot, and toss aside ideas that hamper us from improving our lot. This applies to people who get all sanctimonious about 'living wage' (as determined by a bureaucra
    • If society acts like there is value in human labor, then businesses will be more likely to put effort into labor saving. However, if you can throw wage slave labor at all your problems, you won't make those improvements.

  • And who will you complain to when the food is shit* or the order is wrong?

    What happens when it takes your money and goes "beep" but delivers no food? Who will take your complaint?

    -

    *shittier than normal, that is

    • In the restaurants I've seen, the kiosk spits out a receipt that you can use to pick up your meal at the counter. If there's a problem, it can be resolved there.

    • The same as ever - the human employee you deal with today you have to go around to get to the single manager in the place, and in the robot world there may still be a single human 'manager' running the place.

    • There will still need to be people working, just in a different capacity and much less of them. Now if we were all using the Carl's Junior vending machine from Idiocracy, we would have a different discussion. Not that far off mind you, but not quite there yet.

      That said, I live in California and hate going to fast food restaurants. Customer service does not usually exist for numerous reasons.

  • Unskilled labor mostly going away... (Score:3)

    by Ritz_Just_Ritz ( 883997 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @11:48AM (#53980145)

    Unskilled labor is going to mostly disappear except for those tasks where it just isn't possible to automate. A "livable" wage for a task that can be done by a machine is a pipe dream. That's just reality. All the kicking and screaming and class warfare rhetoric isn't going to change it or delay the outcome.

    So to that I say, please do go ahead and keep raising the minimum wage. That may actually accelerate the process. The displaced workers will either skill up or you'll see a reverse migration to places where the cost of living and level of automation will make it possible for unskilled workers to survive.

    • The federal minimum wage has been raising for 80 years in the U.S. Have there been any effects? The last I looked,, the poor / unskilled have a wonderful life today in the U.S., safe environments, great education, a rosy career future, pleasant stores in their neighborhoods offering fresh food stuffs and the list goes on..

  • More human work? (Score:3)

    by djinn6 ( 1868030 ) on Sunday March 05, 2017 @12:05PM (#53980215)
    There might be more human work at some locations. Faster service using kiosks might bring in more customers in that restaurant, but the total number of meals people eat always stays the same, which means other non-automated restaurants are losing customers. Since the automated restaurant is serving more people with the same number of employees, the overall effect is a decrease in labor.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Or just work faster [youtube.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      Not necessarily. If food is faster, it might make it more likely for some people who might otherwise keep lunch meats in their refrigerators and a loaf of bread on their countertop.

      But in practice, yes, it probably does. And of course the next step is to automate the making of the sandwiches, at which point there won't be a human in the place other than maybe the person who cleans the tables and bathrooms (and only until they perfect the self-busing table). At that point, the destruction of those low-en

  • Vote with your wallet, and go somewhere else.
    Hell, queue in the lines that still have humans, as in the first months they will be running stats to gauge customer reaction.
  • All these people whining about minimum wage increases causing more automation like it's a bad thing. You've all got it backwards. Human labor has been undervalued, so nobody bothered to put effort into being more efficient. If anything, this suggests that we need to raise wages globally so we'll actually quit wasting so much human effort.

  • I don't know about anyone else but I can't stand the kiosks at Panera. I to be able to order and pay faster with a human than scrolling through endless pages on their tablets. Hopefully they'll get better over time.

    Now get off my lawn, you damn kids.

Slashdot Top Deals

Counting in octal is just like counting in decimal--if you don't use your thumbs. -- Tom Lehrer

Close