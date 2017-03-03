Ask Slashdot: Why Are There No Huge Leaps Forward In CPU/GPU Power? 88
dryriver writes: We all know that CPUs and GPUs and other electronic chips get a little faster with each generation produced. But one thing never seems to happen -- a CPU/GPU manufacturer suddenly announcing a next generation chip that is, say, 4-8 times faster than the fastest model they had 2 years ago. There are moderate leaps forward all the time, but seemingly never a HUGE leap forward due to, say, someone clever in R&D discovering a much faster way to process computing instructions. Is this because huge leaps forward in computing power are technically or physically impossible/improbable? Or is nobody in R&D looking for that huge leap forward, and rather focused on delivering a moderate leap forward every 2 years? Maybe striving for that "rare huge leap forward in computing power" is simply too expensive for chip manufacturers? Precisely what is the reason that there is never a next-gen CPU or GPU that is, say, advertised as being 16 times faster than the one that came 2 years before it due to some major breakthrough in chip engineering and manufacturing?
Physics
To elaborate: We can't reliably clock Silicon much faster than we're doing right now.
There are other semiconductors (such as GaAs) which can operate reliably at higher frequencies, but they are absurdly expensive, produce too much heat, consume too much power, and so on -- not to mention the fact our tiny process sizes for silicon don't exactly work for entirely different materials (chemistry bites again).
We're running into a similar wall for die shrinkage, on multiple fronts:
- We're getting into the size territory where bits flip due to quantum tunneling, which tends to hurt reliability. Flash storage has started to reach that territory, if my colleagues working for ${SSD MANUFACTURER} are telling me the truth.
- Yields of working units are going down significantly as the die shrinks, and it's taking a lot longer to figure out how to bring yields back up.
In the end, every material has its limits, and we're starting to run into them with Silicon, and there isn't a material that 'stands out' as worth betting the business on.
The problem is that each new generation of programmers is lazier than the one before them. All the increased CPU power is wasted on bloated librairies, OS processes, etc.
Everyone is hell bend on smaller for the sake of yield rate. Die size correlates with yields, large die area means it's more likely for a critical manufacturing defect to appear in that die. This potentially renders that entire die useless depending on where the defect lies.
Yields of working units are going down significantly as the die shrinks, and it's taking a lot longer to figure out how to bring yields back up.
Actually no, the yield is higher for smaller die sizes at a given technology, since the likelihood of having a defect on your die is lower.
On the other hand, time-to-ramp is longer for advanced tech nodes, although some companies like TSMC have shown impressive numbers.
How close are we to the theoretical physical limits in terms of what electricity can do? Can light or some other radiation theoretically be significantly faster?
And there's also heat dissipation. Even if we could build 3D chips, heat dissipation will tricky. (Would we still call them "chips" if they were little boxes instead? "Borglets"?)
Does the quantum world offer significant potential improvements, or only incremental?
Are the current performance walls mostly limits in knowledge of how to tame and control
Speed of electrons or even light isn't the problem. It's the capacitance. The destination transistor feels the voltage change at the speed of light, but it doesn't change its own stored charge fast enough to register a "0" or "1". This has much more to do with intrinsic resistance of the material locally than how far the signal has to travel.
The problem is that a material that's a semiconductor will typically straddle some range between conductance and resistance (by definition). So conductance is hard to i
Physics
Yes and no.
Yes as in there is a limit to what we can do with silicon and transistors, but also no because of the way innovation tapers off after a few decades. Its the same reason that we dont see huge leaps in car, aeroplane and oven technology. Its because the design has matured to a point where for the most part we're just adding minor improvements to tried and tested designs. Intel/AMD/NVIDIA have pretty much reached this point and it will take a disruptive technology to change that.
milking it (Score:2)
oh look you NEED to buy this minimal upgraded product ever year.
My Chromebook takes mere seconds to boot, whereas an IBM AT could easily take minutes. And of course, my modern device performs tasks that would have been the domain of supercomputers in the past.
Time to take off the rose colored glasses. I did live through the eighties and nineties, and computing was pathetic back then
... we just didn't know any better
My Commodore 64 took about 0.1 seconds to boot. We just suck at "fast" these days.
I was booting computers in milliseconds in the mid 90's (to the point where users space applications were getting scheduled time). It really depends on what you considered 'booted' and what hardware checks you are willing to skip. RAM test? walking ones test? read/write test?
Huge leaps (Score:2)
Market (Score:4, Informative)
Most likely, there is no major competition in the market, and PC sales on the whole have slowed considerably. A modern 6800K processor is as close as you'll come to a leap forward, but it's $1100 Canadian and requires a similarly expensive motherboard + memory. Same with similar chips.
Meanwhile the cheapest system on the market is as fast as a moderately high-grade enthusiast computer from 2010 and probably has reasonable 3D graphics onboard, with a SSD drive it will feel quite snappy.
So, a) not a lot of market demand for faster systems, b) lots of tablets and game consoles for entertainment out there, c) moderately faster systems exist but cost keeps them low-volume, d) very low-percentage demand for faster computers - definitely less than 1% that will pay a premium for it, e) the majority of gamers are young-ish and they play largely twitch games even on PCs which are more GPU limited than CPU limited.
Dude gamer GPU's are increasing in performance incredibly fast. THey double in speed every 2 years. The only reason desktop is not innovating is because Intel has a monopoly and won. But that is changing starting with Kaby Lake thanks to AMD Ryzen. It is back to 15% every year again and maybe even more as graphics shows no slow downs anytime soon.
Shoot for $185 you can get what a $399 did just in late 2014/2015 at all max settings in games.
Most likely, there is no major competition in the market, and PC sales on the whole have slowed considerably.
Sorry, but I think this is plain wrong because they're always working to lower their own cost. Even in the absence of competition if Intel could make a processor twice as fast, they'd make it half the size and sell the same performance at a much higher profit margin. And while the PC market has shrunk it's still 270 million PCs/year or about 75% of its all time high, it's a huge market even if it's not a growth market anymore.
I think it's because Moore's law made them lazy. You know that all you have to do is stick with the general concept and make it smaller and smaller.
Developing entire architectures is no small thing. The money men would never go for it.
Business decision (Score:2)
Limitations (Score:4, Informative)
Increases in clock speed have hit a wall with current silicon based semiconductors. Exotic semiconductors and incredible cooling systems aren't practical for the mass market.
They sort of do (Score:1)
But one thing never seems to happen -- a CPU/GPU manufacturer suddenly announcing a next generation chip that is, say, 4-8 times faster than the fastest model they had 2 years ago.
Just because they don't announce it doesn't mean that doesn't happen.
The Intel chips out right now are 2-3 generations old in so far as their R&D goes.
They simply have no reason to release more than they do since there is really little competition.
It happens, just not very often (Score:1)
The RISC architectures combined with new chip technology was on the order of 10x the previous chips back in the 1980's but that was a rarity. Everyone is basically building the same architectures using the same technologies so you don't see too many 10x improvements.
Why Are There No Huge Leaps Forward In CPU power? (Score:5, Insightful)
"Relative to GTX 980 then, we're looking at an average performance gain of 66% at 1440p, and 71% at 4K. This is a very significant step up for GTX 980 owners,"
http://www.anandtech.com/show/10325/the-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1080-and-1070-founders-edition-review/32 [anandtech.com]
Architecture-wise, Pascal was mostly an incremental upgrade to Maxwell.
The big difference from Maxwell to Pascal was a process upgrade from 28 nm to 16/14 nm which allowed the clock speed to bump 50% from around 1 GHz to around 1.5 GHz.
Couple that improved memory and a good balance of different types of units for the best performance in typical games of its time.
The Once and Future CPU (Score:1)
Gordon Moore first stated this principle in the 60s. So from the 1960s, not the 1980s. And it wasn't a doubling in speed, but a doubling of the number of transistors in an integrated circuit.
Moore's Law [wikipedia.org] is an observation made by its namesake that the density of transistors on a chip doubles approximately once every 18 to 24 months. Gordon Moore first made the prediction in 1965 and it held fairly well until recent years (roughly after 2012.)
Processor speeds, although they have increased significantly over the same time period, have not doubled every 18 to 24 months.
The part where you acted like you knew what you were talking about instead of just misremembering some thing you didnt understand when you heard it, is called dishonesty. You, sir, are a liar. You arent a liar because you are wrong. You are a liar because you pretended to know.
Breakthroughs are NOT plannable projects (Score:5, Insightful)
The poster asks a question that assumes breakthroughs can be planned just like any other development project. But breakthroughs are not, or rather, those that can be planned and worked already have been. The computer science field has been operating awash with funding for at least 55 years.
I'm not saying there are no breathoughts out there, what I'm saying is that our current project methodology has already discovered all it can, and most future breathoughs will come from some other methodology.
The target, CPU/GPU power is also not especially compelling -- compared to the past, there is much less pressure to increase performance, and considerable uncertainty how the increase will be helpful.
I'd mod you up if I could... at this point, it's starting to look like we need a material breakthrough - Silicon appears to be reaching its limits.
Huge breakthroughs happen when some option has not been tried due to lack of funds, vision, laziness, monopoly markets or some other crap. In a field where smart people have been exploring all options at the cutting if not bleeding edge there wont be an overlooked angle which can suddenly give a 16x jump.
In short a huge breakthrough is not a sign of greatness rather it is a sign that there was something wrong with the field and someone figured out how to fix it.
Huge breakthroughs happen when some option has not been tried due to lack of funds, vision, laziness, monopoly markets or some other crap.
Sure, never because of lack of access to materials. I guess you are going to pretend that all falls into "some other crap" but... it doesnt.
Clearly what you think is that Intel makes cpus from scratch starting with just the basic elements, builds all its equipment starting from scratch starting with just the basic elements, etc..
Clearly thats what you think. Wrong. So horribly wrong that you shouldnt comment unless its to ask pretty much anything... because you dont know... anything.
Intel just got faster (Score:4, Informative)
The sole reason Kaby lakes got hot and clocked in so fast is because of AMD just around the corner and it worked to beat Ryzen. I expect the CPU race to heat back up again as physics has not killed innovation yet.
Proof is GPU's and Phones are still improving at breakneck speed. It is only because of an INtel monopoly that on the desktop it has went to a standstill.
Most People Only Want a Window to the Internet. (Score:5, Insightful)
Right about 2008/2009 computer hardware became "good enough" to appeal to people's basic needs which really only centered on having a simple window to the internet. Netbooks became available and smartphones started to become good enough to browse the internet on their own. Consumers at the end of the day really only want a platform that's able to view into the internet.
Someone can correct me, but I believe such innovation is still occurring for server technology and niche fields like a/v production, cad, and animation. Though, I do yearn for the olden days when consumer technology was cool and exciting. Being a tech nerd in the 90s was something else!
There used to be (Score:2)
I remember when Pentiums were first coming out. P75, P90, P100, P133, P166. They were faster than the 386s and 486sx and 486dx models. The p166 was noticeably more than twice as fast as the P75 on lots of tests. The Mhz and Ghz races are over.
Because there's no such thing as one "performance" (Score:5, Informative)
CPU architect here. I'll try to provide some insight.
Performance for CPU/GPU or any computational tool isn't exactly just a number you hit. It's not like bandwidth for storage or communications nor is it like a battery's capacity.
A CPU and to a lesser extent a GPU is able to perform all sorts (all logical) computational functions. Each of these involves different usage patterns of the different computational paths inside a piece of silicon. And thus, speeding up each of these usage patterns requires different structures.
A single piece of code running something complex like launching an app or opening a webpage will generate hundreds of millions of instructions with lots of different patterns. Think about all those API's you call. How much code do you think is similar between them?
And thus the problem of improving "performance". The goalpost is a shifty one. Speed up one code pattern, and you risk your changes hurting another. Or you can spend extra transistors making a specialized accelerator for that code pattern. But then...it'll be idle 95% of the time.
And if you speed up a particular function by 1000x (it's happened), your average speed increase for a typical benchmark or API call will still be 0-1%. Because that function is only a small piece of the larger codebase.
Think about how many non-similar libraries and functions there are in typical software, and think about how there's any way to speed them *all* up. You can make memcpy or memset (malloc uses these) faster by 5x and that'll speed up javascript processing by....0.01% or so.
The reason "performance" doesn't increase as drastically in the computer world is because computing "performance" is very very multifaceted. Much like how "intelligence" can't just be increased by 5x -- someone can get 5x better at specific tasks, like memorizing or image recognition, but that doesn't make them 5x more "intelligent".
Compare this with a simple metric like 0-60 acceleration or network bandwidth.
Let me introduce you (Score:1)
AMD (Score:2)
AMD, to be fair, has pretty much done this just now with the Ryzen chips.
Re: (Score:2)
AMD moved from 32nm and 28nm to 14nm, and amazingly experienced the same performance increases Intel saw when it moved from one node to another.
I realize that sadly for some of you guys that cpus are inexplicable magic boxes, but they just arent. Put some effort into understanding, or turn in your geek card.
No context (Score:2)
This question lacks context. In terms of desktop PCs and common everyday usage, we don't NEED more speed or power. Nothing is going to speed up webpages or Facebook or whatever people typically do on their PCs. And even if you did, then you become constrained by the speed of the internet and there won't be much perceived benefit.
You need a netbook.
I need a 6ghz 8 core because I do actual work on the computer like compiling and rendering.
PC's are Not adequate because software today is complete shit, almost none of it is written well for multi threading.
Again, mostly because programmers coming out of colleges are poorly trained, and then companies want them to bang out trash and not well optimized code that takes advantage of the hardware.
Gate tunnelling current (Score:3, Informative)
Moore's law had a great run: ~40 years from early 60s to early 00s.
During that time, every generation boosted density, gate count, clock speed, and value per dollar.
The (exponential!) rule of thumb was 2x more every 18 months.
Everyone knew it had stop sometime: you can't make things smaller than atoms.
What finally did stop it (considerably north of atom-scale) was gate tunnelling current.
In a MOS-FET, the gate is separated from the channel by an insulator (SiO2).
As you scale the transistor down, that insulator gets thinner, along with everything else.
When the insulator thickness is less than the wavelength of an electron, you start to get significant tunnelling current.
This acts like short-circuit from the power to ground.
The technology hit the wall around 2003.
Gate tunnelling current was then over half of total power dissipation.
The power density of the CPU chip was 150 W/cm^2 (like a stove top),
and going further was clearly impractical.
As it happens, the clock speed at that design node was 3 GHz,
and that's pretty much were we are today.
Everything since then has been building bigger, not faster: multi-core, caches, SoC;
plus architecture tweaks and optimizations, like pipelining and super-scalar.
It was a great run while it lasted, but it's over,
and we're not getting another one without a fundamental scientific/technological breakthrough,
on the order of coal, or steel, or quantum mechanics.
Risk Averse CEOs are holding us back (Score:2)
Risk averse CEOs who don't want to sink in the R&D to make carbon based chips because there is risk of it not working.
A synthetic diamond transistor was first built and tested over 13 years ago at 81GHz: http://www.geek.com/blurb/81gh... [geek.com]
More recently they developed a 300GHz Graphene transistor, but that was still 7 years ago: https://www.bit-tech.net/news/... [bit-tech.net]
The technology is there and proven, but scaling it up to processor scale would be a massive investment and a big risk.
Greed (Score:2)
Moore's law ended in 2006 (heard it straight from an Intel engineer). In it's place they have been focusing on multi-processing and power savings.* In doing so they learned they could make even more money through a much slower upgrade time-table. They do have tech on the back burner to roll out that will have huge improvements on performance (optical interconnects, for instance) but they are going to roll that stuff out like molasses going up a hill. Greed has really taken hold of everything these days.
Because you're counting it wrong! (Score:2)
Instead of thinking about processing power in term of Hz, you should be looking at a CPU's/GPU's overall computational throughput. When you look at things that way, you will see there has been a massive uptick in processing power in GPUs. x86 CPU have stagnated a bit due to lack of serious competition for the high-end but everywhere else it's thriving. Massive parallel processing is the real future of computing, so get ready for chips with a thousands of sub-GHz cores running independent and identical ta
Weak process improvement/Few ideas waiting (Score:4, Informative)
This kind of thing was rather common until about 2000. Each process node was better in every way than the last. Big jumps in performance at each node advance. Power went down too. And, of course it was much cheaper per gate. You could get doubled performance and 1/4 the cost by just porting over the same design, trace for trace, to the next full node. These "die shrinks" were quite common. Through the 90's you got an extra bonus for new designs. That is because the industry was brimming with ideas that were known to work but were just not practical to implement because they took too much silicon area.
First the idea spigot sputtered. The good mainframe ideas had already been implemented. It was longer clear what to do with all those gates. New ideas were tried. Some worked. Some didn't. Also, about this time, complexity started to threaten the ability to make chips that actually worked. Bugs became more common. Design progress slowed.
Then process starting acting up. Power scaling stopped. More transistors were available but if you used them, your chip consumed proportionally more power. Run the transistors faster and you had the same problem, only worse. A hot chip was no longer a marketing problem, it was a chip that would not work. More effort and more complexity were needed to tame power. A simple die shrink wouldn't do that much.
Then process started getting messier. The new nodes were not better in every way. Leakage current went up instead of down. Variability went up. Performance scaling slowed. Getting any improvement at all required more development time and money. Progress always slows when development time and cost rise.
Then 20nm planer came and it was awful. Terrible leakage. Required double patterning. Double patterning means more masks mean more expense up front and during manufacturing. It actually cost more per transistor than 28nm. What was the point, really?
That is pretty much the mess were are in now. Can't significantly increase clock rate. Can't throw gates at the problem and wouldn't really know what to do with the gates if we had them. Finfets temporarily tamed power but are only available in nodes hobbled by the need for multi-patterning.
Power vs. Power (Score:2)
The people who are actually paying for the products are interested in
a) Power in: do the same about of computation at half the power so my battery will last longer.
b) Power Out: do the same amount of computation at half the power so I can use twice as many devices without blowing by power budget.
Data centers are limited by how much heat you can extract per square foot. Desktops are limited by how loud the fan is. Mobile is limited by the battery size.
Therefore, the designers are designing what people are ac
PCU/GPU gains have been huge recently (Score:2)
Breakthroughs happen all the time (Score:2)
You're just looking in the wrong markets. If you're "just" looking at x86, obviously you have a blueprint you need to follow. Any breakthrough will take quite a few years in order to integrate and fab it. But even then, comparing 5 or 10 year old CPU's to now you can see quite a bit of new circuitry.
