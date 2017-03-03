Ask Slashdot: Why Are There No Huge Leaps Forward In CPU/GPU Power? 50
dryriver writes: We all know that CPUs and GPUs and other electronic chips get a little faster with each generation produced. But one thing never seems to happen -- a CPU/GPU manufacturer suddenly announcing a next generation chip that is, say, 4-8 times faster than the fastest model they had 2 years ago. There are moderate leaps forward all the time, but seemingly never a HUGE leap forward due to, say, someone clever in R&D discovering a much faster way to process computing instructions. Is this because huge leaps forward in computing power are technically or physically impossible/improbable? Or is nobody in R&D looking for that huge leap forward, and rather focused on delivering a moderate leap forward every 2 years? Maybe striving for that "rare huge leap forward in computing power" is simply too expensive for chip manufacturers? Precisely what is the reason that there is never a next-gen CPU or GPU that is, say, advertised as being 16 times faster than the one that came 2 years before it due to some major breakthrough in chip engineering and manufacturing?
Physics
To elaborate: We can't reliably clock Silicon much faster than we're doing right now.
There are other semiconductors (such as GaAs) which can operate reliably at higher frequencies, but they are absurdly expensive, produce too much heat, consume too much power, and so on -- not to mention the fact our tiny process sizes for silicon don't exactly work for entirely different materials (chemistry bites again).
We're running into a similar wall for die shrinkage, on multiple fronts:
- We're getting into the size territory where bits flip due to quantum tunneling, which tends to hurt reliability. Flash storage has started to reach that territory, if my colleagues working for ${SSD MANUFACTURER} are telling me the truth.
- Yields of working units are going down significantly as the die shrinks, and it's taking a lot longer to figure out how to bring yields back up.
In the end, every material has its limits, and we're starting to run into them with Silicon, and there isn't a material that 'stands out' as worth betting the business on.
How close are we to the theoretical physical limits in terms of what electricity can do? Can light or some other radiation theoretically be significantly faster?
And there's also heat dissipation. Even if we could build 3D chips, heat dissipation will tricky. (Would we still call them "chips" if they were little boxes instead? "Borglets"?)
Does the quantum world offer significant potential improvements, or only incremental?
Are the current performance walls mostly limits in knowledge of how to tame and control
Speed of electrons or even light isn't the problem. It's the capacitance. The destination transistor feels the voltage change at the speed of light, but it doesn't change its own stored charge fast enough to register a "0" or "1". This has much more to do with intrinsic resistance of the material locally than how far the signal has to travel.
The problem is that a material that's a semiconductor will typically straddle some range between conductance and resistance (by definition). So conductance is hard to i
Huge leaps (Score:2)
Market (Score:4, Informative)
Most likely, there is no major competition in the market, and PC sales on the whole have slowed considerably. A modern 6800K processor is as close as you'll come to a leap forward, but it's $1100 Canadian and requires a similarly expensive motherboard + memory. Same with similar chips.
Meanwhile the cheapest system on the market is as fast as a moderately high-grade enthusiast computer from 2010 and probably has reasonable 3D graphics onboard, with a SSD drive it will feel quite snappy.
So, a) not a lot of market demand for faster systems, b) lots of tablets and game consoles for entertainment out there, c) moderately faster systems exist but cost keeps them low-volume, d) very low-percentage demand for faster computers - definitely less than 1% that will pay a premium for it, e) the majority of gamers are young-ish and they play largely twitch games even on PCs which are more GPU limited than CPU limited.
Dude gamer GPU's are increasing in performance incredibly fast. THey double in speed every 2 years. The only reason desktop is not innovating is because Intel has a monopoly and won. But that is changing starting with Kaby Lake thanks to AMD Ryzen. It is back to 15% every year again and maybe even more as graphics shows no slow downs anytime soon.
Shoot for $185 you can get what a $399 did just in late 2014/2015 at all max settings in games.
Limitations (Score:2)
Increases in clock speed have hit a wall with current silicon based semiconductors. Exotic semiconductors and incredible cooling systems aren't practical for the mass market.
Why Are There No Huge Leaps Forward In CPU power? (Score:3)
"Relative to GTX 980 then, we're looking at an average performance gain of 66% at 1440p, and 71% at 4K. This is a very significant step up for GTX 980 owners,"
http://www.anandtech.com/show/10325/the-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1080-and-1070-founders-edition-review/32 [anandtech.com]
Architecture-wise, Pascal was mostly an incremental upgrade to Maxwell.
The big difference from Maxwell to Pascal was a process upgrade from 28 nm to 16/14 nm which allowed the clock speed to bump 50% from around 1 GHz to around 1.5 GHz.
Couple that improved memory and a good balance of different types of units for the best performance in typical games of its time.
Moore's Law [wikipedia.org] is an observation made by its namesake that the density of transistors on a chip doubles approximately once every 18 to 24 months. Gordon Moore first made the prediction in 1965 and it held fairly well until recent years (roughly after 2012.)
Processor speeds, although they have increased significantly over the same time period, have not doubled every 18 to 24 months.
Breakthroughs are NOT plannable projects (Score:3)
The poster asks a question that assumes breakthroughs can be planned just like any other development project. But breakthroughs are not, or rather, those that can be planned and worked already have been. The computer science field has been operating awash with funding for at least 55 years.
I'm not saying there are no breathoughts out there, what I'm saying is that our current project methodology has already discovered all it can, and most future breathoughs will come from some other methodology.
The target, CPU/GPU power is also not especially compelling -- compared to the past, there is much less pressure to increase performance, and considerable uncertainty how the increase will be helpful.
I'd mod you up if I could... at this point, it's starting to look like we need a material breakthrough - Silicon appears to be reaching its limits.
Intel just got faster (Score:2)
The sole reason Kaby lakes got hot and clocked in so fast is because of AMD just around the corner and it worked to beat Ryzen. I expect the CPU race to heat back up again as physics has not killed innovation yet.
Proof is GPU's and Phones are still improving at breakneck speed. It is only because of an INtel monopoly that on the desktop it has went to a standstill.
Most People Only Want a Window to the Internet. (Score:3)
Right about 2008/2009 computer hardware became "good enough" to appeal to people's basic needs which really only centered on having a simple window to the internet. Netbooks became available and smartphones started to become good enough to browse the internet on their own. Consumers at the end of the day really only want a platform that's able to view into the internet.
Someone can correct me, but I believe such innovation is still occurring for server technology and niche fields like a/v production, cad, and animation. Though, I do yearn for the olden days when consumer technology was cool and exciting. Being a tech nerd in the 90s was something else!
There used to be (Score:2)
I remember when Pentiums were first coming out. P75, P90, P100, P133, P166. They were faster than the 386s and 486sx and 486dx models. The p166 was noticeably more than twice as fast as the P75 on lots of tests. The Mhz and Ghz races are over.
We can't just ramp up cycles anymore with silicon. It puts out too much heat. Multicore doesn't magically make programs faster unless they lend themselves well to parallellization & are coded properly for it. New architectures have been tried, but ultimate
Because there's no such thing as one "performance" (Score:4, Insightful)
CPU architect here. I'll try to provide some insight.
Performance for CPU/GPU or any computational tool isn't exactly just a number you hit. It's not like bandwidth for storage or communications nor is it like a battery's capacity.
A CPU and to a lesser extent a GPU is able to perform all sorts (all logical) computational functions. Each of these involves different usage patterns of the different computational paths inside a piece of silicon. And thus, speeding up each of these usage patterns requires different structures.
A single piece of code running something complex like launching an app or opening a webpage will generate hundreds of millions of instructions with lots of different patterns. Think about all those API's you call. How much code do you think is similar between them?
And thus the problem of improving "performance". The goalpost is a shifty one. Speed up one code pattern, and you risk your changes hurting another. Or you can spend extra transistors making a specialized accelerator for that code pattern. But then...it'll be idle 95% of the time.
And if you speed up a particular function by 1000x (it's happened), your average speed increase for a typical benchmark or API call will still be 0-1%. Because that function is only a small piece of the larger codebase.
Think about how many non-similar libraries and functions there are in typical software, and think about how there's any way to speed them *all* up. You can make memcpy or memset (malloc uses these) faster by 5x and that'll speed up javascript processing by....0.01% or so.
The reason "performance" doesn't increase as drastically in the computer world is because computing "performance" is very very multifaceted. Much like how "intelligence" can't just be increased by 5x -- someone can get 5x better at specific tasks, like memorizing or image recognition, but that doesn't make them 5x more "intelligent".
Compare this with a simple metric like 0-60 acceleration or network bandwidth.
AMD (Score:2)
AMD, to be fair, has pretty much done this just now with the Ryzen chips.
No context (Score:2)
This question lacks context. In terms of desktop PCs and common everyday usage, we don't NEED more speed or power. Nothing is going to speed up webpages or Facebook or whatever people typically do on their PCs. And even if you did, then you become constrained by the speed of the internet and there won't be much perceived benefit.
On the mobile side, there is room for more speed but it comes at the expense of power and is still constrained by connection speeds and website performance on mobile devices, w
You need a netbook.
I need a 6ghz 8 core because I do actual work on the computer like compiling and rendering.
PC's are Not adequate because software today is complete shit, almost none of it is written well for multi threading.
Again, mostly because programmers coming out of colleges are poorly trained, and then companies want them to bang out trash and not well optimized code that takes advantage of the hardware.
Gate tunnelling current (Score:3)
Moore's law had a great run: ~40 years from early 60s to early 00s.
During that time, every generation boosted density, gate count, clock speed, and value per dollar.
The (exponential!) rule of thumb was 2x more every 18 months.
Everyone knew it had stop sometime: you can't make things smaller than atoms.
What finally did stop it (considerably north of atom-scale) was gate tunnelling current.
In a MOS-FET, the gate is separated from the channel by an insulator (SiO2).
As you scale the transistor down, that insulator gets thinner, along with everything else.
When the insulator thickness is less than the wavelength of an electron, you start to get significant tunnelling current.
This acts like short-circuit from the power to ground.
The technology hit the wall around 2003.
Gate tunnelling current was then over half of total power dissipation.
The power density of the CPU chip was 150 W/cm^2 (like a stove top),
and going further was clearly impractical.
As it happens, the clock speed at that design node was 3 GHz,
and that's pretty much were we are today.
Everything since then has been building bigger, not faster: multi-core, caches, SoC;
plus architecture tweaks and optimizations, like pipelining and super-scalar.
It was a great run while it lasted, but it's over,
and we're not getting another one without a fundamental scientific/technological breakthrough,
on the order of coal, or steel, or quantum mechanics.
Risk Averse CEOs are holding us back (Score:2)
Risk averse CEOs who don't want to sink in the R&D to make carbon based chips because there is risk of it not working.
A synthetic diamond transistor was first built and tested over 13 years ago at 81GHz: http://www.geek.com/blurb/81gh... [geek.com]
More recently they developed a 300GHz Graphene transistor, but that was still 7 years ago: https://www.bit-tech.net/news/... [bit-tech.net]
The technology is there and proven, but scaling it up to processor scale would be a massive investment and a big risk.