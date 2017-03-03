Razer Wants To Build the Best Linux Laptop, And It Needs Your Help (facebook.com) 42
Min-Liang Tan, a founder, CEO and creative director of gaming hardware company Razer, has assured enthusiasts that the company is looking into developing good -- the "best" he says -- Linux notebook. He writes in a post: The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there and one of the most common asks is for us to support Linux on it. Well - we're looking at it and we're inviting all Linux enthusiasts to weigh in at the new Linux Corner on Insider to post feedback, suggestions and ideas on how we can make it the best notebook in the world that supports Linux. So if you're a Linux enthusiast, do check out the introductory thread.
I love it when I log in to a production database server and see a link to the Windows store on the desktop. Now that's perfesonal.
AMD CPU + nV GPU! (Score:2)
No!!! not nvidia, do not support a company that do nothing to support open source drivers... as Linus say: "F*ck you Nvidia!"
AMD Ryzen CPU + AMD GPU (for using AMDGPU KMS + radeonsi mesa drivers)
full power, open source!
But as it is, considering you still need to use the terminal to do something as simple as changing the resolution when the OS doesn't support the GPU drivers, or installing an application...
How to install software [ucarecdn.com]. Of course, not everything is going to be in your distro's repository, so sometimes I have to go to a website and download a
.deb or .rpm file myself. Haven't compiled anything from source in years.
How to set the resolution [thegeekstuff.com].
Too bad Linux still use the archaic terminal.
Saying that Linux still uses the archaic terminal, is like saying that F1 drivers still uses the archaic manual transmission. Seriously, we use it because it works for us. Actually, most of us use Linux because of the terminal, not the terminal because of Linux.
When OSX started to properly support terminal interface it started to attract developers, and now that more an more operations have become difficult without a GUI (i.e. debugging), developers are dropping it again.
You know, even ms realized the value of a terminal, and powershell was born.
No problem (Score:1)
128 GB RAM
(2) 1 TB Solid State (Raid 1)
Best CPU on the market
Best Laptop GPU on the market
4K screen
4 USB 3.0
2 USB type c
HDMI out
Thin and lightweight
10 hour battery life
Headphone jack
All for $499.99
You're out of luck. This "announcement", or more accurately, slashvertisement, is bullshit. Here's what they're offering on their website [razerzone.com].
With the Razer Blade Pro and Windows 10, you can start from the desktop you’ve always known. Windows 10 is the best combination of Windows – with lots of similarities to Windows 7 including the Start menu. Enjoy access to stunning DirectX 12 visuals while getting the most performance out of your Razer Blade. Also stream games from your Xbox One console right
Why do they need help? (Score:3)
Are they going to pay me? What on Earth is so hard about putting together a Linux laptop? Thinkpads have been doing it for a decade.
All Razer does is put together over priced crap that breaks the day after the warranty expires. Fuck them
Stakeholder management. The stakeholders are Linux users who want a laptop, therefor they are the only ones who can suggest their requirements. Involving the stakeholders in this decision gives them a sense of ownership, so the product is more-likely to be accepted.
Imagine if they develop the best... a $1,999 beast with excellent hardware support and the highest performance available to the Linux desktop, at a price point nobody wants to pay. Contrast that with something cheaper, lighter, with a good h
These days, it doesn't even need to be a "Linux" laptop... just so it can virtualize with decent performance. The underlying OS doesn't really matter too much.
They will have to work hard (Score:1)
What no 10xx series graphics?
:(
Seriously, the GTX 10xx is such a step up that i wouldn't consider anything less if I'm going to buy something at the top end.
But yeah, the system76 stuff looks good, and I'd be worried about razer crufting the system up with razerbloat... needing logins to razercloud etc. I liked my razer mouse and razer headset a few years ago, but have since moved away from them due to the cruft. (and the fact that logitech has stepped up with some decent ambidextrous/lefthandfriendly peri
A truly FOSS laptop (Score:2)
Journalists, activists, and anyone who must have a secure, trusted computing device, need a modern alternative that be purchased off-the-shelf and supports Tails.
Both Intel and AMD look like a lost cause. Intel ME is certain to contains a network-accessible backdoor, AMD's version is slightly less vicious but not good either.
There's hope in the ARM world: there's the TrustZone but some computers with non-locked bootloaders allow you to load your own code there. You obviously don't want to write such code yourself thus you probably want to use ATF but it's open for modification and, more importantly here, review.
For example Pinebook (an incoming $89 laptop) allows
LOL WUT?! (Score:2)
"The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there"
Uh... No?
Show of hands here on Slashdot - which coders here use that as their default machine?
Sane kb and touchpad (Score:2)
Keys that work reliably even if you don't hit them square on.
Full size up and down cursor keys with the traditional inverted T layout so I don't get cramps in my right pinky.
Either middle physical touchpad buttons, or at least ensure the top and bottom sets can be mapped to 4 button codes, not two
(i.e. the clitmouse and top buttons are their own mouse device) so we can map primary selection pastes to one of them.
Don't do anything that prevents the touchpad firmware's gesture junk from being turned off or ig
Didn't expect it in the enterprise (Score:2)
FTFA:
The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there
I didn't expect this to be true, but at my current client we have two guys working on maxed-out Razers. One guy wants it for his Windows VMs. And the other guy runs Android Studio. (As for myself, I'm an iOS developer so I work on a MacBook, and run my server stuff on a Linux VPS.)
#1 GET A Q&A DEPARTMENT! (Score:2)
Seriously.
Your neglect of quality control has been there for the entirety of your company.
If you're going to be selling computers worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, you NEED Q&A.
Otherwise, don't even bother.