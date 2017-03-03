Razer Wants To Build the Best Linux Laptop, And It Needs Your Help (facebook.com) 204
Min-Liang Tan, a founder, CEO and creative director of gaming hardware company Razer, has assured enthusiasts that the company is looking into developing good -- the "best" he says -- Linux notebook. He writes in a post: The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there and one of the most common asks is for us to support Linux on it. Well - we're looking at it and we're inviting all Linux enthusiasts to weigh in at the new Linux Corner on Insider to post feedback, suggestions and ideas on how we can make it the best notebook in the world that supports Linux. So if you're a Linux enthusiast, do check out the introductory thread.
No!!! not nvidia, do not support a company that do nothing to support open source drivers... as Linus say: "F*ck you Nvidia!"
AMD Ryzen CPU + AMD GPU (for using AMDGPU KMS + radeonsi mesa drivers)
full power, open source!
How about FUCK YOU LINUS TORVALDS!!! His ego is too big.
I'm no Linus fan boy... Quite the opposite actually, I agree his ego, mouth and self importance are all too big... HOWEVER, in this case, he is 100% correct about Nvidia. They are being idiots about Linux and not providing open source drivers.
fine, support their closed source drivers... what we want is some info, specs for their hardware, so open source community can build open drivers.
Also, if they have signed firmware for the closed source drivers, why can't they released signed firmware for the open source drivers and force people to wait years just to use the cards with some open source drivers (even if incomplete and slow)
It is our choice after all, but they want to remove from us that choice by not helping with even the basic info
you are talking about the nvidia closed source driver. If you like it, great for you!
i had bugs in the past, you can not freely switch kernel and xorg and nvidia controls your machine and how you use the gpu
AMD closed source are the same, but with the less quality drivers (but amdgpu pro improved things)
But what we are talking is about OPEN SOURCE drivers.
AMD open source driver is becoming great, it already outperform the closed source in several tests, is in the kernel and mesa
Intel only have open drivers
you know that AMD (and intel) fully support open source drivers, right?
they have no problem with that, GPL is not the problem.
but again, no one is asking then to build open source drivers! just release the damn specs! how the info to change the GPU frequency is a problem because of the GPL? or even because of IP protection?
you do not know what you are talking about. To start Linus was not even referring the GPU drivers, but all the other nvidia hardware (mostly chipset and ethernet), that all other companies support without any problem, most of then directly.
Protect IP! how other companies protect their IP by releasing specs for the hardware? or releasing firmware that can be used by open drivers.
nvidia only now released signed firmware to allow a shit-load of cards to even run, after years of the release!
that excuse may sort of work in some parts of the GPU (but not to all, most of the hardware is totally theirs!)... but fails totally in the chipset and ethernet!
and where that blocks then from releasing a firmware for open source? The firmware is exactly the same, just have a signature that the nouveau team can use to load it... it takes 5 minutes to do that, yet they take years to release signed firmware.
No, that excuse do not work
AMD GPU !!! (Score:2)
For the opensource driver efforts, I would go for an AMD GPU.
Latest generation is supported out of the box by amdgpu opensource drivers all the way up to opengl 4.5 (thanks to mesa), already some opensource Vulkan (thanks to radv), and the kernel drm module is shared with the closed source amdgpu-pro, so it's basically just switching a few user-space libraries around to run the closed source driver if you need them that much (AMD only recommands them for some specific professional use cases) your kernel of
128 GB RAM
(2) 1 TB Solid State (Raid 1)
Best CPU on the market
Best Laptop GPU on the market
4K screen
4 USB 3.0
2 USB type c
HDMI out
Thin and lightweight
10 hour battery life
Headphone jack
All for $499.99
You're out of luck. This "announcement", or more accurately, slashvertisement, is bullshit. Here's what they're offering on their website [razerzone.com].
With the Razer Blade Pro and Windows 10, you can start from the desktop you’ve always known. Windows 10 is the best combination of Windows – with lots of similarities to Windows 7 including the Start menu. Enjoy access to stunning DirectX 12 visuals while getting the most performance out of your Razer Blade. Also stream games from your Xbox One console right
Don't worry too much. If they make a good linux laptop I'll buy it - it won't matter to me that they also have comprehensive windows offerings. Just don't compromise with the linux product - it does not have to be windows-compatible, for example.
Some people here does not want the "Intel Management Engine" - which is easy enough to arrange by dropping the x86-compatible processor. x86 is not a requirement for linux - linux runs fine on other processors. I don't know if arm has a a fast enough processor for a
I had pried those keys off and replaced them with blanks that I cut from plastic. Worked marvellously.
Under Windows, the keys have an idiotic default function- call up a menu. Which in a full screen app, makes it flip graphic modes, etc. And in a windowed app, defocuses it. For an OS that brags about games though, it sure is nuts that they put "lose the game" right between "fire" and "jump". But under Linux, you've never been as trapped by this crap as you were under Windows, and you can make the meta keys do whatever you want, or nothing at all.
http://www.wasdkeyboards.com/i... [wasdkeyboards.com]
"Select OS Key" -> Linux Tux
I think it also exists for the other keyboard types they sell.
Are they going to pay me? What on Earth is so hard about putting together a Linux laptop? Thinkpads have been doing it for a decade.
All Razer does is put together over priced crap that breaks the day after the warranty expires. Fuck them
Stakeholder management. The stakeholders are Linux users who want a laptop, therefor they are the only ones who can suggest their requirements. Involving the stakeholders in this decision gives them a sense of ownership, so the product is more-likely to be accepted.
Imagine if they develop the best... a $1,999 beast with excellent hardware support and the highest performance available to the Linux desktop, at a price point nobody wants to pay. Contrast that with something cheaper, lighter, with a good high-performance M2 SSD--a development environment that can build a kernel in 15 minutes instead of 11, sure, but it works fine, has better battery life, and only costs $499.
Obviously two different groups of users will argue over which of these are better. Which group are they largely looking at for Linux uses, particularly developers? If they target their market appropriately, then their stakeholders will have an option which more-closely approximates what they need--paying for fewer useless features, and incorporating more desired functionality. Why pay the extra $30 for a Lightning port when all your devices are USB 3.0?
I'm typing this on an Alienware M17X-R2 because while six years old it still does what I need it to do and it's well supported. Of course, weighing in around twelve pounds it's essentially a desktop computer and never leaves the desk.
The point is that there are lots of different needs, there is no one right Linux-based laptop. Through what I do for a living I could really use something down in the Chromebook size m
Huh? I am not sure that I follow. If they were asking $400, I would say that it is too cheap to be a real product. At $4,000, you should be able to get one with a gold-plated case.
If you pay me $4,000, I will happily buy a $2000 Razer Blade, install Ubuntu on it, and cheerfully hand it to you with a handshake and a smile.
Reply to this message to place your order.
So I have to ask, why be so dishonest?
Oh. Barbra Hudson has stooped to outright dishonesty to maximize her constant criticism of everyone and everything, okay. Unsurprising.
The cheapest of the Razer line is just a generic Windows laptop with some LEDs and an overpriced sticker, for $2k. You can buy better for less anywhere. If you want, as they claim, "the best laptop", you're not going to look at their cheap piece of shit - you're going to look at their best - which starts at $4k, and doesn't even exist.
So if you want to talk about dishonesty, Razer is just doing a bait-and-switch with this. They're not even a laptop manufacturer.
Which is essentially what I just said stakeholder management attempts to identify. Are their stakeholders 2016 Tesla buyers or 1991 Ford Taurus buyers?
The thing is, they say they want to be building the best linux laptop ever, and yet they are not a laptop manufacturer. It's all done through third parties as batch runs. That's why their "best" isn't in stock - you can't order what they don't have. This is an attempt to generate enough hype to place an order for a batch of the non-existent high-end Windows laptops (because that's what they are - Windows gaming laptops, just without Windows).
Linux users are certainly not stake-holders. This is a Windows-ce
These days, it doesn't even need to be a "Linux" laptop... just so it can virtualize with decent performance. The underlying OS doesn't really matter too much.
> The underlying OS doesn't really matter too much.
Sure it does. With Windows, your keyboard input is sent to Microsoft, to help them, uh, personalize your input experience. Or whatever their reasoning is.
Every time you open notepad, gotta send packets to Microsoft. Gvim on Linux doesn't have this, err, feature. This is a "feature" that not even emacs has!
I guess it depends on what you are doing. I find it difficult to get the sleep and power settings to work well in Linux on laptops. You miss some accelerated graphics, I suppose. But a nice lightweight window manager inside of Virtual Box at full screen is quite a manageable work environment for me.
Thinkpads after the Core 2 era will probably never support Coreboot. You can't even disable the Intel Management Engine completely.
Maybe they should consider ARM, for this reason.
Also, an SSD that supports OPAL V2 encryption.
How come when I read this headline, I immediately thought of the car that Homer Simpson designed?
They will have to work hard (Score:1)
What no 10xx series graphics?
:(
Seriously, the GTX 10xx is such a step up that i wouldn't consider anything less if I'm going to buy something at the top end.
But yeah, the system76 stuff looks good, and I'd be worried about razer crufting the system up with razerbloat... needing logins to razercloud etc. I liked my razer mouse and razer headset a few years ago, but have since moved away from them due to the cruft. (and the fact that logitech has stepped up with some decent ambidextrous/lefthandfriendly peri
What no 10xx series graphics?
:(
Ok... that review was a year old... why would you post an old review. The current system 76 stuff has GTX 10 series stuff. (So, that's awesome news.)
My only remaining complaint about system 76 is some of the model names... Bonobo? Seriously? Yeah, its a small nitpick... (you see what i did there... monkeys... nit picking...) but even so the marketing department should be shot. A state of the art anything shouldn't be named for an ape... a word that just conveys primitive.
A truly FOSS laptop (Score:5, Interesting)
Journalists, activists, and anyone who must have a secure, trusted computing device, need a modern alternative that be purchased off-the-shelf and supports Tails.
Or even non-broken, standard compliant UEFI and working ACPI implementation with full documentation and all hardware functionality correctly configured and fully enabled. And of course, comfortable mechanical keyboard. Replacement parts standardized when possible and 3D printable, with schematics, when not.
Both Intel and AMD look like a lost cause. Intel ME is certain to contains a network-accessible backdoor, AMD's version is slightly less vicious but not good either.
There's hope in the ARM world: there's the TrustZone but some computers with non-locked bootloaders allow you to load your own code there. You obviously don't want to write such code yourself thus you probably want to use ATF but it's open for modification and, more importantly here, review.
For example Pinebook (an incoming $89 laptop) allows you to do that, and if you don't need accelerated Mali400 proprietary drivers, you can use free software. Well, [near-]mainline support is not yet mature: simplefb LCD display is like four days old and the DRM driver is not yet working, but as shipment dates have been delayed again (currently for March 20ish), the kernel+uboot should be usable by then.
Obviously, a computer where you not only can but need to tinker with to get working is not for everyone, but it is up to people like us to make it so. It is trustable, which is what you and me are looking for. And once Icenowy and the rest make the kernel usable, we can take that kernel, give it better userland than "dd this image of dubious provenience" and release to regular users.
opensource the management firmware (Score:2)
Management firmware is basically a minimalist OS running on a separate low-power core inside the chipset.
Let them make that firmware opensource, problem solved.
(I haven't checked, but I'm quite sure it's just come embed linux system (busybox, uclib, etc.) running on a low-power ARM core, with special driver to run the hardware connected on the GPIO pins)
Re: (Score:2)
Intel's ME uses ARC not ARM, and its requirements change per-submodel. You also need it to be signed by Intel's key, also specific to that particular submodel. It is heavily encrypted as well, with some very serious precautions against someone reviewing that code.
No idea about AMD, but I expect the NSLs they received to specifically ban open sourcing.
Thus, ironically, it's cheap Chinese makers who are trustworthy here, as adding a separate core just to undetectably backdoor you would cut too much into the
Re: (Score:2)
> Intel ME is certain to contains a network-accessible backdoor
I see a lot of talk about this, but I don't see many mitigations that can be done by the average user, or even, for that matter, the exceptional user.
Some ways to PRESUMABLY disable ME have been discussed:
http://hackaday.com/2016/11/28... [hackaday.com]
But you still have it under there, doing something- this just seems to make it network blind. That's a pretty good start.
What if you don't have like, whatever chip programmer this approach needs, and/or oth
> A truly free and open-source software laptop... which allows a FOSS BIOS or UEFI replacement, FOSS drivers. No Blobs, or Intel ME.
Fuck off.
Yes, what you say would be perfect. But that is not something that Razer, as a system integrator and builder, gets to pick. There's NO Intel chips without the ME. There's ZERO AMD chips without the PSP, which is the rough equivalent of the ME (and has all the same issues YOU care about that ME does). Razer is trying to build a machine for developers, as they say
> The IMX6 from qualcom hits all these checkboxes
Like OpenRex? I don't know exactly how you can find good solid open hardware, but I know you pretty much have to turn to ARM for that.
My point is, that activism crap is totally offtopic when a system integrator company comes out and asks what Linux based developers need in a laptop.
"What do you need in an x86 Linux laptop?"
"Obviously, it needs to not be x86, and to use an ARM chip that doesn't exist yet, using software that only partly exists"
SUPER HELPY
A truly free and open-source software laptop... which allows a FOSS BIOS or UEFI replacement, FOSS drivers. No Blobs, or Intel ME.
Would you flash a new BIOS if it voided your warranty? Would you expect support?
Re: (Score:2)
So just to be straight, you want the manufacturer, for every possible problem, to evaluate whether it could have been caused to a non-stock BIOS, and if so, determine if the user has a non-stock BIOS or had ever flashed a non-stock BIOS and re-flashed the stock BIOS later, AND determine if the problem occurred in the time when the non-stock BIOS was flashed? All this by tier 3 support?
Sounds reasonable.
Why would it do that? Changing the BIOS doesn't affect the hardware?
Sigh. Suggestion: go start futzing around in your BIOS and change a bunch of stuff randomly. I'm sure it won't effect your your computer at all and it'll run just fine. E.g., the timing for the RAM would be a good place to start.
What's that? Is that a phone number you call to ask why the Internet icon isn't on the desktop?
It's the same, single phone number you call for any type of support. You know, how every, single support organization works in the world? Or maybe you want the guy who integrated the BIOS into their system to be sitting around waiting for you call?
or Intel ME.
"The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there"
Uh... No?
Show of hands here on Slashdot - which coders here use that as their default machine?
"The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there"
Uh... No?
Show of hands here on Slashdot - which coders here use that as their default machine?
Let's make it simpler - "How many here on slashdot have ever heard of the company?" "How many know that it's main products are just stupid accessories with LEDs all over the place for gamers so they can look "edgy" while gaming in their mom's basement? How many think that paying $4k USD for a non-existent "Pro" laptop is stupid? How many are willing to pay $2k to $3k for a 14" laptop designed to run Windows 10?
With the Razer Blade and Windows 10, you can start from the desktop you’ve always known. Windows 10 is the best combination of Windows – with lots of similarities to Windows 7 including the Start menu. Enjoy access to stunning DirectX 12 visuals while getting the most performance out of your Razer Blade. Also stream games from your Xbox One console right to your Blade.
And forget the UHD displays - they cost more and are not yet available.
And no, this is NOT for a linux system. Their web site advertises it as a Windows system. Period. No mention of linux whatsoever except on their failbook page - you know, the one with all the complaints about shitty service.
I thought Razer only makes gaming mice.
Sane kb and touchpad (Score:2)
Keys that work reliably even if you don't hit them square on.
Full size up and down cursor keys with the traditional inverted T layout so I don't get cramps in my right pinky.
Either middle physical touchpad buttons, or at least ensure the top and bottom sets can be mapped to 4 button codes, not two
(i.e. the clitmouse and top buttons are their own mouse device) so we can map primary selection pastes to one of them.
Don't do anything that prevents the touchpad firmware's gesture junk from being turned off or ig
Bonus for an extra wide touchpad with a plastic guard that can be slid over the left hand side to get a smaller but more centered
touchpad for those of us who would prefer to rest our left hand under the space bar without generating mouse events.
And for those of us who are left handed? Or those of us who don't want more moving parts than necessary because your little sliding plastic guard sounds like the sort of thing that will be the first thing to jam or break. Thanks... but no thanks.
Give it an fn-key toggle to easily turn it on and off entirely maybe.
Either middle physical touchpad buttons, or at least ensure the top and bottom sets can be mapped to 4 button codes, not two
I don't want any mouse buttons at all. Just a large touch pad (macs have this part done right imo). i agree about fully configurable gestures... i don't want most of them.
Full size up and down cursor keys with the traditional inverted T layout so I don't get cramps in my right pinky.
I'm always in agreement wi
And for those of us who are left handed?
...don't have that problem because all the touchpads have been moved over to annoy right-handed people (at least, the small percentage of us who can actually type) over the last 10 years.
Give it an fn-key toggle to easily turn it on and off entirely maybe.
Even better. Actually... maybe I should look into killing the left couple centimeters of my pad on software. Good idea.
When do you ever use your pinky on the inverted-T keys?
All the time on right up and down, because it keeps my other fingers closer to the keys I'm preparing to type when I get the cursor where I need it.
Didn't expect it in the enterprise (Score:2)
FTFA:
The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there
I didn't expect this to be true, but at my current client we have two guys working on maxed-out Razers. One guy wants it for his Windows VMs. And the other guy runs Android Studio. (As for myself, I'm an iOS developer so I work on a MacBook, and run my server stuff on a Linux VPS.)
#1 GET A Q&A DEPARTMENT! (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously.
Your neglect of quality control has been there for the entirety of your company.
If you're going to be selling computers worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, you NEED Q&A.
Otherwise, don't even bother.
Do you mean QA? Your comments need QA.
:)
Dear Razer.... (Score:2)
Bullshit! (Score:2)
The best Linux machines are interesting architectures but there is no Windows support and unless they are willing to make a laptop that only runs open kernels like Linux (which they aren't) they will never make the best Linux laptop.
2017! (Score:2)
The year of the Linux Laptop!
Make Linux Great Again!
Yay (Score:2)
SUN KEYBOARD LAYOUT (Score:3)
Put that CTRL key where it *belongs*!
#1 request, no silly dudebro name for the thing (Score:2)
Don't paint it black with red skulls, cobras, and psychoclowns. And don't call it the Razer Kraken DeathAdder Cobra Venom Kyllstryke BludDeth Copperhead Pit Viper XTREEM FragZ edition like we're a bunch of 90's Rob Liefeld comic obsessed dudebros
Tux (Score:2)
Just put Tux on the Windows key.
For extra points, build-in a full-sized clicky keyboard. Yes, it will be thick.
They could add a dedicated key to play a random Linus rant.
No they don't (Score:2)
One condition (Score:2)
Fine. Here is my help (Score:2)
Please don't put any LEDs in it!
There you go, somebody had to say it.
Wish list (Score:2)
- A physical switch that cuts power to the camera and microphone.
- Another one for WiFi
- Lots of ports. If it's a Linux laptop must be mainly for nerds, and we have lots of equipment and move in lots of different environments. I want to be able to connect to an old monitor if needed. How many ports? Start adding and when you reach the eSATA, you may stop.
- It should be a phone, with SIM and all that, and should run Android in parallel with Linux, for phone apps. Good integration would be nice.
-GPS, Bluetoot
I'm on a roll...
- If the phone part is too difficult, how about making a phone that can be inserted into the expansion bay, and then share everything with the laptop, like converting notifications to emails, etc. The screen of the phone could be seen from the outside even with the laptop closed, and could be used.
- I personally couldn't care less about the laptop being thin and stylish, and light as a feather.
Please please please (Score:2, Insightful)
Better than Linux (Score:2)
Is it just me (Score:2)
Razer could just make a better Thinkpad. (Score:3)
Look at what made the Thinkpad great and fix what Lenovo broke on it. Done.
But as it is, considering you still need to use the terminal to do something as simple as changing the resolution when the OS doesn't support the GPU drivers, or installing an application...
How to install software [ucarecdn.com]. Of course, not everything is going to be in your distro's repository, so sometimes I have to go to a website and download a
.deb or .rpm file myself. Haven't compiled anything from source in years.
How to set the resolution [thegeekstuff.com].
Re:Eh... (Score:5, Interesting)
Too bad Linux still use the archaic terminal.
Saying that Linux still uses the archaic terminal, is like saying that F1 drivers still uses the archaic manual transmission. Seriously, we use it because it works for us. Actually, most of us use Linux because of the terminal, not the terminal because of Linux.
When OSX started to properly support terminal interface it started to attract developers, and now that more an more operations have become difficult without a GUI (i.e. debugging), developers are dropping it again.
Re: (Score:3)
Saying that Linux still uses the archaic terminal, is like saying that F1 drivers still uses the archaic manual transmission.
But they don't. They use a computer-controlled flappy paddle gearbox now.
But they don't. They use a computer-controlled flappy paddle gearbox now.
Don't play fool: you know perfectly well that I (imprecisely) used the term "manual" to refer to the gearbox based on gears with different ratio of teeth, instead of the one (usually referred as automatic) based on planetary gears.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not giving up my terminal.
I'm not either. I use Linux to run my network and I have Cygwin on my Wintendo 7 box and I have a Linux box on the other side of the monitor which I use to do things which are much easier to do on Linux, mostly involving other people's code but sometimes involving hardware. Just having a real Linux box around to run dd on against USB devices &c is a real life saver. You can't count on the USB pass through stuff in VMs to actually work properly.
Re:Eh... (Score:5, Insightful)
You know, even ms realized the value of a terminal, and powershell was born.
Re: (Score:3)
Too bad Linux still use the archaic terminal. If the elitists could just shut it with their god damn terminal and add a proper GUI for everything, Linux would gain mainstream support.
I can tell you've not ever managed a Windows box in any kind of serious way. Sure, Microsoft has all sorts of GUI's for your viewing pleasure, but even they haven't made it possible to do it all from an understandable GUI so you often end up at the command line on a windows server. It's not some "If the command line was good enough for the old gezers it's good enough for me" attitude. What really makes management GUI's hard to write is how complicated everything is, Linux, Widows or whatever.
So I don't be
I don't believe the lack of GUI's is why Linux hasn't made it to the desktop.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't play games but I do want an Nvidia card with real, supported Nvidia drivers and no lackluster, crashy Nouveau drivers AND ESPECIALLY NO FUCKING OPTIMUS HORSESHIT.
8 cores, support for 32+ GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, wifi card that works without jumping through hoops, standard keyboard layout with arrow and other keys in their proper places and a numeric keypad would all be nice, too.
Bonus points for physical NumLock/CapsLock/ScrollLock lights.
Don't care about the touchpad, I'd be happy if it were optional and
For this requirement:
My key requirement is to be able to play No Man's Sky without booting into windows, and to be future-proof by supporting at least current gen VR rigs
You'll need to go BSD, but you're in luck, you can buy the necessary hardware at your local Enormo-mart:
https://www.playstation.com/en... [playstation.com]
Then you can buy whatever Linux machine you want for your work needs, and have the PS4 for games. And never have to touch windows to play No Man's Sky.
Re: (Score:2)
And while they're at it, matte finish on the screen. No one likes looking through their reflection in the screen to what's being displayed.
And while they're at it, matte finish on the screen. No one likes looking through their reflection in the screen to what's being displayed.
This. How in blazes are you supposed to use the thing with every light in the room bouncing back at you off the screen? And forget working outside, except at night, maybe.
You got that right, those things are hot hot hot.. So hot they are on FIRE!
If you ask 200 people what kind of pizza they would want from Pizza Hut, you'd find some subset of people who want pizza from Pizza Hut.
It makes sense if they're not interested in what we want, but about the potential market for such a device. I think it's naive to assume that Razer (a company that manufacturers hardware with their own software) doesn't have a whole team of super smart people who use linux or couldn't do basic research on what they think the features they need to include are.
You are all a disappointment.
So, let's start a flame war... Name your poison...
Systemd or Upstart?
Linux or BSD?
AC or DC?
Trump or Hillary.... (oh, forget that one..)
There...Feel better now?
Re: (Score:2)