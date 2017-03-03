Razer Wants To Build the Best Linux Laptop, And It Needs Your Help (facebook.com) 83
Min-Liang Tan, a founder, CEO and creative director of gaming hardware company Razer, has assured enthusiasts that the company is looking into developing good -- the "best" he says -- Linux notebook. He writes in a post: The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there and one of the most common asks is for us to support Linux on it. Well - we're looking at it and we're inviting all Linux enthusiasts to weigh in at the new Linux Corner on Insider to post feedback, suggestions and ideas on how we can make it the best notebook in the world that supports Linux. So if you're a Linux enthusiast, do check out the introductory thread.
I love it when I log in to a production database server and see a link to the Windows store on the desktop. Now that's perfesonal.
No!!! not nvidia, do not support a company that do nothing to support open source drivers... as Linus say: "F*ck you Nvidia!"
AMD Ryzen CPU + AMD GPU (for using AMDGPU KMS + radeonsi mesa drivers)
full power, open source!
For the opensource driver efforts, I would go for an AMD GPU.
Latest generation is supported out of the box by amdgpu opensource drivers all the way up to opengl 4.5 (thanks to mesa), already some opensource Vulkan (thanks to radv), and the kernel drm module is shared with the closed source amdgpu-pro, so it's basically just switching a few user-space libraries around to run the closed source driver if you need them that much (AMD only recommands them for some specific professional use cases) your kernel of
System76 announced the aluminum body Galago Pro yesterday. They say it will be ready in April, but considering they are manufacturing them domestically and they haven't finished the production line yet, supply will be quite limited.
But as it is, considering you still need to use the terminal to do something as simple as changing the resolution when the OS doesn't support the GPU drivers, or installing an application...
How to install software [ucarecdn.com]. Of course, not everything is going to be in your distro's repository, so sometimes I have to go to a website and download a
.deb or .rpm file myself. Haven't compiled anything from source in years.
How to set the resolution [thegeekstuff.com].
Too bad Linux still use the archaic terminal.
Saying that Linux still uses the archaic terminal, is like saying that F1 drivers still uses the archaic manual transmission. Seriously, we use it because it works for us. Actually, most of us use Linux because of the terminal, not the terminal because of Linux.
When OSX started to properly support terminal interface it started to attract developers, and now that more an more operations have become difficult without a GUI (i.e. debugging), developers are dropping it again.
Saying that Linux still uses the archaic terminal, is like saying that F1 drivers still uses the archaic manual transmission.
But they don't. They use a computer-controlled flappy paddle gearbox now.
You know, even ms realized the value of a terminal, and powershell was born.
128 GB RAM
(2) 1 TB Solid State (Raid 1)
Best CPU on the market
Best Laptop GPU on the market
4K screen
4 USB 3.0
2 USB type c
HDMI out
Thin and lightweight
10 hour battery life
Headphone jack
All for $499.99
http://www.wasdkeyboards.com/i... [wasdkeyboards.com]
"Select OS Key" -> Linux Tux
I think it also exists for the other keyboard types they sell.
You're out of luck. This "announcement", or more accurately, slashvertisement, is bullshit. Here's what they're offering on their website [razerzone.com].
With the Razer Blade Pro and Windows 10, you can start from the desktop you’ve always known. Windows 10 is the best combination of Windows – with lots of similarities to Windows 7 including the Start menu. Enjoy access to stunning DirectX 12 visuals while getting the most performance out of your Razer Blade. Also stream games from your Xbox One console right
I had pried those keys off and replaced them with blanks that I cut from plastic. Worked marvellously.
Are they going to pay me? What on Earth is so hard about putting together a Linux laptop? Thinkpads have been doing it for a decade.
All Razer does is put together over priced crap that breaks the day after the warranty expires. Fuck them
Re: (Score:3)
Stakeholder management. The stakeholders are Linux users who want a laptop, therefor they are the only ones who can suggest their requirements. Involving the stakeholders in this decision gives them a sense of ownership, so the product is more-likely to be accepted.
Imagine if they develop the best... a $1,999 beast with excellent hardware support and the highest performance available to the Linux desktop, at a price point nobody wants to pay. Contrast that with something cheaper, lighter, with a good h
I'm typing this on an Alienware M17X-R2 because while six years old it still does what I need it to do and it's well supported. Of course, weighing in around twelve pounds it's essentially a desktop computer and never leaves the desk.
The point is that there are lots of different needs, there is no one right Linux-based laptop. Through what I do for a living I could really use something down in the Chromebook size m
These days, it doesn't even need to be a "Linux" laptop... just so it can virtualize with decent performance. The underlying OS doesn't really matter too much.
> The underlying OS doesn't really matter too much.
Sure it does. With Windows, your keyboard input is sent to Microsoft, to help them, uh, personalize your input experience. Or whatever their reasoning is.
Every time you open notepad, gotta send packets to Microsoft. Gvim on Linux doesn't have this, err, feature. This is a "feature" that not even emacs has!
Well, if you care about that keep on keepin' on.
How come when I read this headline, I immediately thought of the car that Homer Simpson designed?
What no 10xx series graphics?
:(
Seriously, the GTX 10xx is such a step up that i wouldn't consider anything less if I'm going to buy something at the top end.
But yeah, the system76 stuff looks good, and I'd be worried about razer crufting the system up with razerbloat... needing logins to razercloud etc. I liked my razer mouse and razer headset a few years ago, but have since moved away from them due to the cruft. (and the fact that logitech has stepped up with some decent ambidextrous/lefthandfriendly peri
Ok... that review was a year old... why would you post an old review. The current system 76 stuff has GTX 10 series stuff. (So, that's awesome news.)
My only remaining complaint about system 76 is some of the model names... Bonobo? Seriously? Yeah, its a small nitpick... (you see what i did there... monkeys... nit picking...) but even so the marketing department should be shot. A state of the art anything shouldn't be named for an ape... a word that just conveys primitive.
A truly FOSS laptop (Score:4, Insightful)
Journalists, activists, and anyone who must have a secure, trusted computing device, need a modern alternative that be purchased off-the-shelf and supports Tails.
Or even non-broken, standard compliant UEFI and working ACPI implementation with full documentation and all hardware functionality correctly configured and fully enabled. And of course, comfortable mechanical keyboard. Replacement parts standardized when possible and 3D printable, with schematics, when not.
Both Intel and AMD look like a lost cause. Intel ME is certain to contains a network-accessible backdoor, AMD's version is slightly less vicious but not good either.
There's hope in the ARM world: there's the TrustZone but some computers with non-locked bootloaders allow you to load your own code there. You obviously don't want to write such code yourself thus you probably want to use ATF but it's open for modification and, more importantly here, review.
For example Pinebook (an incoming $89 laptop) allows
opensource the management firmware (Score:2)
Management firmware is basically a minimalist OS running on a separate low-power core inside the chipset.
Let them make that firmware opensource, problem solved.
(I haven't checked, but I'm quite sure it's just come embed linux system (busybox, uclib, etc.) running on a low-power ARM core, with special driver to run the hardware connected on the GPIO pins)
Intel's ME uses ARC not ARM, and its requirements change per-submodel. You also need it to be signed by Intel's key, also specific to that particular submodel. It is heavily encrypted as well, with some very serious precautions against someone reviewing that code.
No idea about AMD, but I expect the NSLs they received to specifically ban open sourcing.
Thus, ironically, it's cheap Chinese makers who are trustworthy here, as adding a separate core just to undetectably backdoor you would cut too much into the
> Intel ME is certain to contains a network-accessible backdoor
I see a lot of talk about this, but I don't see many mitigations that can be done by the average user, or even, for that matter, the exceptional user.
Some ways to PRESUMABLY disable ME have been discussed:
http://hackaday.com/2016/11/28... [hackaday.com]
But you still have it under there, doing something- this just seems to make it network blind. That's a pretty good start.
What if you don't have like, whatever chip programmer this approach needs, and/or oth
But slap the word "linux" on it and people go stupid. Is there ANY computer out there today that doesn't run linux?
> A truly free and open-source software laptop... which allows a FOSS BIOS or UEFI replacement, FOSS drivers. No Blobs, or Intel ME.
Fuck off.
Yes, what you say would be perfect. But that is not something that Razer, as a system integrator and builder, gets to pick. There's NO Intel chips without the ME. There's ZERO AMD chips without the PSP, which is the rough equivalent of the ME (and has all the same issues YOU care about that ME does). Razer is trying to build a machine for developers, as they say
A truly free and open-source software laptop... which allows a FOSS BIOS or UEFI replacement, FOSS drivers. No Blobs, or Intel ME.
Would you flash a new BIOS if it voided your warranty? Would you expect support?
I don't play games but I do want an Nvidia card with real, supported Nvidia drivers and no lackluster, crashy Nouveau drivers AND ESPECIALLY NO FUCKING OPTIMUS HORSESHIT.
8 cores, support for 32+ GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, wifi card that works without jumping through hoops, standard keyboard layout with arrow and other keys in their proper places and a numeric keypad would all be nice, too.
Bonus points for physical NumLock/CapsLock/ScrollLock lights.
Don't care about the touchpad, I'd be happy if it were optional and
And while they're at it, matte finish on the screen. No one likes looking through their reflection in the screen to what's being displayed.
"The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there"
Uh... No?
Show of hands here on Slashdot - which coders here use that as their default machine?
"The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there"
Uh... No?
Show of hands here on Slashdot - which coders here use that as their default machine?
Let's make it simpler - "How many here on slashdot have ever heard of the company?" "How many know that it's main products are just stupid accessories with LEDs all over the place for gamers so they can look "edgy" while gaming in their mom's basement? How many think that paying $4k USD for a non-existent "Pro" laptop is stupid? How many are willing to pay $2k to $3k for a 14" laptop designed to run Windows 10?
With the Razer Blade and Windows 10, you can start from the desktop you’ve always known. Windows 10 is the best combination of Windows – with lots of similarities to Windows 7 including the Start menu. Enjoy access to stunning DirectX 12 visuals while getting the most performance out of your Razer Blade. Also stream games from your Xbox One console right to your Blade.
And forget the UHD displays - they cost more and are not yet available.
Sane kb and touchpad (Score:2)
Keys that work reliably even if you don't hit them square on.
Full size up and down cursor keys with the traditional inverted T layout so I don't get cramps in my right pinky.
Either middle physical touchpad buttons, or at least ensure the top and bottom sets can be mapped to 4 button codes, not two
(i.e. the clitmouse and top buttons are their own mouse device) so we can map primary selection pastes to one of them.
Don't do anything that prevents the touchpad firmware's gesture junk from being turned off or ig
Bonus for an extra wide touchpad with a plastic guard that can be slid over the left hand side to get a smaller but more centered
touchpad for those of us who would prefer to rest our left hand under the space bar without generating mouse events.
And for those of us who are left handed? Or those of us who don't want more moving parts than necessary because your little sliding plastic guard sounds like the sort of thing that will be the first thing to jam or break. Thanks... but no thanks.
Give it an fn-key toggle to easily turn it on and off entirely maybe.
Either middle physical touchpad buttons, or at least ensure the top and bottom sets can be mapped to 4 button codes, not two
I don't want any mouse buttons at all. Just a large touch pad (macs have this part done right imo). i agree about fully configurable gestures... i don't want most of them.
Full size up and down cursor keys with the traditional inverted T layout so I don't get cramps in my right pinky.
I'm always in agreement wi
FTFA:
The Razer Blade series have become the default coding machine for many out there
I didn't expect this to be true, but at my current client we have two guys working on maxed-out Razers. One guy wants it for his Windows VMs. And the other guy runs Android Studio. (As for myself, I'm an iOS developer so I work on a MacBook, and run my server stuff on a Linux VPS.)
#1 GET A Q&A DEPARTMENT! (Score:2)
Seriously.
Your neglect of quality control has been there for the entirety of your company.
If you're going to be selling computers worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, you NEED Q&A.
Otherwise, don't even bother.
Razer Wants To Build the Best Linux Laptop, And It Needs Your Help
- if that is the case (and have been around long enough not to bother not only with TFA but even with TFS) then I can tell you they already screwed up.
A company seeking for a direction from suggestions of their customers before having anything they can show as a product in the first place... what is it, have they prematurely gotten rid of a director or something? A company has to have direction, customer suggestions are great an all, but they cannot be the thing that gives your company its purpose, you ha
Dear Razer.... (Score:2)
Bullshit! (Score:2)
The best Linux machines are interesting architectures but there is no Windows support and unless they are willing to make a laptop that only runs open kernels like Linux (which they aren't) they will never make the best Linux laptop.
The year of the Linux Laptop!
Make Linux Great Again!