Li-Ion Battery Inventor Creates Breakthrough Solid-State Battery, Holds 3X Charge (fossbytes.com) 54

A research team led by John Goodenough at the Cockrell School of Engineering (Yes, this is a legitimate story) has created a new fast charging solid-state battery. Decades ago, American physicist John Goodenough co-invented the lithium-ion battery, which is now omnipresent in today's technology. The team has published a research paper in the journal Energy and Environmental Science. Fossbytes reports: The design limitations of lithium batteries containing liquid electrolytes don't allow them to charge quickly. If done forcefully, it would lead to the formation of metal whiskers (dendrites). Eventually, a short circuit would happen, or the battery would explode. However, that's not the problem with the solid-state batteries. The researchers have used a solid glass electrolyte in place of the liquid one. The glass electrolyte allows the researchers to use the alkali metal anode (negative side) which increases the charge density of the battery and prevents the formation of dendrites. Also, the glass electrolyte enables a battery to operate in extreme temperatures of -20-degree celsius. You can read more via The University of Texas at Austin.

Li-Ion Battery Inventor Creates Breakthrough Solid-State Battery, Holds 3X Charge

  • I'll wait (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Until Jane Waybetter from Bulldaze School of Engineering comes out with an improved solid-state battery, winning the Valiant medal.

  • A "noble prize"? (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:13PM (#53967199)

    Are you morons even trying anymore?

  • Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by volvox_voxel ( 2752469 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:15PM (#53967207)
    Among battery researchers that I know, a key figure of merit is the amount of power you get after the thousandth charge-discharge cycle. There are plenty of great battery ideas out there, but they don't have the lifetimes to be commercially feasible. I wonder how this stacks up.

    • Re:Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:18PM (#53967217)

      From TFA: 'In experiments, the researchers’ cells have demonstrated more than 1,200 cycles with low cell resistance.'

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Which is also indicative that they likely can get many more cycles with higher cell resistance. Just because you can charge fast sometimes, does not mean you will charge fast all of the time, should you be able to significantly extend battery life with slower overnight charges.

        Now this possible battery is exactly the problem with electric cars. The battery technology is still in high return development, with greater returns being generated by more development. The problem is, how cost effectively current b

    • Answered in TFA:

      The UT Austin battery formulation also allows for a greater number of charging and discharging cycles, which equates to longer-lasting batteries, as well as a faster rate of recharge (minutes rather than hours).... The use of an alkali-metal anode (lithium, sodium or potassium) — which isn’t possible with conventional batteries — increases the energy density of a cathode and delivers a long cycle life. In experiments, the researchers’ cells have demonstrated more tha

  • I wonder how the solid electrolyte holds up under rugged use/abuse.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      With 3x the charge density, that gives you plenty of extra space for protection if 2x capacity is good enough.

  • Check your facts (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    John has never won a noble prize, although he certainly is worthy.

  • -20C is not extreme, it is monday (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't know where they get off calling -20C extreme cold. For about half they year that is a normal day.

    • A lead acid battery will freeze at -20C when it's below 60% charged.

      Other types of rechargable batteries should not be used at all at that temperature.

  • But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      Just build new ones.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        Money doesn't grow on trees. No one's going to finance a factory that costs 10x as much to build batteries with 3x the charge as 20% more discharges. That's not even taking into account how much more toxic waste the new factory discharges.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by amiga3D ( 567632 )

          Really? There is some serious competition in the battery sales world. The desire for range on electric cars alone should be enough to get one built. If the existing companies wont build it someone will. That's too big an improvement to ignore.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

          Ha ha, right. If you were talking about quantity you'd be right. But if my batteries make someone's phone last three times as long as yours do, it's you and your investors who have the problem.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?

      Spoken just like Edsel Ford or just about anyone managing a US Steel plant since World War Two.
      You do something like that or you eventually become far less relevant to the economy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        Spoken just like Edsel Ford

        Spoken like someone who only takes one facile view of very complicated issues.

  • Not a "new battery of the week" we're used to (Score:3)

    by fabioalcor ( 1663783 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @10:00PM (#53967399)

    I think this one differentiate from the rest in two aspects: first, this one looks much more production-ready than all the others I heard about (TFA says "has more charging cycles, supports fast charging, and isn’t prone to catch fire"). It may be necessary improve mechanical strength (the glass electrolyte can be too brittle for real world applications), maybe voltage or current throughput... what do you think?
    And second, this one is from the man that did it once before. For me, it's good enough (^^).

    • At the rate I see that flexible glass is coming up, during a Web search for flexible glass. This might not be a problem.

  • Now this is very cool (Score:5, Insightful)

    by m.dillon ( 147925 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @10:01PM (#53967405) Homepage

    Or Hot :-). I read a number of articles from analysts who thought it would take around 15 years for the technology to be produced in commercial volumes. But the fact that it looks like this is going to happen at all, even with a 10-15 year time-frame, is a BIG deal. 3x the charge will give electric vehicles a 600+ mile range.

    -Matt

  • Goodenough’s latest breakthrough, completed with Cockrell School senior research fellow Maria Helena Braga, is a low-cost all-solid-state battery that is noncombustible and has a long cycle life (battery life) with a high volumetric energy density and fast rates of charge and discharge.

    Is this carefully worded statement just a way of saying this battery weighs a ton, but doesn't take up much space?

    • Probably not - no ingredient we've been told about is exceptionally dense.
      From Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] Li-ion batteries have 100-265 W.h/kg and 250-676 W.h/L, which implies density of about 2.5kg/L.

      This page [reference.com] gives typical density of glass as 2.4 to 2.8 kg/L. Sodium metal has density 0.97 kg/L. So the new cell should have similar or better mass density than the Li-ion cells.

  • I just watched a recent Nova that highlighted a similar technology, but using plastic rather than glass as the electrolyte. Check out a short clip about it here: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/n... [pbs.org]. Seems like it has the same advantages, but without issues of brittleness, given that his sample batteries are shown being flexed. On the other hand, the plastic might be more susceptible to cold than the glass electrolyte.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AaronW ( 33736 )

      I think in any event it's exciting to see these advancements in battery technology and I can't wait until they make it out of the lab. I'm sure companies like Tesla are looking at this technology very carefully.

  • ...well, John, goodenough

  • What are the chances that in, say, six months time everybody will have forgotten about this, and it will come nothing? For, that's what seems to happen with the vast majority of scientific/technological breakthroughs announced in this forum.

