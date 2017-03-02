Li-Ion Battery Inventor Creates Breakthrough Solid-State Battery, Holds 3X Charge (fossbytes.com) 54
A research team led by John Goodenough at the Cockrell School of Engineering (Yes, this is a legitimate story) has created a new fast charging solid-state battery. Decades ago, American physicist John Goodenough co-invented the lithium-ion battery, which is now omnipresent in today's technology. The team has published a research paper in the journal Energy and Environmental Science. Fossbytes reports: The design limitations of lithium batteries containing liquid electrolytes don't allow them to charge quickly. If done forcefully, it would lead to the formation of metal whiskers (dendrites). Eventually, a short circuit would happen, or the battery would explode. However, that's not the problem with the solid-state batteries. The researchers have used a solid glass electrolyte in place of the liquid one. The glass electrolyte allows the researchers to use the alkali metal anode (negative side) which increases the charge density of the battery and prevents the formation of dendrites. Also, the glass electrolyte enables a battery to operate in extreme temperatures of -20-degree celsius. You can read more via The University of Texas at Austin.
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to Canada! It's EXTREME!!!
Too extreme (Score:2)
Welcome to Canada! It's EXTREME!!!
Unfortunately too extreme since the batteries won't work for several weeks a year up here.
Re: Too extreme (Score:2)
Re: Too extreme (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What's the problem with < characters?
Re: (Score:2)
It works just fine, if you use the entity instead of the character: "only lead acid are recommended to be used/work in < 0"
That is, to produce a '<' character, type <
Re: When is -20c extreme? (Score:4, Insightful)
I'll wait (Score:2, Funny)
Until Jane Waybetter from Bulldaze School of Engineering comes out with an improved solid-state battery, winning the Valiant medal.
A "noble prize"? (Score:3, Informative)
Are you morons even trying anymore?
Re: (Score:3)
Forget about it, Jake, it's BeauHD.
Re: (Score:3)
Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Informative)
From TFA: 'In experiments, the researchers’ cells have demonstrated more than 1,200 cycles with low cell resistance.'
Re: (Score:2)
Which is also indicative that they likely can get many more cycles with higher cell resistance. Just because you can charge fast sometimes, does not mean you will charge fast all of the time, should you be able to significantly extend battery life with slower overnight charges.
Now this possible battery is exactly the problem with electric cars. The battery technology is still in high return development, with greater returns being generated by more development. The problem is, how cost effectively current b
Re: (Score:2)
Vibrations? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
With 3x the charge density, that gives you plenty of extra space for protection if 2x capacity is good enough.
Check your facts (Score:1)
John has never won a noble prize, although he certainly is worthy.
Re: (Score:3)
He just isn't quite Goodenough.
-20C is not extreme, it is monday (Score:1)
I don't know where they get off calling -20C extreme cold. For about half they year that is a normal day.
Re: (Score:2)
A lead acid battery will freeze at -20C when it's below 60% charged.
Other types of rechargable batteries should not be used at all at that temperature.
Fantastic, really. (Score:2)
But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?
Re: (Score:3)
Wouldn't it make more sense to dominate the battery market? Are you one of those people who think Chevron is sitting on the technology to make 300mpg cars?
Re: (Score:3)
Wouldn't it make more sense to dominate the battery market?
No, it makes more sense to produce shitty and expensive products whose quality degrades over lifetime than to sell products where the customer buys it once and is so happy with it they don't need to buy it again.
In fact, many products in the world have gotten planned obsolescence put into the product so that you have to buy a new one over time.
Ever heard of the light bulb cartel?
Re: (Score:2)
Just build new ones.
Re: (Score:2)
Money doesn't grow on trees. No one's going to finance a factory that costs 10x as much to build batteries with 3x the charge as 20% more discharges. That's not even taking into account how much more toxic waste the new factory discharges.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? There is some serious competition in the battery sales world. The desire for range on electric cars alone should be enough to get one built. If the existing companies wont build it someone will. That's too big an improvement to ignore.
Re: (Score:2)
Ha ha, right. If you were talking about quantity you'd be right. But if my batteries make someone's phone last three times as long as yours do, it's you and your investors who have the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?
Spoken just like Edsel Ford or just about anyone managing a US Steel plant since World War Two.
You do something like that or you eventually become far less relevant to the economy.
Re: (Score:2)
Spoken just like Edsel Ford
Spoken like someone who only takes one facile view of very complicated issues.
Not a "new battery of the week" we're used to (Score:3)
I think this one differentiate from the rest in two aspects: first, this one looks much more production-ready than all the others I heard about (TFA says "has more charging cycles, supports fast charging, and isn’t prone to catch fire"). It may be necessary improve mechanical strength (the glass electrolyte can be too brittle for real world applications), maybe voltage or current throughput... what do you think?
And second, this one is from the man that did it once before. For me, it's good enough (^^).
Re: (Score:1)
Now this is very cool (Score:5, Insightful)
Or Hot
:-). I read a number of articles from analysts who thought it would take around 15 years for the technology to be produced in commercial volumes. But the fact that it looks like this is going to happen at all, even with a 10-15 year time-frame, is a BIG deal. 3x the charge will give electric vehicles a 600+ mile range.
-Matt
High "volumetric"density. Bad mass density? (Score:1)
Goodenough’s latest breakthrough, completed with Cockrell School senior research fellow Maria Helena Braga, is a low-cost all-solid-state battery that is noncombustible and has a long cycle life (battery life) with a high volumetric energy density and fast rates of charge and discharge.
Is this carefully worded statement just a way of saying this battery weighs a ton, but doesn't take up much space?
Re: (Score:2)
Probably not - no ingredient we've been told about is exceptionally dense.
From Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] Li-ion batteries have 100-265 W.h/kg and 250-676 W.h/L, which implies density of about 2.5kg/L.
This page [reference.com] gives typical density of glass as 2.4 to 2.8 kg/L. Sodium metal has density 0.97 kg/L. So the new cell should have similar or better mass density than the Li-ion cells.
Similar Tech with Plastic (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think in any event it's exciting to see these advancements in battery technology and I can't wait until they make it out of the lab. I'm sure companies like Tesla are looking at this technology very carefully.
To that, I have to say... (Score:2)
...well, John, goodenough
Color me skeptical (Score:2)