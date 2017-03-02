Li-Ion Battery Inventor Creates Breakthrough Solid-State Battery, Holds 3X Charge (fossbytes.com) 116
A research team led by John Goodenough at the Cockrell School of Engineering (Yes, this is a legitimate story) has created a new fast charging solid-state battery. Decades ago, American physicist John Goodenough co-invented the lithium-ion battery, which is now omnipresent in today's technology. The team has published a research paper in the journal Energy and Environmental Science. Fossbytes reports: The design limitations of lithium batteries containing liquid electrolytes don't allow them to charge quickly. If done forcefully, it would lead to the formation of metal whiskers (dendrites). Eventually, a short circuit would happen, or the battery would explode. However, that's not the problem with the solid-state batteries. The researchers have used a solid glass electrolyte in place of the liquid one. The glass electrolyte allows the researchers to use the alkali metal anode (negative side) which increases the charge density of the battery and prevents the formation of dendrites. Also, the glass electrolyte enables a battery to operate in extreme temperatures of -20-degree celsius. You can read more via The University of Texas at Austin.
Re: (Score:2)
Welcome to Canada! It's EXTREME!!!
Too extreme (Score:2)
Welcome to Canada! It's EXTREME!!!
Unfortunately too extreme since the batteries won't work for several weeks a year up here.
Re: Too extreme (Score:2)
Re: Too extreme (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What's the problem with < characters?
Re: (Score:2)
It works just fine, if you use the entity instead of the character: "only lead acid are recommended to be used/work in < 0"
That is, to produce a '<' character, type <
Re: (Score:2)
Or set your damn posting mode to plain text.
Re: (Score:1)
Not much of a problem. Electric cars are popular in Norway, despite Canadian temperatures and current battery technology. There is a simple fix for batteries in cold climate: Insulation and a battery heater. The heating may steal a few percent of range, which is much better than not being able to use the car at all. Insulation ensures that the heating losses are small.
And of course, a battery that only need heating when below -20C is much better than current batteries that like being heated up to +20C. (Wh
Re: (Score:2)
-20 C is not extreme, for many parts of Canada. [wikipedia.org]
OTOH, -40 can be extreme. (Note the lack of units: -40 C = -40 F)
Re: (Score:2)
I highly doubt that -40 Coulombs equals -40 Farads.
Re: When is -20c extreme? (Score:5, Informative)
Re:When is -20c extreme? (Score:4, Interesting)
I mean, yeah it's cold. But it's a perfectly normal temperature to see in winter in many places in the world.
-20C is extreme if we are talking about the temperature of a phone in your pocket.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, but that's the operating temperature range. In reality, you'll have your phone close to your body or in a bag and the temperature in that environment will be nowhere near -20. In addition, the electronics of the phone will be keeping your battery above this threshold.
I'll wait (Score:3, Funny)
Until Jane Waybetter from Bulldaze School of Engineering comes out with an improved solid-state battery, winning the Valiant medal.
A "noble prize"? (Score:4, Informative)
Are you morons even trying anymore?
Re: (Score:3)
Forget about it, Jake, it's BeauHD.
Re: (Score:2)
It's on the short list for the Xenon awards.
Re: (Score:3)
Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Informative)
From TFA: 'In experiments, the researchers’ cells have demonstrated more than 1,200 cycles with low cell resistance.'
Re: (Score:1)
Which is also indicative that they likely can get many more cycles with higher cell resistance. Just because you can charge fast sometimes, does not mean you will charge fast all of the time, should you be able to significantly extend battery life with slower overnight charges.
Now this possible battery is exactly the problem with electric cars. The battery technology is still in high return development, with greater returns being generated by more development. The problem is, how cost effectively current b
Re:Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Unlikely. This is another one of those amazing "breakthroughs" we see every week that goes nowhere. Cold fusion, 3d holographic storage, and now batteries.
Re:Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Insightful)
Unlikely. This is another one of those amazing "breakthroughs" we see every week that goes nowhere.
Except that over the last decade we have seen dramatic battery improvements in cost, capacity, reliability, and charging speed, as a result of the very breakthroughs that you are denigrating.
Re: (Score:2)
Vibrations? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
With 3x the charge density, that gives you plenty of extra space for protection if 2x capacity is good enough.
Only 3 times? (Score:1)
That's not Goodenough.
Re: (Score:2)
You know, like PGP is "Pretty good".
Check your facts (Score:1)
John has never won a noble prize, although he certainly is worthy.
Re: (Score:3)
He just isn't quite Goodenough.
Re: (Score:3)
He just isn't quite Goodenough.
The man's 94 years old. You're going to have to be very, very creative to make a joke out of his name that he hasn't heard 1000x
Re: (Score:2)
Is it not nobel to at least try?
Re: (Score:2)
Ig Nobel, anyway. Especially the Ig Nobel awards, for science that makes you laugh and make you think.
http://www.improbable.com/ig/ [improbable.com]
Like the real Nobel awards, I've never been able to attend them. They do look like fun.
Re: (Score:3)
Cause good enough
isn't good enough
for Goodenough!
-20C is not extreme, it is monday (Score:1)
I don't know where they get off calling -20C extreme cold. For about half they year that is a normal day.
Re: -20C is not extreme, it is monday (Score:3, Informative)
As always, comments before reading TFA: "This is the first all-solid-state battery cell that can operate under 60 degree Celsius."
So yes, -20C is extreme for this type of solid state battery.
Re: (Score:3)
A lead acid battery will freeze at -20C when it's below 60% charged.
Other types of rechargable batteries should not be used at all at that temperature.
Fantastic, really. (Score:2)
But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?
Re: (Score:2)
Just build new ones.
Re: (Score:2)
Money doesn't grow on trees. No one's going to finance a factory that costs 10x as much to build batteries with 3x the charge as 20% more discharges. That's not even taking into account how much more toxic waste the new factory discharges.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? There is some serious competition in the battery sales world. The desire for range on electric cars alone should be enough to get one built. If the existing companies wont build it someone will. That's too big an improvement to ignore.
Re: (Score:2)
Ha ha, right. If you were talking about quantity you'd be right. But if my batteries make someone's phone last three times as long as yours do, it's you and your investors who have the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
An electric car with 3x the range
... ... ... ... ... GPS, emergency beacons, swim wests ...
Or a drone
Not to mention the people working on electric powered planes/helicopters
A phone that lasts three times as long
Naval equipment for sailors
You must live under a rock.
Re: (Score:2)
But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?
Spoken just like Edsel Ford or just about anyone managing a US Steel plant since World War Two.
You do something like that or you eventually become far less relevant to the economy.
Re: (Score:2)
Spoken just like Edsel Ford
Spoken like someone who only takes one facile view of very complicated issues.
Re: (Score:2)
The irony of that statement is you are simplisticly casting yourself in my role without even attempting to find out that I'm an engineer that some years back worked in the manufacturing industry - you removed the complexity and placed a very simple strawman in the place of someone who has been considering this issue since the 1980s.
Also I gave two examples - two views of companies that were very reluctant to upgrade their process
Re: (Score:2)
If you think this is a showstopper, you are not familiar with the economic history of semiconductor fabrication, are you?
Re:Fantastic, really. (Score:5, Insightful)
Wouldn't it make more sense to dominate the battery market? Are you one of those people who think Chevron is sitting on the technology to make 300mpg cars?
Re:Fantastic, really. (Score:5, Insightful)
Wouldn't it make more sense to dominate the battery market?
No, it makes more sense to produce shitty and expensive products whose quality degrades over lifetime than to sell products where the customer buys it once and is so happy with it they don't need to buy it again.
In fact, many products in the world have gotten planned obsolescence put into the product so that you have to buy a new one over time.
Ever heard of the light bulb cartel?
Re: (Score:1)
It's the only reason I'm currently in the market for a new phone.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Ever heard of the light bulb cartel
Yes, it fell apart within a decade because other companies started making cheaper, better light bulbs.
In a highly competitive market like batteries, these conspiracy theories become more and more unlikely.
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't it make more sense to dominate the battery market? Are you one of those people who think Chevron is sitting on the technology to make 300mpg cars?
They tied up the Cobasys patents for a long time. If it weren't for the Goodenough's work, we would likely still be waiting for viable electric cars
Re: (Score:2)
NiMH batteries do not make viable electric cars. They make useless toys. Well, unless the guys at BASF can pull their 700 Wh/Kg out of their ass.
Re: (Score:2)
Not a "new battery of the week" we're used to (Score:5, Interesting)
I think this one differentiate from the rest in two aspects: first, this one looks much more production-ready than all the others I heard about (TFA says "has more charging cycles, supports fast charging, and isn’t prone to catch fire"). It may be necessary improve mechanical strength (the glass electrolyte can be too brittle for real world applications), maybe voltage or current throughput... what do you think?
And second, this one is from the man that did it once before. For me, it's good enough (^^).
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
And second, this one is from the man that did it once before.
Two words: Linus Pauling. (two Nobels)
Now this is very cool (Score:5, Insightful)
Or Hot
:-). I read a number of articles from analysts who thought it would take around 15 years for the technology to be produced in commercial volumes. But the fact that it looks like this is going to happen at all, even with a 10-15 year time-frame, is a BIG deal. 3x the charge will give electric vehicles a 600+ mile range.
-Matt
Re: (Score:3)
Look, if this tech can actually make something like 600 mile EVs a reality, not to mention grid-scale energy storage to enable power grid stability with massive wind and solar generation displacing coal,
then there is no reason why a Manhattan-project scale effort (government led, or even UN led) should not be made to commercialize it in 5 years rather than 15.
No reason that is, other than the black hole vacuity sitting in the white house.
Re: (Score:3)
I expect that faster charging might be a bigger deal for electric cars than greater capacity. The best electric cars have perfectly acceptable ranges, but if you plug them in it takes an hour to add back another 50 miles of range. If you could triple that figure, you'd really have something. Even a cross-continental trip would be feasible. You'd end up spending something like half as much time charging as driving, rather than the other way around.
Re: (Score:3)
The best electric cars (Tesla) can add about 150 miles of range in 30 minutes at a supercharger station. Stop for lunch for an hour or so, and you can add 200 miles (rate tapers down from the initial rush)
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps. But I imagine vanishingly few trips are 600miles without a significant break. Most EV owners charge overnight for most of their charges, and wake up to a fully charged car every morning. It therefore becomes irrelevant whether it takes ten minute or three hours to charge, and the rate-limiting step for home-charging is usually the availability of high-power charging. In the UK, you can get 7kW chargers if you can fit an isolator, and if you have three-phase supply (most people don't), you can get 2
Re: (Score:1)
Not only that but we'll be able to have maybe 1-2mm thinner phones with possibly only slight decrease in battery life. Can't wait!
Re: (Score:2)
How far do you drive to work if you need a 600 mile range?! Come to think of it, how far do you drive to work if you need a 200 mile range?!
High "volumetric"density. Bad mass density? (Score:1)
Goodenough’s latest breakthrough, completed with Cockrell School senior research fellow Maria Helena Braga, is a low-cost all-solid-state battery that is noncombustible and has a long cycle life (battery life) with a high volumetric energy density and fast rates of charge and discharge.
Is this carefully worded statement just a way of saying this battery weighs a ton, but doesn't take up much space?
Re: (Score:2)
Probably not - no ingredient we've been told about is exceptionally dense.
From Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] Li-ion batteries have 100-265 W.h/kg and 250-676 W.h/L, which implies density of about 2.5kg/L.
This page [reference.com] gives typical density of glass as 2.4 to 2.8 kg/L. Sodium metal has density 0.97 kg/L. So the new cell should have similar or better mass density than the Li-ion cells.
Re: (Score:2)
Similar Tech with Plastic (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think in any event it's exciting to see these advancements in battery technology and I can't wait until they make it out of the lab. I'm sure companies like Tesla are looking at this technology very carefully.
To that, I have to say... (Score:3)
...well, John, goodenough
Color me skeptical (Score:2)
Not peak battery (Score:2)
I certainly don't know if this particular approach will turn put great and we'll all be using glass batteries in a few years - but I don't think it matters. What I get from these stories, of various new battery technologies which include some which appear very practical is that *some* much better new technology will replace the current lithium-ion cells in a few years. I don't know or care if Goodenough's battery is the next big thing, I only care that there are enough highly promising ideas in the pipeli
Re: (Score:2)
Hm. The costs of solar power have plummeted -- more than a hundred-fold decrease since 1977. Plentiful is mainly about political choices at this point.
https://cleantechnica.com/2014... [cleantechnica.com]
Re: (Score:2)
It can take quite some time to move beyond the lab.
Goodenough et al demonstration of a rechargeable LiCoO2 cell was in 79-80 and it wasn't until 1991 that the 1st commercial Li-on battery was produced by Sony
Re: (Score:2)
10 years wouldn't be too bad. On top of that, the incentives for commercialisation are sharper now than back then, so more resources are likely to be poured into this. On the other hand, there are many other battery tech innovations being pursued because of those sharper incentives, so this approach will have to compete with those others for resource.
Michigan (Score:2, Informative)
A few weeks ago, Nova showed a lithium-metal battery developed at Univ. of Michigan that uses plastic, has 2X the energy density of Li-ion, and doesn't explode or burn even when cut numerous times. Pogue showed such a battery continuing to produce power even when sliced many times with scissors.
This is my favorite Slashdot feature (Score:1)
I always look forward to Slashdot's famous Battery of the Week stories. Each week we are introduced to the latest battery breakthorough that is just around the corner. Or maybe 10 years down the road. Or maybe never. Does it matter that it will never be produced, and never available for sale? Absolutely not!
This is about dreams, and visions. It has nothing to do with reality. I'm a dreamer. MLK was a dreamer. The Everly brothers were dreamers. Mexicans are dreamers. We are all dreamers!
Dream on, mis ami
out with the old (Score:2)
Where does this leave Elon Musk/Panasonic's Megafactory? He's churning out gazillions of old smelly batteries that nobody will want. His cars are full of dangerous old tech batteries that don't last long enough and take too long to charge. Can he buy this new tech and convert his factory? Stay tuned...
You can bet that Musk and Wall Street and many others invested in battery and energy storage tech are watching closely.
Re: (Score:2)
He retools in 10 years when these batteries actually come to market.
Re: (Score:2)
It leaves Musk happy. The megafactory churns out batteries until this (or something similar) gets commercialized, then he switches production to the new battery type. It will let Tesla make more cost-effective electric cars. (If the inventors can impress him enough, Tesla might hire them commercialize it itself. It would be a Muskian thing to do.)
It is people who have invested in lithium mining who are unhappy.
Radio shack (Score:2)
Have I somehow stumbled into the Radio Shack "battery of the month" club?
Something similar. (Score:2)
Saw this episode of NOVA, Search for the Super Battery [pbs.org] with David Pogue about Tufts University professor and engineer Mike Zimmerman and his solid plastic electrolyte, described here: New Damage-Proof Battery Has Higher Energy Density, Won’t Explode [pbs.org]:
But Zimmerman’s battery can withstand repeated damage without risking explosion or fire. In fact, it can continue to power devices even after most of it has been chopped away.
Watched him hit the batter pack it with a hammer, drive nails through it and cut it up with scissors all while the battery kept producing power.
Seems to me that (Score:2)
Great... (Score:2)
put it on the pile of other 'breakthrough' research we've seen the last couple of years, and most still aren't on the market for years to come..
I'll be applauding once we see these things actually in our devices/cars..
Another Hans Bethe (Score:2)
The man is 94 and still active. I remember Hans Bethe's colloquium when he was 94. I tip my hat to these people, they keep on going strong long after they made their major contributions to their fields.