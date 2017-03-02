Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Li-Ion Battery Inventor Creates Breakthrough Solid-State Battery, Holds 3X Charge (fossbytes.com) 116

Posted by BeauHD
A research team led by John Goodenough at the Cockrell School of Engineering (Yes, this is a legitimate story) has created a new fast charging solid-state battery. Decades ago, American physicist John Goodenough co-invented the lithium-ion battery, which is now omnipresent in today's technology. The team has published a research paper in the journal Energy and Environmental Science. Fossbytes reports: The design limitations of lithium batteries containing liquid electrolytes don't allow them to charge quickly. If done forcefully, it would lead to the formation of metal whiskers (dendrites). Eventually, a short circuit would happen, or the battery would explode. However, that's not the problem with the solid-state batteries. The researchers have used a solid glass electrolyte in place of the liquid one. The glass electrolyte allows the researchers to use the alkali metal anode (negative side) which increases the charge density of the battery and prevents the formation of dendrites. Also, the glass electrolyte enables a battery to operate in extreme temperatures of -20-degree celsius. You can read more via The University of Texas at Austin.

  • I'll wait (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:10PM (#53967187)

    Until Jane Waybetter from Bulldaze School of Engineering comes out with an improved solid-state battery, winning the Valiant medal.

  • A "noble prize"? (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:13PM (#53967199)

    Are you morons even trying anymore?

  • Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by volvox_voxel ( 2752469 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:15PM (#53967207)
    Among battery researchers that I know, a key figure of merit is the amount of power you get after the thousandth charge-discharge cycle. There are plenty of great battery ideas out there, but they don't have the lifetimes to be commercially feasible. I wonder how this stacks up.

    • Re:Is it good for a thousand cycles? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 02, 2017 @09:18PM (#53967217)

      From TFA: 'In experiments, the researchers’ cells have demonstrated more than 1,200 cycles with low cell resistance.'

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Which is also indicative that they likely can get many more cycles with higher cell resistance. Just because you can charge fast sometimes, does not mean you will charge fast all of the time, should you be able to significantly extend battery life with slower overnight charges.

        Now this possible battery is exactly the problem with electric cars. The battery technology is still in high return development, with greater returns being generated by more development. The problem is, how cost effectively current b

    • Answered in TFA:

      The UT Austin battery formulation also allows for a greater number of charging and discharging cycles, which equates to longer-lasting batteries, as well as a faster rate of recharge (minutes rather than hours).... The use of an alkali-metal anode (lithium, sodium or potassium) — which isn’t possible with conventional batteries — increases the energy density of a cathode and delivers a long cycle life. In experiments, the researchers’ cells have demonstrated more tha

    • Unlikely. This is another one of those amazing "breakthroughs" we see every week that goes nowhere. Cold fusion, 3d holographic storage, and now batteries.

    • Yes, 1,200+ cycles, faster (or even much faster?) charge and discharge rates (power density) AND mentions being low cost. This, unlike every battery announcement so far, appears to tick off every box it actually needs to. If it all stands up to scrutiny this girl's a billionaire already t(he primary researcher is actually someone from Portugal named Maria. But this being the UT Austin website they mention Goodenough first and foremost cause he's a professor there). There's been plenty of overhyped battery
  • I wonder how the solid electrolyte holds up under rugged use/abuse.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      With 3x the charge density, that gives you plenty of extra space for protection if 2x capacity is good enough.

  • Only 3 times? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's not Goodenough.

    • Maybe that's what the battery technology will be named: Good Enough.

      You know, like PGP is "Pretty good".

  • Check your facts (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    John has never won a noble prize, although he certainly is worthy.

  • -20C is not extreme, it is monday (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I don't know where they get off calling -20C extreme cold. For about half they year that is a normal day.

    • Re: -20C is not extreme, it is monday (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      As always, comments before reading TFA: "This is the first all-solid-state battery cell that can operate under 60 degree Celsius."
      So yes, -20C is extreme for this type of solid state battery.

    • A lead acid battery will freeze at -20C when it's below 60% charged.

      Other types of rechargable batteries should not be used at all at that temperature.

  • But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 )

      Just build new ones.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        Money doesn't grow on trees. No one's going to finance a factory that costs 10x as much to build batteries with 3x the charge as 20% more discharges. That's not even taking into account how much more toxic waste the new factory discharges.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by amiga3D ( 567632 )

          Really? There is some serious competition in the battery sales world. The desire for range on electric cars alone should be enough to get one built. If the existing companies wont build it someone will. That's too big an improvement to ignore.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ceoyoyo ( 59147 )

          Ha ha, right. If you were talking about quantity you'd be right. But if my batteries make someone's phone last three times as long as yours do, it's you and your investors who have the problem.

        • An electric car with 3x the range ...
          Or a drone ...
          Not to mention the people working on electric powered planes/helicopters ...
          A phone that lasts three times as long ...
          Naval equipment for sailors ... GPS, emergency beacons, swim wests ...

          You must live under a rock.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )

      But how economical is it to modify the existing multi-billion dollar battery factories to make these solid state batteries?

      Spoken just like Edsel Ford or just about anyone managing a US Steel plant since World War Two.
      You do something like that or you eventually become far less relevant to the economy.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        Spoken just like Edsel Ford

        Spoken like someone who only takes one facile view of very complicated issues.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dbIII ( 701233 )

          Spoken like someone who only takes one facile view of very complicated issues.

          The irony of that statement is you are simplisticly casting yourself in my role without even attempting to find out that I'm an engineer that some years back worked in the manufacturing industry - you removed the complexity and placed a very simple strawman in the place of someone who has been considering this issue since the 1980s.
          Also I gave two examples - two views of companies that were very reluctant to upgrade their process

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shilly ( 142940 )

      If you think this is a showstopper, you are not familiar with the economic history of semiconductor fabrication, are you?

  • Not a "new battery of the week" we're used to (Score:5, Interesting)

    by fabioalcor ( 1663783 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @10:00PM (#53967399)

    I think this one differentiate from the rest in two aspects: first, this one looks much more production-ready than all the others I heard about (TFA says "has more charging cycles, supports fast charging, and isn’t prone to catch fire"). It may be necessary improve mechanical strength (the glass electrolyte can be too brittle for real world applications), maybe voltage or current throughput... what do you think?
    And second, this one is from the man that did it once before. For me, it's good enough (^^).

    • At the rate I see that flexible glass is coming up, during a Web search for flexible glass. This might not be a problem.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by quenda ( 644621 )

      And second, this one is from the man that did it once before.

      Two words: Linus Pauling. (two Nobels)

  • Now this is very cool (Score:5, Insightful)

    by m.dillon ( 147925 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @10:01PM (#53967405) Homepage

    Or Hot :-). I read a number of articles from analysts who thought it would take around 15 years for the technology to be produced in commercial volumes. But the fact that it looks like this is going to happen at all, even with a 10-15 year time-frame, is a BIG deal. 3x the charge will give electric vehicles a 600+ mile range.

    -Matt

    • Look, if this tech can actually make something like 600 mile EVs a reality, not to mention grid-scale energy storage to enable power grid stability with massive wind and solar generation displacing coal,

      then there is no reason why a Manhattan-project scale effort (government led, or even UN led) should not be made to commercialize it in 5 years rather than 15.

      No reason that is, other than the black hole vacuity sitting in the white house.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      I expect that faster charging might be a bigger deal for electric cars than greater capacity. The best electric cars have perfectly acceptable ranges, but if you plug them in it takes an hour to add back another 50 miles of range. If you could triple that figure, you'd really have something. Even a cross-continental trip would be feasible. You'd end up spending something like half as much time charging as driving, rather than the other way around.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jandjmh ( 66714 )

        The best electric cars (Tesla) can add about 150 miles of range in 30 minutes at a supercharger station. Stop for lunch for an hour or so, and you can add 200 miles (rate tapers down from the initial rush)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by shilly ( 142940 )

        Perhaps. But I imagine vanishingly few trips are 600miles without a significant break. Most EV owners charge overnight for most of their charges, and wake up to a fully charged car every morning. It therefore becomes irrelevant whether it takes ten minute or three hours to charge, and the rate-limiting step for home-charging is usually the availability of high-power charging. In the UK, you can get 7kW chargers if you can fit an isolator, and if you have three-phase supply (most people don't), you can get 2

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not only that but we'll be able to have maybe 1-2mm thinner phones with possibly only slight decrease in battery life. Can't wait!

  • Goodenough’s latest breakthrough, completed with Cockrell School senior research fellow Maria Helena Braga, is a low-cost all-solid-state battery that is noncombustible and has a long cycle life (battery life) with a high volumetric energy density and fast rates of charge and discharge.

    Is this carefully worded statement just a way of saying this battery weighs a ton, but doesn't take up much space?

    • Probably not - no ingredient we've been told about is exceptionally dense.
      From Wikipedia [wikipedia.org] Li-ion batteries have 100-265 W.h/kg and 250-676 W.h/L, which implies density of about 2.5kg/L.

      This page [reference.com] gives typical density of glass as 2.4 to 2.8 kg/L. Sodium metal has density 0.97 kg/L. So the new cell should have similar or better mass density than the Li-ion cells.

  • I just watched a recent Nova that highlighted a similar technology, but using plastic rather than glass as the electrolyte. Check out a short clip about it here: http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/n... [pbs.org]. Seems like it has the same advantages, but without issues of brittleness, given that his sample batteries are shown being flexed. On the other hand, the plastic might be more susceptible to cold than the glass electrolyte.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AaronW ( 33736 )

      I think in any event it's exciting to see these advancements in battery technology and I can't wait until they make it out of the lab. I'm sure companies like Tesla are looking at this technology very carefully.

  • To that, I have to say... (Score:3)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @11:07PM (#53967627)

    ...well, John, goodenough

  • What are the chances that in, say, six months time everybody will have forgotten about this, and it will come nothing? For, that's what seems to happen with the vast majority of scientific/technological breakthroughs announced in this forum.

    • I certainly don't know if this particular approach will turn put great and we'll all be using glass batteries in a few years - but I don't think it matters. What I get from these stories, of various new battery technologies which include some which appear very practical is that *some* much better new technology will replace the current lithium-ion cells in a few years. I don't know or care if Goodenough's battery is the next big thing, I only care that there are enough highly promising ideas in the pipeli

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by haruchai ( 17472 )

      It can take quite some time to move beyond the lab.
      Goodenough et al demonstration of a rechargeable LiCoO2 cell was in 79-80 and it wasn't until 1991 that the 1st commercial Li-on battery was produced by Sony

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by shilly ( 142940 )

        10 years wouldn't be too bad. On top of that, the incentives for commercialisation are sharper now than back then, so more resources are likely to be poured into this. On the other hand, there are many other battery tech innovations being pursued because of those sharper incentives, so this approach will have to compete with those others for resource.

  • Michigan (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A few weeks ago, Nova showed a lithium-metal battery developed at Univ. of Michigan that uses plastic, has 2X the energy density of Li-ion, and doesn't explode or burn even when cut numerous times. Pogue showed such a battery continuing to produce power even when sliced many times with scissors.

  • This is my favorite Slashdot feature (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I always look forward to Slashdot's famous Battery of the Week stories. Each week we are introduced to the latest battery breakthorough that is just around the corner. Or maybe 10 years down the road. Or maybe never. Does it matter that it will never be produced, and never available for sale? Absolutely not!

    This is about dreams, and visions. It has nothing to do with reality. I'm a dreamer. MLK was a dreamer. The Everly brothers were dreamers. Mexicans are dreamers. We are all dreamers!

    Dream on, mis ami

  • Where does this leave Elon Musk/Panasonic's Megafactory? He's churning out gazillions of old smelly batteries that nobody will want. His cars are full of dangerous old tech batteries that don't last long enough and take too long to charge. Can he buy this new tech and convert his factory? Stay tuned...

    You can bet that Musk and Wall Street and many others invested in battery and energy storage tech are watching closely.

    • He retools in 10 years when these batteries actually come to market.

    • It leaves Musk happy. The megafactory churns out batteries until this (or something similar) gets commercialized, then he switches production to the new battery type. It will let Tesla make more cost-effective electric cars. (If the inventors can impress him enough, Tesla might hire them commercialize it itself. It would be a Muskian thing to do.)

      It is people who have invested in lithium mining who are unhappy.

  • Have I somehow stumbled into the Radio Shack "battery of the month" club?

  • Saw this episode of NOVA, Search for the Super Battery [pbs.org] with David Pogue about Tufts University professor and engineer Mike Zimmerman and his solid plastic electrolyte, described here: New Damage-Proof Battery Has Higher Energy Density, Won’t Explode [pbs.org]:

    But Zimmerman’s battery can withstand repeated damage without risking explosion or fire. In fact, it can continue to power devices even after most of it has been chopped away.

    Watched him hit the batter pack it with a hammer, drive nails through it and cut it up with scissors all while the battery kept producing power.

  • the li-ion was not Goodenough after all.

  • put it on the pile of other 'breakthrough' research we've seen the last couple of years, and most still aren't on the market for years to come..
    I'll be applauding once we see these things actually in our devices/cars..

  • The man is 94 and still active. I remember Hans Bethe's colloquium when he was 94. I tip my hat to these people, they keep on going strong long after they made their major contributions to their fields.

