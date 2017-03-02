Virginia Becomes First State To Legalize Delivery Robots

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


According to Recode, Virginia is the first state to pass legislation allowing delivery robots to operate on sidewalks and crosswalks across the state. The law (HB 2016) was signed by the governor last Friday and will go into effect on July 1. Recode reports: The two Virginia lawmakers who sponsored the bill, Ron Villanueva and Bill DeSteph, teamed up with Starship Technologies, an Estonian-based ground delivery robotics company, to draft the legislation. Robots operating under the new law won't be able to exceed 10 miles per hour or weigh over 50 pounds, but they will be allowed to rove autonomously. The law doesn't require robots to stay within line of sight of a person in control, but a person is required to at least remotely monitor the robot and take over if it goes awry. Robots are only allowed on streets in a crosswalk. Municipalities in the state are allowed to regulate how robots will operate locally, like if a city council wants to impose a stricter speed limit or keep them out entirely.

  • "Legalize" is merely new speak for "regulate". The USA is a free country. Law does not, and can't, "allow" you to do anything, it only can forbid and regulate you to do things. There is no blanket statement about not being allowed to do anything but certain things.

    That being said, this statist point of view is typical of the east coast.

    • The sidewalks are owned by the government. They get to decide what happens on them; end of story.

      If you don't like that, buy your own sidewalks.

        by x0ra ( 1249540 )
        You obviously did *not* understand my point: law can only be repressive, not releasing / liberatory. By default, you have the Right to to everything you want, then come the law in its oppressive form. As such "legalize" is actually a negative term.

      • But you don't make laws that legalize something, you repeal or negate laws that prohibit it. I'm woefully unaware of state laws that make it illegal for machinery to safely operate in pedestrian right of way.

        • I'm woefully unaware of state laws that make it illegal for machinery to safely operate in pedestrian right of way.

          Maybe not states, but many localities have laws that prohibit powered vehicles from using pedestrian walkways. This is what killed the Segway.

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        So when a robot and a person meet on the street who has to give way? If a robot wanders on to your property by mistake, can you claim salvage rights, for an out of control robot? If a group of people are on the footpath and the robot can not proceed without entering the roadway, not at a crossing or trespassing on private property, what do they do, force their way through? When the robot is hacked, do the robot operators face penalties for improperly securing the robot? What are the legal ramifications of a

  • I welcome our new delivery robot overlords — one package at a time.

