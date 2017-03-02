Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Robotics AI Businesses The Almighty Buck IT Technology

'Robots Won't Just Take Our Jobs -- They'll Make the Rich Even Richer' (theguardian.com) 97

Posted by msmash from the storm-is-coming dept.
Robotics and artificial intelligence will continue to improve -- but without political change such as a tax, the outcome will range from bad to apocalyptic, writes technology and politics journalist Ben Tarnoff, citing experts and studies, for The Guardian. From the article, shared by six anonymous readers: Despite a steady stream of alarming headlines about clever computers gobbling up our jobs, the economic data suggests that automation isn't happening on a large scale. The bad news is that if it does, it will produce a level of inequality that will make present-day America look like an egalitarian utopia by comparison. The real threat posed by robots isn't that they will become evil and kill us all, which is what keeps Elon Musk up at night -- it's that they will amplify economic disparities to such an extreme that life will become, quite literally, unlivable for the vast majority. A robot tax may or may not be a useful policy tool for averting this scenario. But it's a good starting point for an important conversation. Mass automation presents a serious political problem -- one that demands a serious political solution. Automation isn't new. In the late 16th century, an English inventor developed a knitting machine known as the stocking frame. By hand, workers averaged 100 stitches per minute; with the stocking frame, they averaged 1,000. This is the basic pattern, repeated through centuries: as technology improves, it reduces the amount of labor required to produce a certain number of goods. So far, however, this phenomenon hasn't produced extreme unemployment. That's because automation can create jobs as well as destroy them. What's different this time is the possibility that technology will become so sophisticated that there won't be anything left for humans to do. What if your ATM could not only give you a hundred bucks, but sell you an adjustable-rate mortgage?

  • Bull (Score:4, Informative)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Thursday March 02, 2017 @11:45AM (#53962621)

    "By hand, workers averaged 100 stitches per minute; with the stocking frame, they averaged 1,000. This is the basic pattern, repeated through centuries: as technology improves, it reduces the amount of labor required to produce a certain number of goods. So far, however, this phenomenon hasn't produced extreme unemployment."

    Yes, it did. Automatic steam-powered weaving machines caused the birth of the Union movement, because hundreds of thousands lost their jobs worldwide.
    Just nobody cared at the time and the rich did get richer then as well.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yep. nothing new at all.

      The scale has just changed to a point where it will break society. This started a while ago and we've muddled through (invented endless desk jobs type stuff) but it's starting to really not work anymore and widespread automation replacing unskilled laborers is only getting started. The next generation of robots are gonna be gnarly...

      Boston Dynamics has shown where we're headed and it's very, very capable robots. After the darpa challenge door opening buffoonery it seemed a way off, b

    • Rich are winning class war [Re: Bull] (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @12:05PM (#53962829) Journal

      Automatic steam-powered weaving machines caused the birth of the Union movement

      The rich are spending billions to kill off unions by a combination of (legally) bribing politicians, and propping up plutocrat-kissing pundits like Fox News, Rush, and Breitbart to convince the voting population that unions kill jobs and the economy.

      The rich are winning the class war because they can buy more and bigger weapons.

    • One problem with your theory. The rich can't get richer if the masses can't afford to buy the shiny new toys being made by the robots.

      Technological advancements can't result in long-term widescale job loss. Because if it does, the masses wouldn't be able to buy as much stuff, and it would reduce the country's net productivity, meaning a smaller pie for the rich to take their disproportionate slice from. Free market economics views reduced productivity as an inefficiency, and tries to get rid of it (ac

    • I think we've reached the point where goods and services shouldn't really be the target anymore. Anyone can fill their domicile floor to ceiling with "goods" purchased at big-box retailers, even on a minimum wage salary. Ideally, services should top out at a smaller percentage of the economy than they already are - if we all spend our time "serving" each other, making up false problems like insurance coding and billing, tax accounting, real-estate representation... what's the point?

      The old saw of "a commo

  • So. . . Robots. . . (Score:4, Funny)

    by Salgak1 ( 20136 ) <salgak@[ ]akeasy.net ['spe' in gap]> on Thursday March 02, 2017 @11:47AM (#53962635) Homepage

    . . . . they'll take err jerbs ???

    (sorry, couldn't resist. . .)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Yes they would, and if you think that unwashed masses will simply take it lying down, you are going to be up to a very nasty surprises when more and worse Trumps get elected.

  • Well, then I'd tell the ATM to go fuck itself, since adjustable rate mortgages are a scam, then I'd go find a different ATM that would sell me a fixed rate mortgage.

    The first ATM would of course end up needing a machine-government bailout because it's too big to fail.

  • will mean our city will be ten foot deep in manure in less than a quarter century!

    Alarmists need to stop thinking any one thing can be extrapolated to the future without society and technology changing and adapting. And no, tax as an attempt to slow or stall inevitable progress is not a solution at all.

  • Duh? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Kohath ( 38547 )

    Anything that increases productivity raises output, and therefore value, of the people producing. You'd expect that to make them richer.

    A farmer with a tractor eats better than a farmer with an ox. This shouldn't be a big revelation.

    It's only a problem if labor supply is in surplus. Is it? Will it be? When? By how much? Show how you arrived at that conclusion. And stop bothering us with "imagine a scary world" scenarios. We have enough phony drama already. Thanks.

  • Err, guys? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Penguinisto ( 415985 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @11:55AM (#53962723) Journal

    If the vast majority of humanity becomes unemployed (which is what this apocalyptic scenario implies), then no one will be buying the products that these robots make. Without customers and the money/purchasing they bring, businesses tend to collapse fairly quickly. You could counter with "well, the rich will just buy stuff from each other", but 1) the scale won't be there to justify the automation in most cases, and 2) in economics, just like in biology, when the genetic pool gets too small for a species, the result eventually becomes extinction.

    Look, I get it, but honestly, this is the same argument that was being advanced 100 years ago when electricity was automating things (and 'OMG that Westinghouse guy is going to have more money than a god while the rest of us starve!'), 200 years ago when steam was automating things, etc etc. People have always adapted, shifted their career focus, and created new industries which are not as easily automated. Unless someone can come up with an argument showing how this time will be different (hint: it probably won't), then this is just a rehash of an old argument.

    • One thing I have noticed is that rich people like buying custom/bespoke things. Maybe we will go back to making shoes, furniture and music by hand.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by H3lldr0p ( 40304 )

      Not only that but it gives our society a chance to ask some good questions. Such as, "Does work really matter?" and "Why must a person earn a living?". When for all practical purposes our base necessities are taken care of automatically, why should anyone labor?

      I think that question is something a lot of the very wealthy, and mostly those who are newly wealthy, are afraid of asking. If not more than a little jealous of.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      You forget wars in-between. Wars, collapse of empires and so on has equalizing and wealth distributing effect. Modern imperial wars will inevitably involve nukes, there won't be anything left to distribute afterwards.

    • People have always adapted, shifted their career focus, and created new industries which are not as easily automated. Unless someone can come up with an argument showing how this time will be different

      Here's the evidence: nobody can identify the new fields that are replacing the old ones, unlike the past. Sure, there are new fields, but they not appearing in sufficient quantity to replace those lost. And even those fields are being offshored to cheap-labor countries.

      For example, craigslist employs about 60

    • Unless someone can come up with an argument showing how this time will be different (hint: it probably won't), then this is just a rehash of an old argument.

      It should be fairly apparent that technology and computational power have advanced in such a way that the capabilities of current and future types of automation will become more extensively applicable than past types. If they weren't more applicable, then we wouldn't be having this conversation..at all, as the types of automation wouldn't be changing.

      We might not even need sub-minimum wage agricultural workers any more because we can rig up image sensors to robotic arms which can determine what is a wee

    • > Look, I get it, but honestly, this is the same argument that was being advanced 100 years ago when electricity was automating things

      Not really. If the device is *smarter* than you, then it really is something different. Automation to date has shifted employment from moving your arms to thinking about things. If the automation of the future outthinks you, then what do we do? Of course, if they are smarter than us, I suspect they will solve the problem for us anyway.

      That said, I believe there is 0% chanc

  • You don't want to climb the corporate ladder. You want to own the corporate ladder.

  • without political change such as a tax, the outcome will range from bad to apocalyptic

    Hear, hear... Have the Illiberals at Guardian ever saw a tax, they didn't like? Surely, the omniscient and benevolent government officials — who know, what's best for us, how everything should operate, and what everything ought to cost — are much better positioned to decide, how to spend the monies confiscated from the taxpayers, than the taxpayers — bless their pretty little heads — know themselves.

    No, if it pleases the Crown, I'd like to make my own decisions. You can take, what you and I agree is necessary for the country's defense — but I will not willingly finance your coercive changes to society.

    • guess you missed the part in TFA where it says that we need to start the conversation, not proposing the tax as the only possible solution.

  • the economic data suggests that automation isn't happening on a large scale

    And 10 years ago, lthe economic data said that smartphone app sales were not happening at all (since there was no such thing as an app store until 2008). Some people need to re-learn the lessons about "tipping points" or watch how even something as seemingly innocuous as a loud sound can trigger an avalanche that destroys all in its' path.

  • I suggest learning how to do something a robot can't. Perhaps designing new robots? Information theory states that a system cannot create something more complex than itself, so a robot cannot design a robot that is more complex than it is. There's one industry that'll be safe.
    • Wouldn't an evolutionary algorithm in a simulation make it pretty easy to design something more complex than itself?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by chubs ( 2470996 )
        No, because the simulation was already capable of rendering whatever solution the genetic algorithm generated. Therefore the genetic algorithm and the simulation contained more information than the solution generated by them, and they are therefore more complex. What we're talking about would be more like the genetic algorithm determining that the simulation it used to determine how well a solution performed was incorrect and writing a new simulation to tests its results against.

  • This has exactly zero to do with "robots taking [someone's] jobs" and everything to do with the tax code and the government's attitude towards the majority of the people.

  • Robot tax is infeasible, as it is too easy to work around. For example, as an owner of fully autonomous factory I would have a single employee press 'Start' button once a day, and sit in the chair in front of dials Homer-style. Now I can claim that my system isn't fully automated and I don't have to pay tax.

    Feasible solution is progressive taxation combined with guaranteed income. Fundamentally, it isn't 1% getting Ferengi-rich, it is that the rest of us are forced to play Jem'Hadar as a result.
  • I have no problem with others gaining more wealth and the means for which they so choose. History is bloodied with the rise and fall of those with and those without. The poor suffer for generations, but then eventually rise up and dispatch the generations of those with wealth and power. And then the cycle repeats. How and when are just the inevitable variables for this cycle.

  • This is why we need to develop 3D printing and CNC machinery ASAP, so we won't be dependent on mass-produced goods shipped around the world to meet our needs.

    The day we can download a pair of sneakers and have them made on the spot, we will have technology working for us rather than against us.

    Oh, but I guess we'll still have to ship lots of raw materials around... rubber, metal, plastic, wood etc. I don't mind so much if robots do that part.

  • The problem here is... (Score:3)

    by Lab Rat Jason ( 2495638 ) on Thursday March 02, 2017 @12:16PM (#53962969)

    ...thinking you are entitled to be the one to sell me an adjustable-rate mortgage. It doesn't need selling if I already know what I want. It is not enough to produce something... you must produce something of value. Full stop. Articles like this give me the sense that the author is irritated by the fact that status quo isn't good enough. There is plenty of work to do, it just might not be the work you are accustomed to doing, and arguments like this have been debunked over and over again. The cotton gin obviated a lot of jobs, but people rose up and did more sophisticated work. Computers obviated a lot of jobs, but people rose up and did more sophisticated work. Robots and AI will obviate a lot of jobs, and people will still rise up and do more sophisticated work. The moral of the story here is get up off your lazy ass and do more sophisticated work. We've not yet begun to reach our potential as a race.

  • Inequality of income is never a problem, it is the lowest level of purchasing capability given to, say, someone on social income. If this robotization idea brings in more tax, so be it, it can fund more social income, so let the head honcho have multiple helicopters, it's just not a problem. You can even cut his rate if the robots are any use as an incentive to build wealth. But whatever ...

  • Already covered in Marshall Brain's book "Manna" [marshallbrain.com].

    The real problem is not the robots. It's the humans.

    If you use robots to further your greed, then yes, the rich get richer. If you use robots to help out humanity, surprise! They help out humanity. (It should be noted that Manna actually has a form of Universal Basic Income which is used to manage resources).

  • That is what will lead to the Robot Uprising..

