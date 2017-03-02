'Robots Won't Just Take Our Jobs -- They'll Make the Rich Even Richer' (theguardian.com) 97
Robotics and artificial intelligence will continue to improve -- but without political change such as a tax, the outcome will range from bad to apocalyptic, writes technology and politics journalist Ben Tarnoff, citing experts and studies, for The Guardian. From the article, shared by six anonymous readers: Despite a steady stream of alarming headlines about clever computers gobbling up our jobs, the economic data suggests that automation isn't happening on a large scale. The bad news is that if it does, it will produce a level of inequality that will make present-day America look like an egalitarian utopia by comparison. The real threat posed by robots isn't that they will become evil and kill us all, which is what keeps Elon Musk up at night -- it's that they will amplify economic disparities to such an extreme that life will become, quite literally, unlivable for the vast majority. A robot tax may or may not be a useful policy tool for averting this scenario. But it's a good starting point for an important conversation. Mass automation presents a serious political problem -- one that demands a serious political solution. Automation isn't new. In the late 16th century, an English inventor developed a knitting machine known as the stocking frame. By hand, workers averaged 100 stitches per minute; with the stocking frame, they averaged 1,000. This is the basic pattern, repeated through centuries: as technology improves, it reduces the amount of labor required to produce a certain number of goods. So far, however, this phenomenon hasn't produced extreme unemployment. That's because automation can create jobs as well as destroy them. What's different this time is the possibility that technology will become so sophisticated that there won't be anything left for humans to do. What if your ATM could not only give you a hundred bucks, but sell you an adjustable-rate mortgage?
Or we could just up corporate taxes and accept that full-time long-term employment in many sectors is a thing of the past.
The CBO produced a report "THE INCIDENCE OF THE CORPORATE INCOME TAX" in which it states "A corporation may write its check to the Internal Revenue Service for payment of the corporate income tax, but that money must come from somewhere: from reduced returns to investors in the company, lower wages to its workers, or higher prices that consumers pay for the products the company produces."
And it goes on to say
"Although economists are far from a consensus about exactly who bears how much of the burden of the
Eventually people pay tax. Wow, that's insightful. Yes, doubtless labor will pay tax, as will shareholders, but taxes are part of life.
Didn't you hear? Corporate taxes are eeeeeevil. The vast majority of Americans just voted in a president who will abolish all of these retrograde business un-friendly practices, single handedly - right after he gets that wall built.
All things can be solved with increased transparency and oversight. People can be fully employed monitoring and regulating the corporations. If there's ever an unemployment problem, commission a project to gather data about it, think-tank the results, philosophically discuss
Re: (Score:3)
That's the problem: That doesn't work this time around.
Back when agriculture was modernized so that we didn't need 70+ percent of the workforce in the production of food anymore, the people that worked on the fields before moved to the towns and worked in factories, and farmhands became factory workers. When factories started to modernize and automatize, people went into services and factory workers became waiters and salespeople.
The problem is that now we're replacing these people and there isn't anything
so basically, you're expecting deflation. That'll be... fun...
You're also assuming that this new sector which will be hard to just automate from the get-go will nevertheless be feasible for existing service workers to pick up and perform - essentially, it must be based in something that's easy for the ordinary human but hard for a robot. Any ideas? Personally, the only thing I can see that may meet both of those qualifications is artistic creation. (Which puts me in mind of Melancholy Elephants, by Spider R
I see plenty of trash to pick up on the roadsides, landscaping that could be better tended, public spaces that could use more frequent cleaning and maintenance, infrastructure that could be better maintained, planets that need exploring and colonization... I don't think we actually lack for things to do, just the will to do them.
Yes, let's pay gardeners $140,000/yr with medical insurance, retirement plan, etc. Sounds like a plan.
Bull (Score:4, Informative)
"By hand, workers averaged 100 stitches per minute; with the stocking frame, they averaged 1,000. This is the basic pattern, repeated through centuries: as technology improves, it reduces the amount of labor required to produce a certain number of goods. So far, however, this phenomenon hasn't produced extreme unemployment."
Yes, it did. Automatic steam-powered weaving machines caused the birth of the Union movement, because hundreds of thousands lost their jobs worldwide.
Just nobody cared at the time and the rich did get richer then as well.
Yep. nothing new at all.
The scale has just changed to a point where it will break society. This started a while ago and we've muddled through (invented endless desk jobs type stuff) but it's starting to really not work anymore and widespread automation replacing unskilled laborers is only getting started. The next generation of robots are gonna be gnarly...
Boston Dynamics has shown where we're headed and it's very, very capable robots. After the darpa challenge door opening buffoonery it seemed a way off, b
Rich are winning class war [Re: Bull] (Score:4, Interesting)
The rich are spending billions to kill off unions by a combination of (legally) bribing politicians, and propping up plutocrat-kissing pundits like Fox News, Rush, and Breitbart to convince the voting population that unions kill jobs and the economy.
The rich are winning the class war because they can buy more and bigger weapons.
Technological advancements can't result in long-term widescale job loss. Because if it does, the masses wouldn't be able to buy as much stuff, and it would reduce the country's net productivity, meaning a smaller pie for the rich to take their disproportionate slice from. Free market economics views reduced productivity as an inefficiency, and tries to get rid of it (ac
I think we've reached the point where goods and services shouldn't really be the target anymore. Anyone can fill their domicile floor to ceiling with "goods" purchased at big-box retailers, even on a minimum wage salary. Ideally, services should top out at a smaller percentage of the economy than they already are - if we all spend our time "serving" each other, making up false problems like insurance coding and billing, tax accounting, real-estate representation... what's the point?
The old saw of "a commo
So. . . Robots. . . (Score:4, Funny)
. . . . they'll take err jerbs ???
So asked the farmhand back two hundred years, who will drive those machines that mow your fields and harvest your potatoes? You cannot get rid of me!
True. we still need one person to drive that machine.
Instead of thousands harvesting by hand.
Who modifies it to keep up with new govt regs? (Score:2)
You can add to the list for quite a while before running out of things.
ATM could sell you an adjustable rate mortgage (Score:2)
Well, then I'd tell the ATM to go fuck itself, since adjustable rate mortgages are a scam, then I'd go find a different ATM that would sell me a fixed rate mortgage.
The first ATM would of course end up needing a machine-government bailout because it's too big to fail.
Adjustable rate mortgages are usually cheaper than fixed rate mortgages.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that they look good until the economy tumbles and you get caught in that round of layoffs. You're taking a big risk by taking out an ARM unless you're either in a stable enough financial position that you don't really need the money, in which case one might reasonably ask why you'd take out the mortgage in the first place, not to mention why you didn't just get a fixed-rate mortgage with a shorter term.
The main reason for an ARM is so that if you know you're in a position to pay a lot of mo
the proliferation of horses (Score:2)
will mean our city will be ten foot deep in manure in less than a quarter century!
Alarmists need to stop thinking any one thing can be extrapolated to the future without society and technology changing and adapting. And no, tax as an attempt to slow or stall inevitable progress is not a solution at all.
Are the 190 SOL or did they go into sales, marketing, distribution, customer relations, support, IT.....?
What our country HAS been doing is allowing other countries with no or inadequate worker safety protections to trade as equal partners which is wrong.
you assert consequences without a shred of evidence
Duh? (Score:2, Insightful)
Anything that increases productivity raises output, and therefore value, of the people producing. You'd expect that to make them richer.
A farmer with a tractor eats better than a farmer with an ox. This shouldn't be a big revelation.
It's only a problem if labor supply is in surplus. Is it? Will it be? When? By how much? Show how you arrived at that conclusion. And stop bothering us with "imagine a scary world" scenarios. We have enough phony drama already. Thanks.
Err, guys? (Score:5, Insightful)
If the vast majority of humanity becomes unemployed (which is what this apocalyptic scenario implies), then no one will be buying the products that these robots make. Without customers and the money/purchasing they bring, businesses tend to collapse fairly quickly. You could counter with "well, the rich will just buy stuff from each other", but 1) the scale won't be there to justify the automation in most cases, and 2) in economics, just like in biology, when the genetic pool gets too small for a species, the result eventually becomes extinction.
Look, I get it, but honestly, this is the same argument that was being advanced 100 years ago when electricity was automating things (and 'OMG that Westinghouse guy is going to have more money than a god while the rest of us starve!'), 200 years ago when steam was automating things, etc etc. People have always adapted, shifted their career focus, and created new industries which are not as easily automated. Unless someone can come up with an argument showing how this time will be different (hint: it probably won't), then this is just a rehash of an old argument.
Re: (Score:3)
An automation tax dumped directly into basic income (also all the welfare aspects dumped into the same basic income) would solve everything and progress would continue.
It won't solve everything, but it will avert immediate apocalypse.
Not only that but it gives our society a chance to ask some good questions. Such as, "Does work really matter?" and "Why must a person earn a living?". When for all practical purposes our base necessities are taken care of automatically, why should anyone labor?
I think that question is something a lot of the very wealthy, and mostly those who are newly wealthy, are afraid of asking. If not more than a little jealous of.
Can't name replacements [Re:Err, guys?] (Score:2)
Here's the evidence: nobody can identify the new fields that are replacing the old ones, unlike the past. Sure, there are new fields, but they not appearing in sufficient quantity to replace those lost. And even those fields are being offshored to cheap-labor countries.
For example, craigslist employs about 60
Unless someone can come up with an argument showing how this time will be different (hint: it probably won't), then this is just a rehash of an old argument.
It should be fairly apparent that technology and computational power have advanced in such a way that the capabilities of current and future types of automation will become more extensively applicable than past types. If they weren't more applicable, then we wouldn't be having this conversation..at all, as the types of automation wouldn't be changing.
We might not even need sub-minimum wage agricultural workers any more because we can rig up image sensors to robotic arms which can determine what is a wee
> Look, I get it, but honestly, this is the same argument that was being advanced 100 years ago when electricity was automating things
Not really. If the device is *smarter* than you, then it really is something different. Automation to date has shifted employment from moving your arms to thinking about things. If the automation of the future outthinks you, then what do we do? Of course, if they are smarter than us, I suspect they will solve the problem for us anyway.
That said, I believe there is 0% chanc
Not if we take the whole thing to it's conclusion. If robots are capable of making themselves, then robots will eventually be had for the cost of materials. So maybe in the future poor people will have their own unemployed robots....
And robots mine, refine and transport the materials too.
Remember kids... (Score:2)
Has Guardian ever saw a bad tax?.. (Score:3)
Hear, hear... Have the Illiberals at Guardian ever saw a tax, they didn't like? Surely, the omniscient and benevolent government officials — who know, what's best for us, how everything should operate, and what everything ought to cost — are much better positioned to decide, how to spend the monies confiscated from the taxpayers, than the taxpayers — bless their pretty little heads — know themselves.
No, if it pleases the Crown, I'd like to make my own decisions. You can take, what you and I agree is necessary for the country's defense — but I will not willingly finance your coercive changes to society.
Past performance is no guarantee. (Score:2)
the economic data suggests that automation isn't happening on a large scale
And 10 years ago, lthe economic data said that smartphone app sales were not happening at all (since there was no such thing as an app store until 2008). Some people need to re-learn the lessons about "tipping points" or watch how even something as seemingly innocuous as a loud sound can trigger an avalanche that destroys all in its' path.
I suggest... (Score:2)
wrong wrong wrong (Score:2)
This has exactly zero to do with "robots taking [someone's] jobs" and everything to do with the tax code and the government's attitude towards the majority of the people.
Robot tax is infeasible (Score:2)
Feasible solution is progressive taxation combined with guaranteed income. Fundamentally, it isn't 1% getting Ferengi-rich, it is that the rest of us are forced to play Jem'Hadar as a result.
Rise, Fall and Repeat (Score:2)
Self-sufficiency (Score:2)
This is why we need to develop 3D printing and CNC machinery ASAP, so we won't be dependent on mass-produced goods shipped around the world to meet our needs.
The day we can download a pair of sneakers and have them made on the spot, we will have technology working for us rather than against us.
Oh, but I guess we'll still have to ship lots of raw materials around... rubber, metal, plastic, wood etc. I don't mind so much if robots do that part.
The problem here is... (Score:3)
...thinking you are entitled to be the one to sell me an adjustable-rate mortgage. It doesn't need selling if I already know what I want. It is not enough to produce something... you must produce something of value. Full stop. Articles like this give me the sense that the author is irritated by the fact that status quo isn't good enough. There is plenty of work to do, it just might not be the work you are accustomed to doing, and arguments like this have been debunked over and over again. The cotton gin obviated a lot of jobs, but people rose up and did more sophisticated work. Computers obviated a lot of jobs, but people rose up and did more sophisticated work. Robots and AI will obviate a lot of jobs, and people will still rise up and do more sophisticated work. The moral of the story here is get up off your lazy ass and do more sophisticated work. We've not yet begun to reach our potential as a race.
ObManna (Score:2)
Already covered in Marshall Brain's book "Manna" [marshallbrain.com].
The real problem is not the robots. It's the humans.
If you use robots to further your greed, then yes, the rich get richer. If you use robots to help out humanity, surprise! They help out humanity. (It should be noted that Manna actually has a form of Universal Basic Income which is used to manage resources).
Taxation without Representation (Score:1)
That is what will lead to the Robot Uprising..