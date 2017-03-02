Can Technology Prevent Cops From Forgetting To Turn On Their Body Cameras? (fastcompany.com) 18
tedlistens writes from a report via Fast Company: Axon, Taser's growing police camera division, has announced a new wireless sensor for gun and Taser holsters that can detect when a weapon is drawn and automatically activate all nearby cameras. The sensor, Signal Sidearm, is part of a suite of products aimed at reducing the possibility that officers will fail to switch on their cameras during encounters with the public. It happens more than it should: Last year in Chicago, for instance, an officer apparently forgot to turn on his camera before fatally shooting and killing an unarmed 18-year-old named Paul O'Neal. Taser isn't alone in trying to address this and other technical and procedural issues with cameras, but reformers emphasize that just as body cameras won't solve problems with policing, new sensors won't prevent officers from failing to record. Fast Company adds: "Automatically-activated cameras won't be completely effective at providing oversight of police encounters: As happened when Baton Rouge police shot Alton Sterling last year, cameras can fall off during physical encounters, a problem that Taser has worked to address. They can also malfunction, or videos can be deleted. And civil liberties advocates complain that cameras are only as effective as the rules that guide their use: [...] the ACLU has complained that current city policy allowing officers to switch cameras off for privacy reasons gives police too much discretion over when to record. Other issues with cameras being resolved at the local level include the heavy costs of cloud video storage, and the question of whether officers are allowed to view their footage immediately after violent encounters -- a privilege not extended to the public."
Make it illegal to not turn them on (Score:2)
The issue only arises if the video is required for a future trial. Hell, high-def video of what she looked like when the officers arrived on the scene might even be used as evidence IN HER FAVOR.
If the video is never requested for trial (maybe nothing happened, maybe there was a plea bargain or whatever) it just sits and collects proverbial dust on a hard drive somewhere.
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."
Yes, there may be a privacy button - which switches the camera to recording in a different encryption key that is only available through a process with adequate safeguards. Allowing the cop the opportunity to review the video is in general a terrible idea, if done before they have given a statement.
Otherwise, their statement will always precisely match the video, with an interpretation of the events that make the cop look good, or a description of what happened off camera view. The person being recorded on
"heavy costs of cloud video storage" (Score:2)
A 256 GB micro SD card weights 0.4g, is less than 2cm in width, and costs around $40. I have 1080p movies on my computer that are about 1 hr/GB. So I'm quite sure that one of these body cam devices could record a couple weeks of continuous footage and probably much, much more. That's plenty of time for legal action to initiate and the data to be uploaded if there is any debate over what has happened during an arrest. Privacy is not an issue if the data is stored encrypted. You just require that a judge