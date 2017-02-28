Google Pulls the Plug On Its Pixel Laptops

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: Although its new flagship phones have been doing brisk sales, Google's high-end, $1,299 Pixel-branded Chromebooks won't be seeing much love from the search giant in the near future. According to TechCrunch, reporting from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, Google's SVP of hardware Rick Osterloh has announced the second version of the Pixel laptop will be the last of its kind. As TechCrunch notes, Google is trimming down the Pixel line to just the smartphones and the Pixel C tablet for now. Although there may be other devices carrying the name in the future, Osterloh said it was unlikely that its own laptops would be one of them.

    Perhaps, like so many of Google's software offerings, the Pixel was just in beta? It's considered dangerous to invest time and effort into much of fickle Google's software, lest it's withdrawn with only a few months' notice, and the same would appear true of their hardware lines, too.

  • and nothing of value was lost.

    Just remember not to spend too much of your time into whatever they introduced. Your time is worth more than that.

  • The article has been updated with this addition:

    Update: Never say never! Osterloh sent us this additional comment after we published: "Regarding the future of Google-branded laptops (whether called Pixel or not), I should clarify that we don't have any plans to discuss at this time."

