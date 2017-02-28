Google Pulls the Plug On Its Pixel Laptops (engadget.com) 16
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: Although its new flagship phones have been doing brisk sales, Google's high-end, $1,299 Pixel-branded Chromebooks won't be seeing much love from the search giant in the near future. According to TechCrunch, reporting from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, Google's SVP of hardware Rick Osterloh has announced the second version of the Pixel laptop will be the last of its kind. As TechCrunch notes, Google is trimming down the Pixel line to just the smartphones and the Pixel C tablet for now. Although there may be other devices carrying the name in the future, Osterloh said it was unlikely that its own laptops would be one of them.
I thought the idea was to introduce a premium device on which Google employees would develop Chrome OS. That it was sold to the general public was incidental.
and nothing of value was lost.
Just remember not to spend too much of your time into whatever they introduced. Your time is worth more than that.
