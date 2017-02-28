Moto, Huawei Are Replacing the Android Keys With a Touchpad (theverge.com) 14
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt from a report written by Vlad Savov via The Verge: Huawei and Moto have both moved to a new type of home button, which isn't really a button but rather just a touch-sensitive surface. So far, so familiar, but the novelty is that they're now combining gestures and taps to turn the trio of Android shortcuts -- Back, Home, and Recent Apps -- into a one-button user interface. Huawei's approach is one tap to go back, long press to go home, and a swipe to bring up the multitasking menu. Of course, this wouldn't be Android without fragmentation, so Moto's method is slightly different (swipe left to go back, right for multitasking, and a tap to go home), but having tried both of them, I can say that they're improvements on the status quo and I'm glad the change is happening. For Android purists, this may all seem like an unnecessary distraction. Give me my familiar Android trio, it might be said, and leave me in peace. Which is fine and dandy, since both of the new phones, Huawei's P10 and Moto's G5, offer the option to bring the familiar software interface back.
Makes Sense (Score:2)
Nothing new (Score:2)
This seems par for the course. With Google trying to make the device manufacturers stick to a UI that's closer to "stock Android," they have to differentiate themselves somehow. For example, on the Samsung phone I have now, the "home" and "multitask" buttons are on the opposite sides of the screen than they were for my Moto X. For some people, that would be a deal-breaker.
Oh for fucks sake (Score:2)
This sorta junk _kinda_ works on expensive phones. But eventually it trickles down to the cheap sub $200 phones I buy and well, doesn't work. Just give me a damn 2 cent button already.
Re: (Score:2)
I say, give me a damn rotary dial already. Pressing little virtual buttons doesn't even feel like making a phone call to me. I've always preferred spinning dials and knobs to pushing buttons. It's just the kind of hairpin I am.
Re: (Score:2)
"Old School" (Score:2)
"familiar Android trio"? Give me back my separate hardware buttons, including the search button [wikipedia.org] and get off my lawn you young whippersnapper!
Re: (Score:2)
You can have your hardware buttons once they give me back my RJ11 cable. I never had to worry about not getting enough bars when I had that good old wire to the wall.
People are soft nowadays. They're too good for things like wires and knurled knobs. I like a volume control that looks like a stove knob.
Re: (Score:1)
I miss the search and menu buttons so much, and I really don't care at all about the switch task button.
Re: (Score:2)
I also want notification LEDs to come back (and not be hidden and disabled).
I loved the little ball on the Nexus One, too.
Waste of space (Score:2)
>"For Android purists, this may all seem like an unnecessary distraction. "
Yes it is. The reference Nexus devices have been button-free for a long time now. There is no need for any home or back or multitasking buttons. Just make that bottom area of the phone MORE SCREEN and let the OS deal with it!
Less (Score:2)
Oh good. Less screen area!