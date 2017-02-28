Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


BlackBerry Returns With 3 Possible New Phones in 2017, But Do You Care? (cnet.com) 13

The BlackBerry KeyOne, which the company unveiled at MWC, may soon see some siblings. From a report on CNET: TCL isn't wasting time building up its portfolio of phones using the BlackBerry name. The company plans to release as many as three phones this year, TCL Communications Nicolas Zibell said in an interview on Saturday. The company is working on an all-touchscreen version, a spiritual successor to the DTEK 50 and DTEK 60 phones, which it also built for BlackBerry itself, according to a source familiar with the rollout plans. TCL will likely get rid of the DTEK branding, the source said.

  • I started out with the HTC Dream, sold as the T-Mobile G1 in the United States. The physical keyboard was incredibly useful.

    Among other uses, I can do device management with the phone. USB-OTG via USB-serial adapter sort of thing, or SSH. It allows me to be able to handle simple emergencies without having to drag my laptop around with me. Even the best on-screen keyboard on a phablet phone is not as good as a physical keyboard.

  • I have to admit, their TVs catch my attention when I'm shopping, but then I go look up what consumers who've actually bought the things have to say about them, built in Roku or not, no way.

    If they put that sort of build quality into a phone it will quickly earn the Dingleberry nick-name and have little to entice a consumer away from the OTHER fruit phone.

  • Seriously, blackberry? Even stuffy old executive types have switched over to iPhone or Android. I can't see BB ever getting their mojo back, they are ancient history, the app ecosystem, if it exists, is far too behind, their designs are tired, their tech is old... good NIGHT.
  • Slide out keyboard, decent android phone, good internal storage and SD card slot, 1080p screen all for a decent price and I'd take one.

