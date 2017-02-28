Raspberry Pi Zero W is a $10 Computer With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (betanews.com) 18
On the fifth birthday of the original Raspberry Pi, the foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi Zero W, a slightly more capable variant of the miniature computer. From a report on BetaNews: It's essentially a Pi Zero with the addition of the two features many people have been requesting -- wireless LAN and Bluetooth. Priced at $10, the Pi Zero W uses the same Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip as Raspberry Pi 3 Model B to deliver 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The full list of features is as follows: 1GHz, single-core CPU, 512MB RAM, mini-HDMI port, micro-USB On-The-Go port, micro-USB power, HAT-compatible 40-pin header, composite video and reset headers, CSI camera connector, 11n wireless LAN, and Bluetooth 4.0.
I still have literally never seen a Pi Zero for sale, except for exorbitant markups that make them multiple times their supposed price. I live nowhere near a Micro Center. I am way closer to a Fry's, and several Rat Shacks, but they can't manufacture enough Pis to sell into those channels.
There's this thing called The Internet [whereismypizero.com] , you might want to check it out.
That site doesn't work (perhaps it depends on google-analytics, which I am not going to enable) and it doesn't address the fact that it costs more to get a Pi Zero shipped than it does to buy one in the first place, because they chose only to distribute them through vendors which overcharge for shipping. I can get a whole fucking bundle of parts shipped from china for three bucks, but I can't seem to buy a Pi Zero for less than about twelve.
Let's just check manually since this busted-ass webpage you posted
They do no such thing. There is no restriction on vendors and if you have a decent electronics shop just walk in slap down a few quid and walk out again, or buy from online vendors which offer free shipping over a certain threshold. There are many ways for you to get your zero right now without paying shipping. Your just not even trying.
Just ordered one... (Score:2)
Raspberry Pi Zero The Makebelieve Computer (Score:2)
I've looked for a Raspberry Pi Zero for years... I've never seen one in stock anywhere.
I'm almost of the belief that they're fake, they don't really exist, just a pretend product put out there for the illuminati but never really stocked. Either that or reptilian overlords stole all the Raspberry Pi Zero.
Whatever the explanation- it's an imaginary product. It doesn't actually exist besides on some stores websites with a big red sold-out next to it. If it were real it would occasionally come back in stock.
I bought two within a month of its initial release. Maybe you're not looking often enough.
Maybe, I look once every three months or so and when I see everywhere is out of stock, I move on.
So the question is whether the Pi Foundation is just too incompetent to produce enough stock, or whether Broadcom is too pathetic to produce enough SoCs. Either way, you're an idiot if you design something around the Pi Zero... or its successor.
Actually, (Score:2)
Actually, what people want are SATA ports on Pi's.
FWIW if you just need a low-power ARM with SATA you can buy the Pogoplug V4. It's got 2xUSB3, 1xUSB2, 1xSDHC (which is where I put debian) and 1xSATA. It has a case and a wall wart and a patch cable and a reasonable price tag.
Nice... (Score:2)
...and if it had a charging circuit like the C.H.I.P maybe it would be useful for gadget development.
Who cares? You can get a charging board for two bucks. The real problem is that you can get a C.H.I.P. but you can't get a Pi Zero. They are sold out everywhere, all the time. Actually getting your hands on one is like winning the lottery. Since I can't get one, I don't even want to fucking see people's projects based on Pi Zero. I downvote them when I have the chance, I never reshare them on social media, they can all fuck right off, because I'm tired of being teased with the things. Not being able to pro