Raspberry Pi Zero W is a $10 Computer With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (betanews.com) 32
On the fifth birthday of the original Raspberry Pi, the foundation has announced the Raspberry Pi Zero W, a slightly more capable variant of the miniature computer. From a report on BetaNews: It's essentially a Pi Zero with the addition of the two features many people have been requesting -- wireless LAN and Bluetooth. Priced at $10, the Pi Zero W uses the same Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip as Raspberry Pi 3 Model B to deliver 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The full list of features is as follows: 1GHz, single-core CPU, 512MB RAM, mini-HDMI port, micro-USB On-The-Go port, micro-USB power, HAT-compatible 40-pin header, composite video and reset headers, CSI camera connector, 11n wireless LAN, and Bluetooth 4.0.
Will I actually be able to get this one? (Score:2)
I still have literally never seen a Pi Zero for sale, except for exorbitant markups that make them multiple times their supposed price. I live nowhere near a Micro Center. I am way closer to a Fry's, and several Rat Shacks, but they can't manufacture enough Pis to sell into those channels.
Re: (Score:2)
There's this thing called The Internet [whereismypizero.com] , you might want to check it out.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I still have literally never seen a Pi Zero for sale, except for exorbitant markups that make them multiple times their supposed price.
There's this thing called The Internet , you might want to check it out.
That site doesn't work (perhaps it depends on google-analytics, which I am not going to enable) and it doesn't address the fact that it costs more to get a Pi Zero shipped than it does to buy one in the first place, because they chose only to distribute them through vendors which overcharge for shipping. I can get a whole fucking bundle of parts shipped from china for three bucks, but I can't seem to buy a Pi Zero for less than about twelve.
Let's just check manually since this busted-ass webpage you posted
Re: (Score:2)
You're not willing to spend $12 on something that has this kind of feature set and capabilities?
I'm willing to spend more, I bought a PineA64+ for example. Even though that's something like eight times the size of a Pi Zero (if you count thickness) it actually costs less to ship. Why is that? It's almost like they're selling it only through the least competent vendors. That makes sense, because they're not competent themselves.
Something like this would have gone for thousands of dollars 20 years ago.
It's not 20 years ago. It's today. We're here, please try to catch up.
Seriously, at $12 a piece, I'd buy like 10 if I had a use for it. That's chump change.
Chump change for one person is not for another. I'm not as wasteful as you are.
Re: (Score:2)
They do no such thing. There is no restriction on vendors and if you have a decent electronics shop just walk in slap down a few quid and walk out again, or buy from online vendors which offer free shipping over a certain threshold. There are many ways for you to get your zero right now without paying shipping. Your just not even trying.
Re: (Score:3)
THIS JUST IN... asshole turns off internet... then complains about internet being broken... calls other person who tries to help asshole...
If you are actually defending sites deliberately breaking when you disable google-analytics (which does not actually provide any functionality needed by the user on the site, and is there only to spy on you) then you are a grade A piece of shit, and I hope you die of ass cancer in a fire.
Re: (Score:2)
> but I can't seem to buy a Pi Zero for less than about twelve.
That's okay. Its worth it. The selling point is not really the price tag, but the format, which is ideal for embedding.
Re: (Score:2)
That's okay. Its worth it. The selling point is not really the price tag, but the format, which is ideal for embedding.
Well, if I cared that much, I guess I should have bought one literally the one time I saw them for sale. The problem is, it was on element14, and those guys are incompetent as shit. I bought my original Pi through them and they lied about stock and then they lied again about shipping (they claimed it had shipped before they actually put it in the mail.)
I have looked for them dozens of time and never found one in stock since. I'm with the other slashdotters in this thread who don't believe they actually exis
Just ordered one... (Score:2)
Meh... (Score:1)
You always hear that these new models are priced at $X, but when you go to look for them, they are always sold out, and alternative sources have them for >$X. Then people post picture tear-downs of these awesome-looking builds, but never post actual part numbers so the builds can be replicated, and when you go looking for them the final bill runs into the hundreds of dollars.
I guess I'm just over the various fruit boards. News and anecdotal stories make them sound like an incredible value, but I can neve
Raspberry Pi Zero The Makebelieve Computer (Score:3)
I've looked for a Raspberry Pi Zero for years... I've never seen one in stock anywhere.
I'm almost of the belief that they're fake, they don't really exist, just a pretend product put out there for the illuminati but never really stocked. Either that or reptilian overlords stole all the Raspberry Pi Zero.
Whatever the explanation- it's an imaginary product. It doesn't actually exist besides on some stores websites with a big red sold-out next to it. If it were real it would occasionally come back in stock.
Re: (Score:2)
I bought two within a month of its initial release. Maybe you're not looking often enough.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe, I look once every three months or so and when I see everywhere is out of stock, I move on.
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe, I look once every three months or so and when I see everywhere is out of stock, I move on.
So the question is whether the Pi Foundation is just too incompetent to produce enough stock, or whether Broadcom is too pathetic to produce enough SoCs. Either way, you're an idiot if you design something around the Pi Zero... or its successor.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Pi Zero was cheap because Broadcom was inventory clearing and sold the Foundation the SoCs (which they'd stopped making) at a bargain-basement price.
So it's the first one, then. Even by using the shitbags at Sony (who I really don't want to give my money to, which is what happens when you buy a Pi they manufactured) they still couldn't get enough production to meet demand? Or couldn't fill the channel fast enough? Either way, I'm underwhelmed by their performance. The Pi Zero has been useful primarily as a marketing exercise. Meanwhile, I have to wonder what percentage of them are just sitting in a drawer somewhere. I'm sure it's considerable, just like
Actually, (Score:2)
Actually, what people want are SATA ports on Pi's.
Re: (Score:2)
FWIW if you just need a low-power ARM with SATA you can buy the Pogoplug V4. It's got 2xUSB3, 1xUSB2, 1xSDHC (which is where I put debian) and 1xSATA. It has a case and a wall wart and a patch cable and a reasonable price tag.
Nice... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
...and if it had a charging circuit like the C.H.I.P maybe it would be useful for gadget development.
Who cares? You can get a charging board for two bucks. The real problem is that you can get a C.H.I.P. but you can't get a Pi Zero. They are sold out everywhere, all the time. Actually getting your hands on one is like winning the lottery. Since I can't get one, I don't even want to fucking see people's projects based on Pi Zero. I downvote them when I have the chance, I never reshare them on social media, they can all fuck right off, because I'm tired of being teased with the things. Not being able to pro
Re: (Score:2)
Plenty of other people seem to have managed to get one... You frequently make a lot of sense on Slashdot, but this time something seems to have flipped in your head
:) You sound unnervingly similar to a kid complaining about their favourite Pokemon being sold out...
Re: (Score:3)
Most geeks who are in the market for a Pi have several bluetooth keyboards, mice and other accessories laying around.
But the point isn't to use it as a computer, as much as it is to use it as a component for which you might not need any dedicated accessories.
Re: (Score:2)
The Raspberry Pi is used in a lot of media boxes and arcade machines.