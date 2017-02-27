Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Boston Dynamics Reveals Handle, A Robot That Is 6 Feet Tall, Lifts 100 Pounds, and Jumps Up To 4 Feet (popularmechanics.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the new-age-of-bionics dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Popular Mechanics: Back at the beginning of February, a leaked video showed the newest creation from Boston Dynamics -- a wheeled humanoid robot called "Handle." Now the secretive maker of amazing robots has released the full introduction video, revealing some of Handle's brand new tricks. The wheeled bot can travel up to 9 mph, and as you can see in the video, it has no trouble rolling over some light off-road terrain such as patches of grass and flights of stairs. The bot stands 6.5 feet tall when fully extended, though it often crouches to turn or balance. Batteries power the robot's electric and hydraulic actuators, allowing it to crouch down, make sharp turns, and lift objects that weigh at least 100 pounds. Handle has enough battery juice to travel about 15 miles on one charge. Oh and one more thing, this rolling bot can leap four feet into the air.

  • Video didn't show it going up though. Maybe it's because it can't.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      Come on; it just jumps over them obviously...

    • There is nothing to prevent it mechanically from going up the stairs like a normal biped. It's probably more a matter of processing and localization than agility.

  • Yes... this is the result of FIRST Robotics. Former high schoolers have gone "pro" and are now producing robots for the robot apocalypse. They finally got the CIM motors, gyros, and accelerometers all working and now we have this, this beast. I wonder if the control code is written in labview, C++, or Java.

    When robots like this finally get real battery life, we are all doomed. Doomed I tell ya!

  • call Phil Jackson of the Knicks (Score:4, Funny)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Monday February 27, 2017 @07:27PM (#53942971)
    he needs a 6.5ft tall, 4-ft vertical jumper....well, he needs just about everything, really.

  • Noo (Score:3)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Monday February 27, 2017 @07:31PM (#53942989)

    Oh great, robots are now taking NBA player jobs!!

  • Brings to mind George Carlin's bit about flamethrowers...

    http://www.quotes.net/mquote/3... [quotes.net]

    Give us five hundred thousand and paint them dark brown. We don't want anyone to see them.

  • I'd like to see video of that spooky-looking robot trying to jump up on the table and failing. I wonder how many times they tried before succeeding.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      I just hacked into this bot and saw this, be careful, apparently the bot read /.:

      Request to turn attack mode on, justification: Cyber-bullying

      -> permission granted

      Acquiring target: ChrisMaple; target acquired

      Good luck man!

  • from your nightmares.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      I can just imagine some rogue programmer installing the following on it:

      1) As big of a battery pack as it can carry as "payload", strapped to its back.
      2) Facial recognition software that measures the number of and distance to any people recorded by its camera
      3) Modern neural net, trained by being rewarded when the actions it takes lead to 1) it approaching other people, and 2) people fleeing from it.

      ' ... and then setting it loose in the streets.

  • At least the robot can go down stairs, and has bigger hands.

    And probably a larger brain.

