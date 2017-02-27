LG Unveils G6 Android Nougat Smartphone With a Compact 5.7-Inch QHD+ 18:9 Display (hothardware.com) 32
MojoKid writes: LG recently unveiled the new G6 smartphone, going completely back to the drawing board versus its predecessor -- the not so well-received G5. In its place is a very compact aluminum unibody design and a large 5.7-inch QHD+ display with a 2880x1440 resolution. That display is the main focal point of the G6, and it has a rather unorthodox 18:9 screen ratio, which LG says allows that smartphone to better fit in your hand. LG also notes that the aspect ratio is being adopted as a universal format from the likes of film studios and content providers like Netflix. Its thin bezel also gives the LG G6 an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD slot, which can accommodate up to an additional 2TB of storage. LG also outfitted the G6 with dual 13-megapixel rear cameras: a wide angle (F2.4 / 125 degree) shooter and a standard camera (F1.8 / 71 degree) with optical image stabilization. The LG G6 launches next month and will be available in Ice Platinum, Mystic White, Astro Black color options. Pricing is TBD. Some other specs include a non-removable 3,300 mAh battery, USB-C connectivity, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, fingerprint sensor and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. It's also the first non-Google smartphone to come pre-loaded with the Google Assistant. How do you think the LG G6 compares to what we currently know about the soon-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy S8?
The original iPhone was 27:18 (or 15:10 or 3:2).
We should probably approximate screen aspect ratios in decimal instead of as a fraction, it makes them easier for people to compare.
16:9 -> 1.77:1
16:10 & 8:5 -> 1.6:1
18:9 & 2:1 -> 2:1
21:9 & 7:3 -> 2.33:1
4:3 -> 1.33:1
5:4 -> 1.25
64:27 -> 2.37:1
CinemaScope -> 2.35:1 or 2.39:1
15:9 & 5:3 -> 1.66:1
IMAX -> 1.43:1
11:8 -> 1.375:1
CinemaScope 55 -> 2.55:1
24:9 -> 2.66:1
Am I missing something? Why don't they just say 2:1?
Non-removable battery (Score:3)
That just guaranteed I won't buy it. I'll have to find another replacement phone when the time comes.
LG V20 has a removable 3200mAh battery. But it's a beast (5.7" display)
There are lots of other phones with removable batteries, but all the ones I found had smaller battery packs. (But perhaps better battery life in some cases)
LOL WUT (Score:2)
LG also notes that the aspect ratio is being adopted as a universal format from the likes of film studios and content providers like Netflix.
What's the difference between an 18:9 display and a 2:1 display?
What's the difference between an 18:9 display and a 2:1 display?
Duh, obviously the former has 9 times more* pixels than the latter.
*(Actually, it's 8 times more, or 9 times as much, in each linear dimension, so 81 times as much in total. But this is marketing, so don't worry about the techy details.)
Stupid pixel race (Score:2)
This screen scores approximately 565 pixels per inch. The average human eye cannot make out this much resolution -- I know that my eyes can't at my age.
Why pay for resolution that you can't see without a magnifying glass?
What if you do have a magnifying glass?
What are you talking about. A flagship phone must have a 4K screen and 10 core SoC.
Crazy Displays (Score:2)
Wow, this is nuts.
... then because of hollywood most of us were forced to 1920 x 1080 and even more absurdly, mum and dad users were working at 1366x768 !!! For 10 years I waited and waited for the PC industry to bring out large hi res monitors... but again, it wasn't until the consumer 4k movement started, that PC manufactures started bringing out what I can only say is the absolute glory of 4k big monitors for programming.
10 Years ago, I was working at 1920 x 1200
but why oh why would you want 4k on 5.5"
Not so much a waste of pixels as a waste of processing power and battery life. There is really stupid waste in unnecessarily pushing around what amounts too invisible pixels. Basically marketdroid fuckwits in corporations taking over from engineers. Of course not user removable battery means a big no on the phone for me. When a phone manages to achieve an unstable state, nothing is more effective than popping the battery.
10 Years ago, I was working at 1920 x 1200
... then because of hollywood most of us were forced to 1920 x 1080 and even more absurdly
1920x1080 as TV resolution is more than 20 years old at this point. It predates your 10-year-old 1920x1200 display.
"Compact" my ass. (Score:3)
Not sure how you can call a phone compact that most people could not fit in their pocket without it sticking out.
