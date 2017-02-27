Supersmart Robots Will Outnumber Humans Within 30 Years, Says SoftBank CEO (fortune.com) 57
Computers running artificial intelligence programs will exceed human intelligence within three decades, Masayoshi Son, founder of the Japanese technology and telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank Group, said on Monday. From a report on Fortune: "I really believe this," Son told a large audience at the Mobile World Congress, the telecom industry's annual conference in Barcelona. A computer will have the IQ equal to 1,000 times the average human by that point, he said. Even clothing like a pair of sneakers will have more computing power that a person, Son joked. "We will be less than our shoes," he said, to laughter. Asked if the rise of the computer could be dangerous for humankind, Son said that would be up to how people react. "I believe this artificial intelligence is going to be our partner," he said. "If we misuse it, it will be a risk. If we use it right, it can be our partner."
It almost certainly won't be 30 years.
It'll be 1-3 years after the first one appears.
My response: STFU register biscuit, and work on growing your companies valuation rather than talking about shit that people way smarter than you cannot predict. This headline might as well be, "Random unqualified person speculates on t
Maybe they will be smart enough to be able to tell the difference between "outnumber" and "outsmart", thus outsmarting the poster
Hopefully also smart enough to proofread their own sentences, so we don't end up with garbage like "more computing power that a person."
IQ is not a real measure of intelligence. Witness the fact that 99.7% of geniuses are not stupid enough to pay MENSA $60 a year for a card saying "I'm smart." That 99.7% realize that it's possible to be really intelligent AND do really dumb things at the same time - they just have to look at MENSA members.
And the last time I pointed this out, along came all the MENSA members saying how it isn't so. Proving that Dunning-Kruger is no respecter of IQ tests.
:-)
Now if they could create devices that showed mor
IQ is like height in basketball. The best basketball players aren't the tallest people in the world but they are all taller than average.
There is a certain height above which isn't advantageous in basketball. Same with IQ. There is a good enough IQ and beyond that doesn't matter.
Also, two people with high IQ will out-perform a single person of super high-IQ. If a team with less skilled basketball players is allowed to play with an extra player, they will beat a team with better players. So, the social e
Just because we can doesn't mean we should.
they just have to look at MENSA members
It sounds like you have some serious insecurity issues.
We'd better get going if we are going to have more than 8 billion robots in 30 years! Right now, we have zero!
Same as if you scrape the bottom of the gene pool, you can easily conceive of "computers exceeding human intelligence" today, never mind 3 decades from now. We can start with the the guy quoted in the summary, Masayoshi Son, who doesn't understand the difference between computing power and intelligence.
Lower the bar enough, and my microwave, which cooks some of my meals, could be counted as a robot.
If it's got a temp probe or a pop sensor, then sure, it's a robot. For some reason I never have had one which has either, so I've never owned a robotic microwave oven.
We'd better get going if we are going to have more than 8 billion robots in 30 years! Right now, we have zero!
Robots do not have to be physical machines. They can be processes running on a device.
So, your current computer could run a robot process that does customer support, accounting or medical image diagnosis. There are a lot of jobs where the input and output are all inside a computer.
There are more than 8 billion devices. It could take a day or two to get all those devices the latest robot update.
"Up next: Elon Musk tells us about a dump he took."
Holy Shit.
"Up next: Elon Musk tells us about a dump he took."
Holy Shit.
No, you're thinking of "The Pope Just Took a Dump and You Should See What the College of Cardinals is Thinking"!
Elon Musk's Article was "Amazing Shit"
Tip: Always make extraordinary predictions far enough into the future that no one will be around to verify (or they won't remember). Also, make as many predictions as possible and downplay the ones that turn out to be 'inconvenient'.
We have people barely able to tie their shoes who get bored at their low/no-skill minimum wage job now, and they're going to be the first to be replaced. What's going to happen when we turn over their jobs to super smart AI-powered machines? Are fast food order kiosks gonna be the start of the robot uprising?
... and what a boring way to begin a sci fi novel: "Day 1 of the robot uprising: exactly 13.74% of the McDonalds orders for large sodas were substituted with medium sodas, a precise amount calculated to cause the maximum dissatisfaction without rising to a level where we would be alerted. We didn't know it, but it was already too late. They had already calculated every possible move. On Day 2, there was nothing to stop them from adding pickles to orders that expressly asked for no pickles. It was the end times."
LOL.. nice thought, but what if the percentage of correct orders is still higher than before with what you envision? Day 3, replaced workers return with a vengeance (and baseball bats) and yep...the end times, first day of the war...
We have people barely able to tie their shoes who get bored at their low/no-skill minimum wage job now, and they're going to be the first to be replaced. What's going to happen when we turn over their jobs to super smart AI-powered machines? Are fast food order kiosks gonna be the start of the robot uprising?
... and what a boring way to begin a sci fi novel: "Day 1 of the robot uprising: exactly 13.74% of the McDonalds orders for large sodas were substituted with medium sodas, a precise amount calculated to cause the maximum dissatisfaction without rising to a level where we would be alerted. We didn't know it, but it was already too late. They had already calculated every possible move. On Day 2, there was nothing to stop them from adding pickles to orders that expressly asked for no pickles. It was the end times."
No. The no-skill isn't going to be the first to be replaced. They are so low wage and involves manual labor that it would cost a huge investment to replace them.
The first ones to be replaced will be mid to high skills jobs where the output is just a computer file and the input is some human input. For example, some types of lawyers, parts of customer support and some aspects of medical service. And, dare I say coding?
The reason that it will be first to be replaced is because once the software is ready,
In Larry Niven's Puppeteer society nothing that can be done by citizen is automated. There are too many citizens, they live too long and they get bored, so would rather do menial tasks than nothing.
A more likely scenario for humans is that there will be a difficult period of transition, where people are used to working and being paid and have to adapt to living on some form of welfare (e.g. universal income) and very early retirement. Those who do carry on working will probably be resentful and angry, even
... by then.
I doubt that.
Also, recall CaptainDork's famous corollary: "For every smart mother fucker out there with a computer, there's smarter mother fucker out there with a computer."
No entity is smarter than its creator.
God told me that.
I'd show you, but he used Snapchat with 20s TTL.
If we continue improving our abilities, and don't wipe ourselves out, we will absolutely produce a superior-to-human AI one day. I couldn't give you a time frame, and neither can anyone else realistically, but one day it will happen. My lifetime? My kids lifetime? No-one really knows, it's inevitable one day assuming we don't wipe ourselves out some other way first.
This is ultra hype... AI today is both very powerful and very stupid, people who do not understand this create this extreme hype... it's not even correct to call it stupid because in the low level functionality of AI today "clever" doesn't exist (that's built into the upper layers that don't exist in artificial NN).
The latest AI is powerful because we can directly manipulate the design of a relatively tiny network that do relatively basic things, making them do what we want can be attributed to the cleverne
I'm I missing something or all of this (news about AI taking over) is just BS?
Almost as bad as a "Terminator" type of rebellion : https://what-if.xkcd.com/5/ [xkcd.com]
Yeah we see a lot of breakthrough in "AI" technologies (AI beat GO champion last year, AI got better to identify skin cancer this year), but as far as I understand AI, it's basically plugging the program to a (insanely huge) database about the subject and help him interpolate the input and it's own data. That's computer program getting better, not getti
These 'artificial intelligence' devices are trained by giving them examples so that they can learn to recognize certain items/situations, etc. Show a neural net 100,000 pictures of various dogs, and eventually it will be good at recognizing pictures of dogs. Thus they acquire knowledge, but have they become intelligent?
Intelligence involves responding appropriately to a novel situation. Extrapolating from often vastly different experiences in some cases, or simply total innovation. This is what intelligence
No. More like in 300 years considering the "progress" in AI. We are good at creating highly specialized algorithms for completing certain tasks. We have nothing generic which can function and solve never seen before tasks completely on its own.
What's more we still have no idea what intelligence and consciousness are. AI is certainly a buzzword today considering the number of recent films [wikipedia.org] dedicated to it.
