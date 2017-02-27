Sony Launches Phone With World's First 4K HDR Screen; Nokia Brings Back the 3310 Handset (wired.com) 31
Rumors were true. Nokia did launch its 3310 handset at MWC. It's been almost 17 years since the 3310 first came out. In that time the Nokia brand has been bought, sold, and stripped for parts. From a report on Wired: The 3310 is still very much a feature phone. It has a web browser, but only barely -- it's a dumbed-down version of Opera, basically there for emergency tweeting. It exists for you to make phone calls, send texts the way you did a decade ago (T9 FTW!), and play Snake. The 3310 weighs less than three ounces, and its battery lasts an absurd 31 days in standby time, or up to 22 hours of talk time. The new 3310 has a camera, for one thing, a 2-megapixel shooter. It also has a 2.4-inch, 240x320 screen, which is hilariously small and low-res but still a huge improvement over the original. It is priced at 49 Euros ($51). Also at the event, Sony announced that it is not done with putting a 4K screen on smartphones. From a report on The Verge: The XZ Premium has the world's first 4K HDR (2,160 x 3,840, High Dynamic Range) display in a smartphone. Sony has the latest and best Qualcomm chip while others are still offering the Snapdragon 820 and 821, but the Xperia XZ Premium won't be out until late spring or just ahead of the summer. Hell, the demo units shown off ahead of MWC weren't running anywhere close to final software -- so Sony is pre-announcing its new flagship device by a long margin. Other notable features include water resistance, rated to IP65 and IP68, a thinner profile at 7.9mm, and MicroSD storage expandability. The phone's battery is a reasonable 3,230mAh, and there's a fingerprint sensor integrated into the side-mounted power button as usual.
Actually..the world's first phone with a 4K screen was the Sony Xperia Z5 Pro and it was launched in October 2015. The XZ is not the first 4K screen phone launched by Sony.
Actually..the world's first phone with a 4K screen was the Sony Xperia Z5 Pro and it was launched in October 2015. The XZ is not the first 4K screen phone launched by Sony.
It's the first 4k HDR (High Dynamic Range) screen in a smartphone
Ok..my bad. I did not notice the HDR qualifier...
The only reason for a 4K display in a smartphone would be to use it in a VR headset, otherwise it's pointless even for text anti-aliasing.
the Xperia XZ Premium won't be out until late spring or just ahead of the summer
Would that be by American or old world definition of summer?
I'm asking because that difference means a 1.5 month difference in when we can hope to see this.
(American June 21 is first day of summer, old world June 21 is midsummer)
Come on guys, isn't this a bit rediculous? (Score:5, Insightful)
It makes sense if your goal is to build something that your competition doesn't have and makes people buy it.
Or if you want cheaper displays to put into a VR setup.
Your spelling is rediculous.
chances are they have a bunch of glass left over from making those new giant TV's and it's a waste of money to throw it away. along with the environmental costs. So they are selling it in phones. Apple was doing the same with Apple TV and it's older chips too.
it's cheaper to sell your junk in a profitless product than throw it away and take the loss on your financial statments
The specs say 2G. ATT has shut down it's 2G GSM network and I assume others will follow. So this phone appears useless out of the box, at least in the US.
So far as I can see, it's identical in every way to the Nokia/MS 110 - it's just a case mod. Can't believe they've got so much PR out of this.
It's different. The camera is placed differently and has a flash, for one. I think the screen is bigger, too, at 2.4 vs 1.8 inches.
Not sure who I want to slap more, idiot marketeers who think there's a point behind a pocket-sized 4K HDR screen...
...or the morons standing in line at midnight helping justify this shit with their wallets, while ironically bitching about the cost of tech today.
there's a fingerprint sensor integrated into the side-mounted power button as usual
And it will probably be disabled on the US versions, as usual.
Yeah, I think it's a patent issue. I don't care enough to flash my firmware to a non-US version.
The thing never worked properly. It ate flash memory like crackers. Crashed while receiving phone-calls. I haven't trusted Sony since. Do they actually make good, trustworthy devices?