Open Source Car-Hacking Tool Successfully Crowdfunded
An anonymous reader writes: Two geeks are crowdfunding an open source car hacking tool that will allow builders to experiment with diagnostics, telematics, security, and prototyping. "Cars have become complicated and expensive to work with," they explain on a Kickstarter page. "Macchina wants to use open source hardware to help break down these barriers and get people tinkering with their cars again." After years developing a beta prototype, they announced a tiny plug-and-play device/development platform (that can also be hardwired under the hood) on an Arduino Due board with a 32-bit ARM microcontroller. They almost immediately reached their $25,000 funding goal, and with 24 days left to go they've already raised $41,672, and they're now also selling t-shirts to benefit the EFF's "Right to Repair" activism.
Challenging "the closed, unpublished nature of modern-day car computers," their M2 device ships with protocols and libraries "to work with any car that isn't older than Google." With catchy slogans like "root your ride" and "the future is open," they're hoping to build a car-hacking developer community, and they're already touting the involvement of Craig Smith, the author of the Car Hacker's Handbook from No Starch Press.
"The one thing that all car hobbyists can agree on is that playing with cars isn't cheap," argues the campaign page. "Open source hardware is the answer!"
It wouldn't surprise me, it will probably be over the included canbus libraries so you know what code means what, I bet they want licensing fees.
I'll take that bet. OBDII tools have been around for decades. The only thing this does is have better software support. I expect you to fork over that sweet sweet cash too, bro.
I've been working on some canbus boards in eagle to make something similar to this, but this seems to have everything I want. There have been similar products for a long time but nothing as DIY friendly as this as far as I've seen. This being completely open, complete with libraries, wireless, breakout board, etc. all ready to go is exactly what I've wanted for years.
Now we just need a better aftermarket-but-hackable ECU that isn't megasquirt. I've been looking into rusefi, which seems promising. I just wish one of them would support resistor spark plugs so you can detect knock via ion sensing (I'm unaware of any). Using the older Saab ECUs for this is nice (Trionic 5.2 and 5.5, tuned with T5suite) but I would much rather have something built from the ground up that doesn't rely on parts that are quickly going out of existence.
It's [THE CURRENT YEAR] and we still rely on stupid piezo microphones for knock detection for aftermarket ECUs.