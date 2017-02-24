Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Slashdot Asks: Are Curved TVs Worth It?

Posted by BeauHD from the pros-and-cons dept.
New submitter cherishjoo shares a report written by David Katzmaier via CNET: When the first curved TVs appeared more than three years ago I asked whether they were a gimmick. As a TV reviewer I had to give the curve a fighting chance, however, so I took a curved Samsung home to live with my family for awhile, in addition to subjecting it to a full CNET review. In the end, I answered my own question with the headline "Great picture quality, but the curved screen is a flat-out gimmick." Since then most of the video geeks I know, including just about everybody I hear from on Twitter, Facebook and article comments, pooh-poohs curved TV screens as a useless distraction. A curved TV takes the traditional flat screen and bends it along a gentle arc. The edges end up a bit closer, ostensibly providing a slight wraparound effect. Curved TV makers, citing huge curved screens like IMAX, call their sets more "immersive" than their flat counterparts, but in my experience that claim doesn't hold water at in-home (as opposed to theatrical) screen sizes and viewing distances. The only real image-quality benefit I saw to the curve was a reduction in reflections in some cases. That benefit wasn't worth the slight geometric distortions introduced by the curve, not to mention its awkwardness when hung on the wall. That said, the curve doesn't ruin an otherwise good picture. In TVs, assuming similar prices, curved vs. flat boils down to a choice of aesthetics. As Katzmaier mentioned, curved TVs have been on the market for several years now, and while manufacturers continue to produce them, the verdict on whether or not the pros outweigh the cons is still murky. Here's our question for you: Are curved televisions worth the inflated price tag? If you are in the market for a new TV, does the fact that the display is curved entice you or steer you away?

  • pointless (Score:5, Interesting)

    by networkBoy ( 774728 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @07:48PM (#53926789) Homepage Journal

    I wouldn't buy one. I can't imagine it being particularly better to watch. Given the same $$ I'll spend on higher resolution and framerate over curved.

    • Re:pointless (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anubis IV ( 1279820 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @08:00PM (#53926839)

      Yeah, I'm waiting for this fad to pass. Anyone who doesn't live by themselves is better served by a flat display. And those that do live alone get a marginal benefit, at best. Certainly not worth the aesthetic annoyance of how it sits against the wall, nor the fact that it's subpar if you ever do get someone to watch things with you.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by TWX ( 665546 )
        Friends of mine had a very, very early projector TV that had a large box about the size of a dishwasher housing a three-element projector that sat on the floor, with steel square-tubes that led to the wall, where an upright set of steel square-tubes had a curved parabolic screen mounted to them, that at the dead-center was exactly ninety degrees perpendicular to the projector. Even back then, the curve screen was not desirable, it was necessary in order to get the image to look right on a screen the better

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Higher resolution, frame rate, curve, 3D, fuck it all, more power, more power, more power. Lots of ram, user installable OS, play right on the TV no console, mass storage, when the TV screen is off it might as well be a file server. Really, really, big screen all in one Android at a pinch, preferably Linux or Steam OS or even Mac OS. Fuck the pretty picture I want more power, more ram, more storage and definitely no fixed camera or microphone (removable with manual on off switch). Ohh and a tablet tied to t

    • I'd buy 5 tvs, and mount them all to the wall and give them a slight curve for the same money.

    • If they actually shot video for a curved screen it might matter, but that's the point- nothing is. Not only that, the issue didn't even occur to the marketers.

    • I wouldn't buy one.

      They would have to pay me to buy one.

    • If you like it. If you can use the feature immediately even with old content and if it won't create a compatibility war. Go ahead and get it if you can afford it and you think it is worth the price.
      Asking if one should get a luxury item will just get a bunch of no from people who didn't get it and a few yes from the ones who did.
      At this moment curved screens, 4/5k displays, uber video cards.... are luxury items that most can do without but we all want to splurge on something nice if we can.

    • no but the smith and jones families have a couple so yeah i will keep up.

  • No. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Duh.

  • They're worse for anything except up-close viewing (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweilo8888 ( 921799 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @07:53PM (#53926817)
    Curved monitors do make sense for the desktop PC, where you're sitting very close to the screen. They make no sense whatsoever in the living room, though. You're far too far away for the curve to make any noticeable difference to viewing *other* than making it even harder to avoid reflections. Don't buy one, they're idiotic.

    • Curved monitors do make sense for the desktop PC, where you're sitting very close to the screen. They make no sense whatsoever in the living room, though. You're far too far away for the curve to make any noticeable difference

      It's a scalable situation. If the TV occupies a similar viewing angle to your monitor, then curvature would have just the same impact. As I type this, my laptop's screen occupies about the same amount of my view as my further-away TV.

      That doesn't mean I don't also think it's a bit of a pointless fad, though.

      • I'm well aware of that. I'm also well aware that nobody except perhaps the 1%ers and those living in shoe boxes will be sitting close enough or own a TV large enough for that scalability to make a lick of difference.

      • Curved monitors do make sense for the desktop PC, where you're sitting very close to the screen. They make no sense whatsoever in the living room, though. You're far too far away for the curve to make any noticeable difference

        It's a scalable situation. If the TV occupies a similar viewing angle to your monitor, then curvature would have just the same impact. As I type this, my laptop's screen occupies about the same amount of my view as my further-away TV.

        That doesn't mean I don't also think it's a bit of a pointless fad, though.

        It's a percentage thing. The distance you are sitting from the screen and the amount of curvature are much smaller relatively. The relative distance of say a two inch curvature is much more at two feet than it is at 10 feet. At 10 feet that much curvature makes it flat for all practical purposes.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I gotta say you're wrong. A curved monitor has much more tangible effects as a monitor simply due to how closely you sit to it. With that said there are situations which produce even more staggering results. Samsungs new 21:9 panel the CF791 produces not only excellent picture, but due to its width and curvature produces a much more immersive effect. The unfortunate take-away is that there is virtually no content for 21:9 and as such it's only suited for gaming due to the poor OS scaling. But god damn is ga

    • Actually, they don't make sense for upclose viewing either. At no point is the field of view for a movie or game or etc. taking a curved screen into account, and so at no point should the screen be curved. If you want "immersive" go buy a VR headset with a high end PC. They're pretty cool if you can afford the price tag. On the other had the only reason curved screens exist is because the industry figured out how to relatively cheaply curve a production screen, and they decided to see if it would sell just

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
      The main problem is the curvature not being adjustable. I would like a 50 inch UHDTV as a monitor instead of two 20 inch ones next to each other, but even for a curved one, if I sit 2 feet away from it, it'll be hard to see the edges.

    • Curved monitors do make sense for the desktop PC, where you're sitting very close to the screen.

      But does it really? What benefit do curved monitors give? I was told "the whole the screen is more evenly at the same distance from your eyes". But what I heard was "the screen is laid out in an unexpected and distorted way that screws with your brain".

      Seriously look at the history of curved images. They were all designed to completely trick the brain into creating an immerse environment. How does that help when you for example need to create a drawing, edit a word document, or god forbid try and correct le

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The big practical problem with curved monitors is that there's usually no way to let the monitor correct for the perspective distortion that the curved screen causes.
      And even if there is a dial for that, the ideal setting is very dependent on your viewing position relative to the monitor.
      Bottom line is, if you're watching a film or playing a game, most lines that are supposed to be straight appear curved. And especially in 3D games that effect gives me motion sickness symptoms.

  • I like my curved monitor (Score:4, Interesting)

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @07:59PM (#53926831)

    I have a curved ultra-wide monitor, and I like the curvature -- I think it looks better than the same sized flat monitor I use at work when I look to the edges of the screen.

    But sit much closer to my monitor than I do to my TV.

    However, if I had a 4K TV and sat close enough to it to see an advantage in 4K (4.5 - 7 feet for a 55" TV [crutchfield.com]), then maybe I'd see a similar advantage with a TV.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by wonkey_monkey ( 2592601 )

      Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hawguy ( 1600213 )

        Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.

        Isn't that dictated by distance + screen size?

      • Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.

        Yes it does. In order to have the same effect of the curvature, a screen at 10 feet has to have much more curvature at 10 feet that 2 feet, no matter how much of your FOV it occupies.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.

        That makes as much sense as saying it's all down to the area of the rectangle, the length doesn't matter. Field of vision (degrees) is a function of screen size and distance just like area is a function of length and width. Most of us sit way closer to the monitor than the TV, not just absolutely speaking but relative to the size. I just did a quick measurement and found I sit about 60cm away from a 28" monitor. That means I should sit 120cm from a 55" TV or 240cm away from a 110" TV for the same field of v

    • I have a curved ultra-wide monitor, and I like the curvature

      As a matter of personal interest what do you do on the monitor? I used one briefly and found it was horrible when doing anything like drawing, graphic design, photo editing, etc. It seemed to mess with the perspective.

  • If the title asks a question, the answer is: "No" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Nkwe ( 604125 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @07:59PM (#53926833)
    This title is not an exception.

  • zero benefit for me in a home env (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Ritz_Just_Ritz ( 883997 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @07:59PM (#53926837)

    I had the benefit of being able to do a home trial of Samsung's higher end 65" 4K HDR displays for my living room. Other than the curved thing, it's my understanding that the KS9000 is pretty much the same as the KS9500. I tried them both for a week, feed them both 1080p, 4k, 4k HDR and noticed no real difference in terms of quality. I didn't care for the curve, but it didn't detract from the image....and I ended up purchasing the non-curved variant.

    So for me, there was no benefit of one over the other and I preferred the aesthetics of the flat screen.

    Best,

  • In my day... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Waffle Iron ( 339739 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @08:01PM (#53926841)

    ... all TVs were curved.

    They also had rounded corners. Maybe the next hot thing will be TVs that have corners with acute angles.

    • Re:In my day... (Score:4, Funny)

      by thinkwaitfast ( 4150389 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @08:08PM (#53926871)
      I'm waiting for CRTs to make a comeback. Along with vinyl.
      Some of the really trendy people will have modified oscilloscopes and wax cylinders.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by glitch! ( 57276 )

        Some of the really trendy people will have modified oscilloscopes...

        Vectors, baby! And there is the visual "richness" of a classic movie displayed on an electrostatic screen, a richness that magnets just can't deliver!

    • You were lucky to have a curved TV! We used to have a round TV with 2 lines of resolution. The refresh rate was 1 frame per day. It would take us an entire lifetime to watch a 30 minute show!

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Dude, I think you were watching your mailbox.

    • And we had test patterns! I was watching the opening scene of the original Poltergeist the other day and realized that many folks today would have no idea why the national anthem was playing or why there was only static on the TV picture. Ah, how I miss the good ole days!
    • Needs a drop shadow, too.

  • Pointless for TVs, great for monitors. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by haemish ( 28576 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @08:11PM (#53926877)

    I've had one curved TV, and it was very nice when my head was in the sweet spot at the center of curvature, but anywhere else, meh. Monitors are another thing: I've got one of the 34" Samsung monitors, whose curvature is set for a good reading distance, and it's an awesome experience. I now find extended periods with flat monitors to be awful.

    • I have a 55" 4K LG monitor that I use for my PC. I sit slightly more than one arm's length away from the screen. I think the curvature adds something to it, but I can't say for sure because I'm not about to test it by comparing it to a flat 55" 4K monitor. Mainly I think the curvature is a currently-fashionable design aesthetic for screens.
    • A quick google tells me it's a 21:9 ultra-wide. What's it like in portrait? Is it even possible to swivel into portrait mode?

  • For most people, the answer is no (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For the one person who sits close to the TV right at the center, a curved TV reduces the distortion slightly and helps improve the uniformity of screen brightness. For someone watching the TV significantly off-center, the curvature of the screen makes those problem worse on one side of the image.

  • TV make you dumb, regardless of its curvature.

  • NO (Score:3)

    by chromaexcursion ( 2047080 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @08:43PM (#53927029)
    Stupid marketing ploy.
    As a video engineer all I can do is shake my head at the stupidity.

    • Stupid marketing ploy. As a video engineer all I can do is shake my head at the stupidity.

      This is Television, and this is America.Our specialty is making stupid people and things famous.

  • I don't see the allure. I get the idea, but the effect is so small it's not worth it to me. That and I was already completely content sitting on the far left/right side of a screen.
  • People keep saying, "They really only make a difference up close." What is up close? In my media room the 55" 1080P TV is EXACLTY 8' 6" from my eyeballs when I am in the couch. Would I see a difference upgrading to a 4k, curved TV? Yes, I know I would see the 4k. I am wondering about the curve, at the distance.

  • I didn't even like the curved screen in theaters like at Arclight's Dome in Hollyw(oo/e(e/ir))d [arclightcinemas.com]! :P

  • improper video feed (Score:3)

    by rubycodez ( 864176 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @10:37PM (#53927457)

    of course the curved screen looked improper, it wasn't fed with a $1500 braided Monster video cable with iridium plated plugs, delivering crisply delineated zereos and ones ensuring cozy comforting pastels and incendiary unsaturated colors

  • The curve isn't for you (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @10:43PM (#53927475)
    It's for manufacturing tolerances and component rigidity. A curved surface is more rigid, especially if it has a double-curve. Back when HDTVs had CCFL backlights and were 2-3 inches thick, the extra thickness helped to stiffen them. Just like an I-beam. The sole purpose of the middle section of an I-beam is to separate the two ends by as much distance as possible. The more you can separate them, the more the beam can resist bending moments and the more rigid it is.

    But as we moved to LED backlights and HDTVs became thinner, the separation between the front and back halves became smaller and they started to lose this rigidity. When you take something very big and flat and make it thin, it loses its rigidity. It wants to flop over - just like a sheet of paper. Manufacturers wanted to make the TVs thinner, but didn't want the top half flopping over. One answer is to add thick metal stiffeners, but that adds weight. Another answer is add a slight curve. When you do that, part of the bending moment trying to flop the top over gets converted into compressive stresses in the curved parts, and the panel is easily able to resist flopping over.

  • Before you buy a curved TV, please read this detailed and thoughtful review by a consumer electronics viewer's wife of the Samsung curved TV:

    I hate it so much [theverge.com]

  • Hm.. (Score:2)

    by xlsior ( 524145 )
    It's a questionable benefit for whoever gets to sit at the 'perfect' spot directly in front of it, but a definite downgrade for all other seats in the room who will all get more image distortion and weird reflections. All things being equal, personally I'd pay extra NOT to have a curved screen.

  • But only if you're watching HD-DVDs in active-shutter 3D.

  • How many people are in the room with you - or do you always watch by yourself? How close are people to the center of curvature? If you're at too much of an angle the image along the closer edge will be at even more of an angle and hard to see. Also, the floor sample I've seen appears to have a radius of curvature of about 8' (I didn't measure it, though) - if you're much further then flat might be better anyway.

    IMAX is more immersive because it subtends a larger viewing angle; if you sat 3' from your curved

  • Steer away away... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 ) on Saturday February 25, 2017 @03:11AM (#53928049)

    My current TV is a 55" flatscreen that has been serving me well... it serves me even better now that I disabled the "smart tv" functions. xD

    Here's the thing though: the way it's set up in my living room works well because it's parallel to the balcony. Unless the curved TV is made of some magical material, it'll probably reflect more light than the current setup. And no, I wouldn't trade my glossy screen for a matte one. :P

    That's all, of course, not even considering price difference. My ideal TV would be a big one without any of the extra frills that the TV industry came up in the past... what? 10 years? I ended up buying a 3D smart TV because it was in promotion and it came with a second 32" TV free, which was just perfect for my needs. What I really wanted though was a big screen that had enough ports on the back with fullHD resolution and good enough quality. That's it.

    No need for curve, no need for 3D, no need for crappy smart TV software that's both insecure and never updated, no need for embedded camera, voice commands, remote control that acts like a mouse... none of that crap.

    Honestly, I also don't need 4K or HDR, nor I'll be paying the extra price that comes with those features. I feel like I already pushed things a bit by wanting a fullHD TV when I already had a regular HD 720p TV, but since I'm using it as a computer monitor at times I thought it was still justifiable.

    Truth of the matter is that TV manufacturers have to keep pushing there extraneous features because they need to keep selling units. And hey, it's fine if it makes a difference for you, but I really don't care about those things at all.

    I imagine that the next TV I'll buy will have to probably be like a magnetic flexible sheet that you can carry around and throw in whatever room you wanted too. That is, of course, if my current TV lasts that long, which it probably won't. Oh well.

  • well Sir, we have this new (shiny) CURVED tv to sell you now, see ITS CURVED! How cool is that! Now just step over here to the register....

  • The curve is a gimmick and nothing more. However I do see a use for roll up TV's and phones. That said, I need to replace my old Element ELCH401K - it's gone through two power supplies. And I don't have the time or inclination at the moment to rip out the power supply and just replace all the junk Chinese capacitors in the thing to bring it back to life. I figure parts wise it's going to cost about $50 and my time has to be accounted - I estimate 3 hours repair time so that brings total cost to repair to $

  • the screen made it easier to ship large TVs with less breakage, a great benefit for the manufacturer. But the marketing folks have educated me properly now- it makes the picture better! Doh!

  • The TV industry is hurting, they long for the glory days when everyone wanted to trade their old 20" SD CRT TV for a fancy new 43" HD LCD. Those were great times for the TV industry. Unfortunately for them, HD TVs have hit saturation, and there just isn't the desire for everyone to go out and replace their perfectly good HD TV with whatever today's gimmick is. We've seen 3D TVs, 4 colour pixels, Curved screens, apps, apps, and more apps, and now 4K. Nobody is rushing out to replace their TV for any of these

