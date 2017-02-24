Slashdot Asks: Are Curved TVs Worth It? (cnet.com) 134
New submitter cherishjoo shares a report written by David Katzmaier via CNET: When the first curved TVs appeared more than three years ago I asked whether they were a gimmick. As a TV reviewer I had to give the curve a fighting chance, however, so I took a curved Samsung home to live with my family for awhile, in addition to subjecting it to a full CNET review. In the end, I answered my own question with the headline "Great picture quality, but the curved screen is a flat-out gimmick." Since then most of the video geeks I know, including just about everybody I hear from on Twitter, Facebook and article comments, pooh-poohs curved TV screens as a useless distraction. A curved TV takes the traditional flat screen and bends it along a gentle arc. The edges end up a bit closer, ostensibly providing a slight wraparound effect. Curved TV makers, citing huge curved screens like IMAX, call their sets more "immersive" than their flat counterparts, but in my experience that claim doesn't hold water at in-home (as opposed to theatrical) screen sizes and viewing distances. The only real image-quality benefit I saw to the curve was a reduction in reflections in some cases. That benefit wasn't worth the slight geometric distortions introduced by the curve, not to mention its awkwardness when hung on the wall. That said, the curve doesn't ruin an otherwise good picture. In TVs, assuming similar prices, curved vs. flat boils down to a choice of aesthetics. As Katzmaier mentioned, curved TVs have been on the market for several years now, and while manufacturers continue to produce them, the verdict on whether or not the pros outweigh the cons is still murky. Here's our question for you: Are curved televisions worth the inflated price tag? If you are in the market for a new TV, does the fact that the display is curved entice you or steer you away?
I wouldn't buy one. I can't imagine it being particularly better to watch. Given the same $$ I'll spend on higher resolution and framerate over curved.
Yeah, I'm waiting for this fad to pass. Anyone who doesn't live by themselves is better served by a flat display. And those that do live alone get a marginal benefit, at best. Certainly not worth the aesthetic annoyance of how it sits against the wall, nor the fact that it's subpar if you ever do get someone to watch things with you.
Yeah, for the longest time you couldn't find *ANY* 4K TV that wasn't curved. Drove me crazy. I hate those ugly pointless curved displays. Whoever sold TV manufacturers on that gimmick should be tied down and forced to watch Highlander 2 over-and-over again on the world's largest curved TV.
If the latter, let me know when and where. I'll bring the laserdisc player and my matted widescreen version meant to show it widescreen on a 4:3 TV. We'll show it via composite video on a native-widescreen and let him or her choose the aspect ratio on the display, but none of them will look right. Zoom will be blocky, stretch will be skewed wide, and 4:3 will be tiny and show overscan and additional black bars on the sides in addition to the top and bott
why not just never hook up the tv to a network? You just hook it up to the dvr/playstation/apple tv and use it as a dumb tv. It's not like the tv won't work without the wifi password...
Stop giving the manufacturers ideas...
Higher resolution, frame rate, curve, 3D, fuck it all, more power, more power, more power. Lots of ram, user installable OS, play right on the TV no console, mass storage, when the TV screen is off it might as well be a file server. Really, really, big screen all in one Android at a pinch, preferably Linux or Steam OS or even Mac OS. Fuck the pretty picture I want more power, more ram, more storage and definitely no fixed camera or microphone (removable with manual on off switch). Ohh and a tablet tied to t
Tool time!
Just because you have a "smart" TV doesn't mean you're stuck using the "smart" bits. Plug in an HDMI cable or three to the video source of your choosing, and you never have to touch the smart OS stuff unless you want to.
Just because it has a network connection doesn't mean you have to connect it to a network.
I'd buy 5 tvs, and mount them all to the wall and give them a slight curve for the same money.
I wouldn't buy one.
They would have to pay me to buy one.
If you like it. If you can use the feature immediately even with old content and if it won't create a compatibility war. Go ahead and get it if you can afford it and you think it is worth the price.
Asking if one should get a luxury item will just get a bunch of no from people who didn't get it and a few yes from the ones who did.
At this moment curved screens, 4/5k displays, uber video cards.... are luxury items that most can do without but we all want to splurge on something nice if we can.
I own a curved TV and I have no idea what you're talking about. It is a pointless gimmick but nothing weird happens to the picture.
Duh.
I think you mean Cinerama.
Supermarionation
They're worse for anything except up-close viewing (Score:5, Insightful)
Curved monitors do make sense for the desktop PC, where you're sitting very close to the screen. They make no sense whatsoever in the living room, though. You're far too far away for the curve to make any noticeable difference
It's a scalable situation. If the TV occupies a similar viewing angle to your monitor, then curvature would have just the same impact. As I type this, my laptop's screen occupies about the same amount of my view as my further-away TV.
That doesn't mean I don't also think it's a bit of a pointless fad, though.
Curved monitors do make sense for the desktop PC, where you're sitting very close to the screen. They make no sense whatsoever in the living room, though. You're far too far away for the curve to make any noticeable difference
It's a scalable situation. If the TV occupies a similar viewing angle to your monitor, then curvature would have just the same impact. As I type this, my laptop's screen occupies about the same amount of my view as my further-away TV.
That doesn't mean I don't also think it's a bit of a pointless fad, though.
It's a percentage thing. The distance you are sitting from the screen and the amount of curvature are much smaller relatively. The relative distance of say a two inch curvature is much more at two feet than it is at 10 feet. At 10 feet that much curvature makes it flat for all practical purposes.
I gotta say you're wrong. A curved monitor has much more tangible effects as a monitor simply due to how closely you sit to it. With that said there are situations which produce even more staggering results. Samsungs new 21:9 panel the CF791 produces not only excellent picture, but due to its width and curvature produces a much more immersive effect. The unfortunate take-away is that there is virtually no content for 21:9 and as such it's only suited for gaming due to the poor OS scaling. But god damn is ga
Re: (Score:3)
Curved monitors do make sense for the desktop PC, where you're sitting very close to the screen.
But does it really? What benefit do curved monitors give? I was told "the whole the screen is more evenly at the same distance from your eyes". But what I heard was "the screen is laid out in an unexpected and distorted way that screws with your brain".
Seriously look at the history of curved images. They were all designed to completely trick the brain into creating an immerse environment. How does that help when you for example need to create a drawing, edit a word document, or god forbid try and correct le
The big practical problem with curved monitors is that there's usually no way to let the monitor correct for the perspective distortion that the curved screen causes.
And even if there is a dial for that, the ideal setting is very dependent on your viewing position relative to the monitor.
Bottom line is, if you're watching a film or playing a game, most lines that are supposed to be straight appear curved. And especially in 3D games that effect gives me motion sickness symptoms.
I like my curved monitor (Score:4, Interesting)
I have a curved ultra-wide monitor, and I like the curvature -- I think it looks better than the same sized flat monitor I use at work when I look to the edges of the screen.
But sit much closer to my monitor than I do to my TV.
However, if I had a 4K TV and sat close enough to it to see an advantage in 4K (4.5 - 7 feet for a 55" TV [crutchfield.com]), then maybe I'd see a similar advantage with a TV.
Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.
Re: (Score:2)
Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.
Isn't that dictated by distance + screen size?
Re: (Score:2)
Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.
Yes it does. In order to have the same effect of the curvature, a screen at 10 feet has to have much more curvature at 10 feet that 2 feet, no matter how much of your FOV it occupies.
Re: (Score:2)
Distance doesn't matter. It's all down to how many degrees of your vision that the screen takes up.
That makes as much sense as saying it's all down to the area of the rectangle, the length doesn't matter. Field of vision (degrees) is a function of screen size and distance just like area is a function of length and width. Most of us sit way closer to the monitor than the TV, not just absolutely speaking but relative to the size. I just did a quick measurement and found I sit about 60cm away from a 28" monitor. That means I should sit 120cm from a 55" TV or 240cm away from a 110" TV for the same field of v
Ultra-wide is another retarded fad. I'd much rather get more vertical room.
It depends on what you watch the most. If it's movies, then a wider format would make sense. If it's modern television shows, then 16:9, if you mostly watch older television shows, then a 4:3 would be better. 16:9 is probably the best compromise as it's typically the cheapest at the moment.
It depends on what you watch the most.
That word. You're thinking of media consumption. But for productivity, a "short screen" is a pain.
Considering the title of TFA was asking about televisions, that's what I was talking about. Since you made no mention that you were talking about computer monitors, why would I assume it? But, again, it depends on what you are doing. I work in medical imaging and most medical workstations have a minimum of two 16:9 monitors in portrait orientation. Often times they will have more, or even one in landscape and two (or more) in portrait.
Re: (Score:2)
Ultra-wide is another retarded fad. I'd much rather get more vertical room.
That's what I used to say until I got an ultra-wide monitor at work... I liked it enough to buy one for home too.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a curved ultra-wide monitor, and I like the curvature
As a matter of personal interest what do you do on the monitor? I used one briefly and found it was horrible when doing anything like drawing, graphic design, photo editing, etc. It seemed to mess with the perspective.
If the title asks a question, the answer is: "No" (Score:5, Insightful)
Are Nkwe and molarmass192 Straight? (Score:2)
See title.
Re: (Score:3)
Betteridge's Law of Headlnes
Re: (Score:2)
This is nearly what I scrolled down to post. I was going to go with "From the dep't. of Betteridge's Law"
Yep, and us Aussies have an old colloquial term for the TV... "idiot box".
"Oh is mine curved enough?"
Bread & circuses
;-)
zero benefit for me in a home env (Score:5, Interesting)
I had the benefit of being able to do a home trial of Samsung's higher end 65" 4K HDR displays for my living room. Other than the curved thing, it's my understanding that the KS9000 is pretty much the same as the KS9500. I tried them both for a week, feed them both 1080p, 4k, 4k HDR and noticed no real difference in terms of quality. I didn't care for the curve, but it didn't detract from the image....and I ended up purchasing the non-curved variant.
So for me, there was no benefit of one over the other and I preferred the aesthetics of the flat screen.
Best,
In my day... (Score:5, Funny)
... all TVs were curved.
They also had rounded corners. Maybe the next hot thing will be TVs that have corners with acute angles.
Some of the really trendy people will have modified oscilloscopes and wax cylinders.
Re: (Score:2)
Some of the really trendy people will have modified oscilloscopes...
Vectors, baby! And there is the visual "richness" of a classic movie displayed on an electrostatic screen, a richness that magnets just can't deliver!
Re: (Score:3)
Dude, I think you were watching your mailbox.
Re: (Score:2)
Mine had crosshairs on the tube as well!
Odd, my tube has curly hairs.
Pointless for TVs, great for monitors. (Score:5, Interesting)
I've had one curved TV, and it was very nice when my head was in the sweet spot at the center of curvature, but anywhere else, meh. Monitors are another thing: I've got one of the 34" Samsung monitors, whose curvature is set for a good reading distance, and it's an awesome experience. I now find extended periods with flat monitors to be awful.
Re: (Score:2)
For the one person who sits close to the TV right at the center, a curved TV reduces the distortion slightly and helps improve the uniformity of screen brightness. For someone watching the TV significantly off-center, the curvature of the screen makes those problem worse on one side of the image.
No thanks (Score:2)
NO (Score:3)
As a video engineer all I can do is shake my head at the stupidity.
Stupid marketing ploy. As a video engineer all I can do is shake my head at the stupidity.
This is Television, and this is America.Our specialty is making stupid people and things famous.
YES THEY ARE!!! (Score:2)
And here is why... [youtube.com]
Not convinced (Score:1)
How close is close? (Score:2)
No thanks for me. (Score:2)
I didn't even like the curved screen in theaters like at Arclight's Dome in Hollyw(oo/e(e/ir))d [arclightcinemas.com]!
:P
improper video feed (Score:3)
of course the curved screen looked improper, it wasn't fed with a $1500 braided Monster video cable with iridium plated plugs, delivering crisply delineated zereos and ones ensuring cozy comforting pastels and incendiary unsaturated colors
The curve isn't for you (Score:5, Interesting)
But as we moved to LED backlights and HDTVs became thinner, the separation between the front and back halves became smaller and they started to lose this rigidity. When you take something very big and flat and make it thin, it loses its rigidity. It wants to flop over - just like a sheet of paper. Manufacturers wanted to make the TVs thinner, but didn't want the top half flopping over. One answer is to add thick metal stiffeners, but that adds weight. Another answer is add a slight curve. When you do that, part of the bending moment trying to flop the top over gets converted into compressive stresses in the curved parts, and the panel is easily able to resist flopping over.
Read this one review (Score:2)
Before you buy a curved TV, please read this detailed and thoughtful review by a consumer electronics viewer's wife of the Samsung curved TV:
I hate it so much [theverge.com]
Hm.. (Score:2)
Of course! (Score:2)
But only if you're watching HD-DVDs in active-shutter 3D.
Where do you sit? (Score:2)
IMAX is more immersive because it subtends a larger viewing angle; if you sat 3' from your curved
Steer away away... (Score:4, Interesting)
My current TV is a 55" flatscreen that has been serving me well... it serves me even better now that I disabled the "smart tv" functions. xD
Here's the thing though: the way it's set up in my living room works well because it's parallel to the balcony. Unless the curved TV is made of some magical material, it'll probably reflect more light than the current setup. And no, I wouldn't trade my glossy screen for a matte one.
:P
That's all, of course, not even considering price difference. My ideal TV would be a big one without any of the extra frills that the TV industry came up in the past... what? 10 years? I ended up buying a 3D smart TV because it was in promotion and it came with a second 32" TV free, which was just perfect for my needs. What I really wanted though was a big screen that had enough ports on the back with fullHD resolution and good enough quality. That's it.
No need for curve, no need for 3D, no need for crappy smart TV software that's both insecure and never updated, no need for embedded camera, voice commands, remote control that acts like a mouse... none of that crap.
Honestly, I also don't need 4K or HDR, nor I'll be paying the extra price that comes with those features. I feel like I already pushed things a bit by wanting a fullHD TV when I already had a regular HD 720p TV, but since I'm using it as a computer monitor at times I thought it was still justifiable.
Truth of the matter is that TV manufacturers have to keep pushing there extraneous features because they need to keep selling units. And hey, it's fine if it makes a difference for you, but I really don't care about those things at all.
I imagine that the next TV I'll buy will have to probably be like a magnetic flexible sheet that you can carry around and throw in whatever room you wanted too. That is, of course, if my current TV lasts that long, which it probably won't. Oh well.
So you didnt fall for 3D.. (Score:2)
well Sir, we have this new (shiny) CURVED tv to sell you now, see ITS CURVED! How cool is that! Now just step over here to the register....
No way (Score:1)
I'm a dope. All this time I thought that curving (Score:2)
the screen made it easier to ship large TVs with less breakage, a great benefit for the manufacturer. But the marketing folks have educated me properly now- it makes the picture better! Doh!
A flailing industry. (Score:2)
The TV industry is hurting, they long for the glory days when everyone wanted to trade their old 20" SD CRT TV for a fancy new 43" HD LCD. Those were great times for the TV industry. Unfortunately for them, HD TVs have hit saturation, and there just isn't the desire for everyone to go out and replace their perfectly good HD TV with whatever today's gimmick is. We've seen 3D TVs, 4 colour pixels, Curved screens, apps, apps, and more apps, and now 4K. Nobody is rushing out to replace their TV for any of these