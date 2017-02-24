LG's Latest Battery Is Also a Phone

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader shares an Engadget report: The problem with having a smartphone that you want to use all the damn time is that you'll spend a big chunk of your day wedded to an outlet. LG believes that nobody should have to suffer such an indignity, and has launched the X power2 as a remedy. The smartphone is designed to operate for an entire weekend on a single charge thanks to the 4,500mAh battery tucked inside. It'll also recharge nice and quick, too, taking just two hours to go from flat all the way back up to 100 percent. Unfortunately, like the first-generation LG X power phone, the capacious battery is the only noteworthy thing about it. The 5.5-inch display has a HD resolution, and is using an off-brand 1.5Ghz octa-core chip that we're guessing is made by MediaTek. In addition, there's either 1.5GB or 2GB RAM paired with 16GB storage, which will hardly pull up any trees when most flagships are packing twice that amount.

  • ...essentially what my Kyocera ruggedized phone has...

    Phones that have long battery lives are not a new development, but they've not typically been major priority of the most popular cell phone manufacturers. If Samsung, Apple, and to a lesser extent Motorola don't talk about it, no one cares.

    One can buy a durable, long-lasting, reliable smartphone. You just have to ignore the marketing hype around the next 0.0.1 version from Apple or Samsung and actually look at what's available. My Kyocera was pu
  • I charge my Oneplus 3 once a day, usually around midnight or later, and start the use cycle again around 7 AM in the morning, everyday. I use the phone nonstop and have no problems with battery drain. Building a smart phone that's useful, with good battery life apparently isn't that hard for the motivated companies.

  • Makes sense, if the price is right (Score:3)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Friday February 24, 2017 @12:46PM (#53924195)

    I think there's probably quite a decent niche market for this product. Some people like to use a phone primarily as, you know, a phone. They'll be attracted to the extended battery life, and won't be bothered by a bit less processing power and slightly lower resolution. Some people use smartphones as fairly basic tools, not as gaming platforms / computer substitutes / fashion accessories.

