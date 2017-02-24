LG's Latest Battery Is Also a Phone (engadget.com) 11
An anonymous reader shares an Engadget report: The problem with having a smartphone that you want to use all the damn time is that you'll spend a big chunk of your day wedded to an outlet. LG believes that nobody should have to suffer such an indignity, and has launched the X power2 as a remedy. The smartphone is designed to operate for an entire weekend on a single charge thanks to the 4,500mAh battery tucked inside. It'll also recharge nice and quick, too, taking just two hours to go from flat all the way back up to 100 percent. Unfortunately, like the first-generation LG X power phone, the capacious battery is the only noteworthy thing about it. The 5.5-inch display has a HD resolution, and is using an off-brand 1.5Ghz octa-core chip that we're guessing is made by MediaTek. In addition, there's either 1.5GB or 2GB RAM paired with 16GB storage, which will hardly pull up any trees when most flagships are packing twice that amount.
I did switch from a smaller phone to a larger one. In addition to the battery life and rugged construction I got a larger screen, better built-in audio (don't really need a car-visor bluetooth speakerphone anymore) and all of the modularity (SD, headphone jack, removable battery) that I wanted.
Honestly I would recommend most people consider larger phones.
Call me crazy, but isn't the more logical solution to the issue of battery life to make the phone consume less power?
Google did quite a bit of tweaking to make Android more efficient, between 4.0-6.0 things got a lot better. But then they hit the wall---there is only so much the OS alone can offer.
I know people want their apps, but I'm not convinced that people want to carry around a laptop battery in their pocket.
Well, they have to make hard choices. Running apps takes power.
Phones that have long battery lives are not a new development, but they've not typically been major priority of the most popular cell phone manufacturers. If Samsung, Apple, and to a lesser extent Motorola don't talk about it, no one cares.
Samsung Note 7 was a battery which was sold, through clever merchandising, as a phone.
I think there's probably quite a decent niche market for this product. Some people like to use a phone primarily as, you know, a phone. They'll be attracted to the extended battery life, and won't be bothered by a bit less processing power and slightly lower resolution. Some people use smartphones as fairly basic tools, not as gaming platforms / computer substitutes / fashion accessories.