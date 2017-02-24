Samsung's First Exynos 9 Chip is Faster, Uses Less Power, and Supports Gigabit LTE 20
Samsung is taking a big step forward on both processing and LTE speeds with its next mobile system on a chip. From a report on The Verge: The chip, called the Exynos 9 Series 8895, is supposed to perform 27 percent faster than its predecessor and consume 40 percent less power. It's also Samsung's first to support gigabit LTE, offering much faster speeds on networks that support it. The big gains come from Samsung shifting over to a 10nm process for this chip series, allowing it to make a more efficient processor. That means Samsung is following right behind Qualcomm on the move from a 14nm process to a 10nm process. Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon SoC, the 835, also uses a 10nm process and supposed includes speed improvements and a 25 percent power reduction. The Exynos 8895 has an octa-core processor, and its GPU is supposed to include graphics improvements for 4K VR and gaming. Samsung says the processor supports video recording at 120FPS 4K and cameras with a resolution up to 28MP.
And the A11 is just around the corner.
Just sayin'...
He's bringin it up because there's nothing about absoulte speed here. Samsung is saying they made their processor faster by a larger margin than qualcom did this year but they are not saying it's faster than qualcoms. they did the same thing with the A10. samsung claimed a faster clock speed and big improvements in battery usage. Meanwhile the slower clock spees A10 is actually faster to do anything, and uses less battery.
his point is samsung spec are completely non-informative.
...and actually deceitful; which is far worse to the consumer.
But you are stuck with Apple. Not worth it.
But you are stuck with Apple. Not worth it.
I don't see it as "stuck" with anything but a "secure" device and "secure" Apps.
It that's "stuck", then consider me happily glued.
So were down to comparing rates of improvements? How does one compare two brands when one of them got 25% faster than it's last chip and the other got 40% faster. Does that mean the latter was abysmally slow to begin with so it was easier to make faster. There's no information content here.
it's also not news.
A newsworthy headline would be samsung latest processor is slower and uses more battery. I full expect every generation to be better than the last but if you can't actually make useful comparisons t
I just keep waiting, arm processors are eventually going to replace x86 probably in every consumer device except hardcore gamer equipment with in the next 3-5 years. There are supposed to be windows arm devices coming out later this year with the snapdragon 835 and x86 32bit emulation.
Maybe. Maybe not. The sizes given for processes often do not mean what they seem to mean. But sure, Intel will have to play catch-up for a few years. And maybe they will even try a non-criminal way this time.
This article gives good analysis of the latest nodes:
https://www.semiwiki.com/forum... [semiwiki.com]
Samsung's 10nm is about 10% denser than Intel's 14nm
If not, this is decidedly a step back. Removing features in new products is not impressive!
Samsung has some serious courage.
The Exynos 9 now provides a software defined detonator.
The detonator pin included in the Exynos 8 SoC was a resounding success. However, it was only compatible with Note7 batteries. The new technology should be able to make any phone ready to explode with just a firmware flash.
These new chips are expected to make a killing in the middle east.
