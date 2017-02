Paralyzed Man Uses Brain Implant To Type Eight Words Per Minute

A study published in the journal eLife describes three participants that broke new ground in the use of brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) by people with paralysis. One of the participants, a 64-year-old man paralyzed by a spinal cord injury, " set a new record for speed in a 'copy typing' task ," reports IEEE Spectrum. "Copying sentences like 'The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog,' he typed at a relatively blistering rate of eight words per minute." From the report:You can watch a video about the study here