HP Is Advertising Its Real, Modern Printers on This Fake, Awkward '80s Computer Show (adweek.com) 29
T.L. Stanley, writing for AdWeek: It's a fine line between effective '80s homage and clumsy retro spoof, with the latter usually involving a lot of overplayed visual gags like brick-sized cell phones and VHS tapes. Cue pointing and laughing. This new HP video, dubbed "Computer Show," hits the sweet spot perfectly with its recreation of a Reagan-era public access show about technology, but with a fish-out-of-water spin. The host is stuck in time -- stilted stage manner, goofy haircut and all -- but his guests are current-day tech pioneers. Awkward hilarity ensues. The short film, made by Giant Spoon and Sandwich Video for HP, sets up a print-off between HP's PageWide super-fast model and a dot matrix supplied by an employee of the neighborhood "Kwikopy."
How far they have fallen (Score:4, Insightful)
Remember when HP could compare their products to the actual competition (from the same era, no less) and come out looking... competitive? They have to compare their printer to a fictional dot matrix (what was that actually, anyway?) in order to make it look like something you'd want to buy?
I really should have gone into advertising.
Re: (Score:1)
fictional dot matrix (what was that actually, anyway?)
Not fictional. That's an Apple ImageWriter.
Re: (Score:2)
Not fictional. That's an Apple ImageWriter.
I thought it looked familiar. But they didn't call it an ImageWriter, did they? I only skimmed the video.
Re: How far they have fallen (Score:1)
Matrix printers were a huge improvements over other impact printers, as it allowed printing arbitrary characters (or even graphics!), instead of being limited to the few characters in the set physically engraved in the printer's moving head.
Re: (Score:3)
I remember when HP stood for "Built like a tank".
I don't usually make advertisements (Score:2)
but when I do, they become fucking memes!
The real question is (Score:2)
Re: The real question is (Score:2)
Or, would an HP printer of today outperform theirs from the 90s?
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on your definition of "perform". When you talk about ink consumption and price, definitely!
Re: (Score:2)
When you talk about reliability, no.
I've gone through 3 "post Carly" HP printers and they all had mechanical failures.
I switched to Canon.
HP Thanks You (Score:1)
HP thanks you for helping to propagate their advertisements.
Re: (Score:1)
adweek.com
On slashdot?
I remember when nerds used to shun such things. I guess it wasn't profitable.
Re: (Score:2)
NOBODY said that in 1983, unless they were suggesting to have sex.
Sponsored (Score:1)
Damn! What a fast printer for an inkjet! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And you only have to replace the cartridge after the whole page is printed!
That's actually clever (Score:2)
HP wants to remind us of when they were actually innovative and relevant and hope that we think it's still the case.
A Story about an Ad (Score:2)
The only way this could be more sad is if someone isn't getting paid for it.
It's ok... (Score:2)
The '80sness is fun and the attention to detail in that regard was pretty good... but the jokes were pretty forced (you can't script awkward).
Still... I'd take this type of commercial any day over standard television advertising.
As for the ink (Score:1)
it will cost something like $100 per ounce and anything from a third party will reliably foul up the entire works.
PS: I'm assuming this is the MEMJet technology which was touted a while back and then seemed to disappear.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6Z7RqRH3QQ
Re: (Score:2)
Given it's an inkjet with 42k nozzles, I highly doubt the heads would be replaceable therefore any clogging from the ink (whether it's dried out or cheap after-market) would utterly destroy the printer. Actually looking at their website, it seems that the only way to get any repairs is to get a service contract.