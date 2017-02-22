AMD Launches Ryzen, Claims To Beat Intel's Core i7 Offering At Half the Price (hothardware.com) 29
Reader MojoKid writes: AMD CEO, Dr. Lisu Su took to the stage at AMD's Ryzen tech day yesterday and opened the event with official speeds, feeds, pricing, and benchmark scores for the company's upcoming Ryzen series processors. AMD's goal with Ryzen, which is based on its Zen microarchitecture, was a 40% IPC (instructions per clock) uplift. As it turns out, AMD was actually able to increase IPC by approximately 52% with the final shipping product, sometimes more depending on workload type. Dr. Su also showed the first die shot of an 8-core Ryzen processor, disclosing that it consists of approximately 4.8 billion transistors. AMD's flagship Ryzen 7 1800X 8-core/16 thread CPU will have a base clock speed of 3.6GHz, a boost clock of 4.0GHz, and a 95 watt TDP. AMD claims the Ryzen 7 1800X will be the fastest 8-core desktop processor on the market when it arrives. The next member of the line-up is the Ryzen 7 1700X with a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 3.8GHz, also with 8 cores and a 95 watt TDP. Finally, the Ryzen 7 1700 – sans X – is also an 8-core / 16-thread CPU, but it has lower 3.0GHz base and 3.7GHz boost clocks, along with a lower 65 watt TDP. AMD took the opportunity to demo the Ryzen 7 1800X and it was approximately 9% faster than the Core i7-6900K running Cinebench R15's multi-threaded test, at about half the cost. And in another comparison, Dr. Su put the 8-core 7 1700 up against the quad-core Core i7-7700K, converting a 4K 60 FPS video down to 1080P and the Ryzen CPU outpaces the Core i7 by 10 full seconds. Pricing for the three initial Ryzen 7 series processors will undercut competing Intel processors significantly. AMD's Ryzen 7 1800X will arrive at $499, Ryzen 7 1700X at $399, and Ryzen 7 1700 at $329. Based on current street prices, Ryzen will be between 20% — 50% lower priced but AMD is claiming performance that's better than Intel at those price points.
Yeah, I fell out of love with AMD due to their inability to compete on power/performance grounds but I'd very much welcome a serious competitor to Intel.
Similar to the AMD graphics cards. I'm unlikely to buy anything called 'Radeon' but I'm glad they exist and force Nvidia to continue to improve and innovate.
If these new AMD chips provide comparable performance at comparable heat levels (I don't care about the power used, I care about the noise needed to dissipate the heat generated) then I'm more than happ
Competition is good.
Can AMD compete, though? One would hope so, but they will need more than a product. They will need motherboard vendors to provide sockets, and developers to write code that takes advantage of the edge their processor gives.
Fanboys can tag along, like the dudes who put racing additive stickers on their rusty Hondas.
I'm really rooting for AMD. Some of the first computers I used had K5/K6 chips, they were good, but still outperformed by the equivalent Pentiums. Later, many AMD processors for laptops suffered overheating problems (and all the laptops I wanted had Intel processors). Even though, as you say, competition is good and I'm really looking forward to getting an AMD-powered pc in the near future if there's a good enough one around.
Yeah, I love spending my money on inferior products that don't work as well, because brand loyalty!
It's called 'voting with your wallet.' If the company isn't getting it done with their product line, they need to know it. And there's no better message delivery than a warehouse full of stale product that nobody wants to buy. How do we know? Because of this story right here - AMD may have come up with a winner. Same or better performance at far less price. And why did they do this? Because Intel was ki
It's not ALL that much though.
Like the 1700X vs 6800K both at $400.
One finish in 100 seconds the other in 112 seconds.
That's 11% faster, but with 33% more cores and a lower / core performance.
The major advantage there though is that a B350 motherboard you will likely be able to get for $100 whereas a X99 one will cost $200.
1800X vs 6900K is half-price for similar performance so that's of course massive but they aren't all that much faster than the cheaper processors. AMD just doesn't charge as much premium
Finally competition from AMD! Stop this stagnation madness!
Don't worry the MBA's will find some way to screw this up they always do
It seems that every time Intel gets a significant pile of laurels, they like to rest on them. Then someone comes up from behind to kick them in the ass. AMD has done it before, perhaps with this generation they can do it again.
And who wins? We all do. Last time, Intel got off their ass and created the Core-series that has expanded PC processing power to the point where upgrade cycles have gone from 3 years to 6+. Let's hope that this shot across the bow ushers in a new era of chip design that brings fe
Wait folks, don't scold him -- his alternative facts show that he actually *did* have the first post.
We used to call them "hot grits". In was an everyday topic of discussion.
Intel has had >4 core CPUs but the affordable stuff for consumers has all been 4 core / 8 thread with the rest of the die given over to GPUs that nobody who needs high performance graphics wants anyway.
I'd be nice to see AMD back in the game to provide some competition for Intel. Lots of workloads can benefit from more cores: compilation, video processing, simulations, many kinds of "embarrassingly parallel" tasks. Anything you might do with xargs -P.
If AMD supplies some competitive pressure to push
and stuck at 16 + DMI pci-e with to much on the DMI link.
For video X16 or X8 X8 is good for most cards. But putting storage / network / sound / usb / etc on the DMI is overloading it.
Also Intel caped the $350+ lowend cpu's down from 40 lanes to 28 lanes in boards setup for 40 lanes per cpu making people take an $150+ jump for a small clock boost. Back in Ivy Bridge-E all chips had the same pci-e lanes.
Let's revel in the underdoggedness.
"converting a 4K 60 FPS video down to 1080P and the Ryzen CPU outpaces the Core i7 by 10 full seconds"
That's stat a) seems insignificant and b) has zero context
how about a percentage?
what was the total time?
1 sec vs 11 sec, or 3600sec vs 3610 sec?
It was a 15 hour video.
In the video Linus did https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] the difference was 99.xx vs 112.yy seconds.
But I don't think that one used a 7700K but a 6800K.
I built myself a gaming PC about two years ago. I've been an AMD supported for decades, so I went with the best CPU AMD was offering at the time. Two years later, it's still the best CPU AMD offers.
I remember the heyday where AMD actually overtook Intel. Their CPUs were actually better and cheaper. That's no longer the case, but (at least when I built my gaming rig) I was not willing to pay 50%+ more for maybe 10% higher performance, so it was still AMD for me.
The important thing, though, is that we need competition in order to spur innovation. Before AMD started nipping at Intel's heels, it was all about the MHz (and who could get to GHz first). After that, we started seeing CPUs with more cores and better threading and all the good stuff. I hope Ryzen makes Intel very worried - worried enough that they innovate the hell out of their CPUs. I also hope Ryzen makes AMD enough money that they can continue to innovate, and continue to compete with Intel. Because when that happens, it is we the consumers who win.
Any one have a block-map as to how the pci-e is setup?
Also how will the server chips be setup in pci-e lanes?
Four cores just ain't enough for me. I'm looking forward to 128 core processors...