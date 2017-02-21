Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Privacy Security The Internet Hardware

GlobalSign Supports Billions of Device Identities In an Effort To Secure the IoT (globalsign.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
Reader broknstrngz writes: GlobalSign, a WebTrust certified CA and identity services provider, has released its high volume managed PKI platform, taking a stab at the current authentication and security weaknesses in the IoT. The new service aims to commodify large scale rapid enrollment and identity management for large federated swarms of devices such as IP cameras, smart home appliances and consumer electronics, core and customer premises network equipment in an attempt to reduce the attack surface exploitable by IoT DDoS botnets such as Mirai.

Strong device identity models are developed in partnership with TPM and hardware cryptographic providers such as Infineon and Intrinsic ID, as well as other Trusted Computing Group members.

GlobalSign Supports Billions of Device Identities In an Effort To Secure the IoT More | Reply

GlobalSign Supports Billions of Device Identities In an Effort To Secure the IoT

Comments Filter:

  • PKI? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The problem with IOT devices by and large is unneeded internet-facing services with default passwords, known remote exploits, and no interest from manufacturers in security patches after the sale.

    You can put all the PKI you want into these products and the vendor will implement it with the same care as the rest of their software - ie. NONE.

  • The problem with IoT is almost 100% due to default passwords or no passwords. The solution is not to add another complicated layer on top. This is bullshit. We just need to start producing products with unique passwords. Simple.

    I just bought a new TP-Link Ethernet over Power adapter kit with built-in WiFi and to my surprise, it comes with a little card with the unique password for my particular unit, in case I ever have to reset it to factory. No more default password for every unit. It's that simple fo

Slashdot Top Deals

We are not a loved organization, but we are a respected one. -- John Fisher

Close