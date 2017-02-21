Intel Supercharges Atom Chips With 16 Cores and Pro Level Features (pcworld.com) 9
Agam Shah, writing for PCWorld: Intel's Atom was mostly known as a low-end chip for mobile devices that underperformed. That may not be the case anymore. The latest Atom C3000 chips announced on Tuesday have up to 16 cores and are more sophisticated than ever. The chips are made for storage arrays, networking equipment, and internet of things devices. The new chips have features found mostly in server chips, including networking, virtualization, and error correction features. [...] A surprising feature in C3000 is RAS (reliability, availability, and serviceability) capabilities, which is mostly found on high-end Xeon chips. The feature corrects data errors on the fly and prevents networking and storage equipment from crashing.
These chips are designed for very parallelizable applications like file serving, managing multiple simultaneous VPN clients, etc. You want one core per NIC for these to make the best use of AESNI plus one or two more for management tasks.
Going from 16 to 4 would be a light version of the chip, and everyone knows that Cores Light is garbage.
Apple switching to 16-cores A16M ARM processors for their new Macs.
More like Apple switching to the "Brand new" i3 processor for their newest generation of outdated powerbooks.
I have just finished building a pfSense firewall/proxy/router etc based on a PC Engines APU SOC. This has 4 AMD cores and 4 GB of RAM and is plenty powerful enough for what I need.
I guess 16 cores with all those extra bells and whistles would be nice for bigger customers than mine, but to be honest, the box I put together is plenty good enough, and the price was right.
Maybe the SME type market is not where Intel wants to play.