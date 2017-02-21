Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Communications Network Windows Hardware

Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices (business-standard.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the better-connectivity dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Global digital security firm Gemalto on Tuesday announced it will make available its on-demand connectivity and eSIM technology for Microsoft's Windows 10 devices. The eSIM is designed to be remotely provisioned by mobile network operators with subscription information and is globally interoperable across all carriers, device makers and technology providers implementing the specification. Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution gives service providers the capability to deliver a seamless customer experience for connecting consumer and industrial devices. "eSIM technology remains an important investment for Microsoft as we look to create even more mobile computing opportunities," said Roanne Sones, General Manager (Strategy and Ecosystem), Microsoft.

Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices More | Reply

Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices

Comments Filter:

  • What is it?

    • I would try and tell you but that shitty website won't let me on because of my ad blocker.

    • It's advertisement, and it's written in that "business-enabled", alternate-reality language that tells you nothing.

  • Do NSA and GCHQ still have Gemalto's keys? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "In February, 2015 it was reported by The Intercept that the NSA and GCHQ had stolen the encryption keys (Ki's) used by Gemalto (the manufacturer of 2 billion SIM cards annually), enabling these intelligence agencies to monitor voice and data communications without the knowledge or approval of cellular network providers or judicial oversight [...]"

    ( from https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org])

    Am I the only one thinking that it's a Bad Idea (TM) to solder such things into the device?

    (the Captcha-bot thinks as I d

  • Gemalto? Is it some kind of antiseptic for Windows 10? Surely they'll need something stronger

    • We have [slashdot.org] read [slashdot.org] about this company before on this site. They are *the* company who makes SIM cards. Which also means they are a one stop shop for nation state hacking attempts. Get your code into the SIM firmware and you have just bypassed a lot of security.

  • Gemalto's website, without adblocking... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Description of eSIM technology, from the source:

    http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc

Slashdot Top Deals

You know you've landed gear-up when it takes full power to taxi.

Close