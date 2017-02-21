Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices (business-standard.com) 23
An anonymous reader shares a report: Global digital security firm Gemalto on Tuesday announced it will make available its on-demand connectivity and eSIM technology for Microsoft's Windows 10 devices. The eSIM is designed to be remotely provisioned by mobile network operators with subscription information and is globally interoperable across all carriers, device makers and technology providers implementing the specification. Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution gives service providers the capability to deliver a seamless customer experience for connecting consumer and industrial devices. "eSIM technology remains an important investment for Microsoft as we look to create even more mobile computing opportunities," said Roanne Sones, General Manager (Strategy and Ecosystem), Microsoft.
I would try and tell you but that shitty website won't let me on because of my ad blocker.
just don't let them network lock the systems like (Score:2)
just don't let them network lock the systems like how AT&T locks the Apple SIM to the AT&T network upon activation
Not only this but some providers have restrictions on what devices you can have service on as it is now you can swap in an already active sim and everything just works.
Now imagine that device that *celco name here* wouldn't activate had an esim instead. Now you're totally screwed.
This is like moving back to the cdma days where you had to contact your cellco to switch devices.
A remotely reprogrammable SIM card, so you don't have to switch SIMs when you change networks and it can be soldered on the PCB instead needing a slot.
But unless this lets you switch back and forth at will, it doesn't seem that great if you travel a lot. Also, I imagine it will act like a permanent identifier for tablets/PCs and they'll try to tie software and music purchases to it so you're fucked when it dies.
From what I saw chasing down what an eSIM is, it looks like the use case is to allow you to swap providers at the end of a contract. Which will mean (among other things) that you will be forced into roaming with a network when you travel rather than have the opportunity to swap out your SIM for a local one.
Replying to myself.
I just read another article that says
Imagine a few years from now traveling from New York to Paris with your spiffy iPhone 9. You get off the plane, go into the iPhone’s settings, and in a few steps, you sign up with a plan from any one of a number of carriers for a bundle of voice minutes and data.
http://www.barrons.com/article... [barrons.com]
So probably I don;t know jack about the pro's and con's of eSIMs.
I've used these for work, they are basically globally roaming SIMs. You have a contract with Gemalto or another service provider, and they have deals set up with carriers to most countries to roam on their networks. We have sent them all over the world, from Europe to South America to Iran so Korea, and they just work.
Obviously the contracts are not cheap, but they are mainly aimed at industrial applications where the amount of data is low so a 5MB/month cap is no problem. Yes, five megabytes. They actually
If you do go to the site its full of business "news" from India.
Because TFS was written by a marketer, there's no hint of what this magical technology might be good for. Except for the fact that it's Windows 10, which was also written by marketers.
Apparently switching SIMs (typically while traveling abroad) is so much trouble that "they", out of their boundless kindness no doubt, have a "solution" for you: reprogram it remotely so you could switch mobile carriers just by going to the settings page on your smartphone. Me? I'd rather trust my fat fingers than some company or some service that might work as advertised or not, thank you very much.
Incidentally, Apple has been talking about this for a while [macworld.com] -- another reason to steer clear of it.
Do NSA and GCHQ still have Gemalto's keys? (Score:1)
"In February, 2015 it was reported by The Intercept that the NSA and GCHQ had stolen the encryption keys (Ki's) used by Gemalto (the manufacturer of 2 billion SIM cards annually), enabling these intelligence agencies to monitor voice and data communications without the knowledge or approval of cellular network providers or judicial oversight [...]"
( from https://en.wikipedia.org/w/ind... [wikipedia.org])
Am I the only one thinking that it's a Bad Idea (TM) to solder such things into the device?
We have [slashdot.org] read [slashdot.org] about this company before on this site. They are *the* company who makes SIM cards. Which also means they are a one stop shop for nation state hacking attempts. Get your code into the SIM firmware and you have just bypassed a lot of security.
Description of eSIM technology, from the source:
