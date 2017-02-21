Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Communications Network Windows Hardware

Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices (business-standard.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the better-connectivity dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Global digital security firm Gemalto on Tuesday announced it will make available its on-demand connectivity and eSIM technology for Microsoft's Windows 10 devices. The eSIM is designed to be remotely provisioned by mobile network operators with subscription information and is globally interoperable across all carriers, device makers and technology providers implementing the specification. Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution gives service providers the capability to deliver a seamless customer experience for connecting consumer and industrial devices. "eSIM technology remains an important investment for Microsoft as we look to create even more mobile computing opportunities," said Roanne Sones, General Manager (Strategy and Ecosystem), Microsoft.

Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices More | Reply

Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

You know you've landed gear-up when it takes full power to taxi.

Close