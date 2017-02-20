Microsoft Has Cancelled the Second-Gen HoloLens, Working on Third-Gen For 2019 Launch (thurrott.com) 10
Citing several unnamed sources, long-time blogger Brad Sams is reporting that Microsoft has canceled the second iteration of the HoloLens in an attempt to focus on even more advanced HoloLens. The company, he says, now plans to launch that third iteration of HoloLens in 2019. From the report: Back when the first version of HoloLens came out, Microsoft created a roadmap that highlighted several release points for the product. This isn't unusual, you start with the first device, second generation devices are typically smaller and more affordable and then with version three you introduce new technology that upgrades the experience; this is a standard process path in the technology sector. Microsoft, based on my sources, is sidelining what was going to be version two of HoloLens and is going straight to version three. By skipping what was version two on their roadmap, the company can accelerate version three which will be closer to a generational leap and help keep Microsoft ahead of the competition. My sources are telling me that this version of HoloLens will not arrive until 2019.
So the Windows 10 naming strategy?
Until it was ready for release. It's just bad product management to tease products that aren't ready for release yet, solve the main problems behind locked doors first.
But come on... it's not like they made a 2.0 already. They are experimenting, that is what 1.xx is for. Next release should be 2.0, IMHO.
Anyway. Not uncommon, and there are a few other issues with higher priorities on earth today
There has been no marketing applied at this stage. There is no HoloLens 2.0 or 3.0. These are just internal milestones.
Ya gotta admit, it's pretty fucking innovative to cancel the product before it's even launched.
No matter how good v3 is going to be in 2 years, v4, in 4 years will be much, much better. With this logic, there's really no reason to release. Ever.
Unless, of course, the team really has just been surfing the internet and going to to lunch and then straight to the bar afterwards for the past 2 years instead of working on product.
Looks likes something from early dot-com. It makes the page behave oddly and annoyingly (on all my devices, but more so on iphone).
