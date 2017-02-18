Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Robotics Education Open Source Build

New Kit Turns A Raspberry Pi Into A Robot Arm (raspberrypi.org) 8

Posted by EditorDavid from the building-with-boards dept.
An anonymous reader writes: A new kit turns your Raspberry Pi into a robotic arm. It's controlled by an on-board joystick, or even a web browser, and "because it's connected to the Pi you can program it through any of the various programming languages that already run on the Pi," according to its creators. "There's also free software available which lets you program it through a web interface using drag and drop programming environments like Scratch and Blockly or with Python and Javascript for the more experienced."

They explain in a video on Kickstarter that "Our mission is to get children excited about technology through building and programming their own robots," and they've already raised three times their original $12,411 fundraising goal. The Raspberry Pi blog describes it as "a great kit for anyone wanting to step into the world of digital making."
Long-time Slashdot reader bjpirt adds that "It's completely open source and hackable."

