Bill Gates: The Robot That Takes Your Job Should Pay Taxes

In a recent interview with Quartz, Bill Gates said he believes that governments should tax companies that use robots who are taking human jobs , as a way to at least temporarily slow the spread of automation and to fund other types of employment. The money gained from taxing robots could then be used to finance jobs taking care of elderly people or working with kids in schools -- jobs which humans are particularly well suited for. Quartz reports:You can watch Gates' remarks in a video here , or read the transcript embedded in Quartz' report.