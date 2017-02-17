Bill Gates: The Robot That Takes Your Job Should Pay Taxes (qz.com) 74
In a recent interview with Quartz, Bill Gates said he believes that governments should tax companies that use robots who are taking human jobs, as a way to at least temporarily slow the spread of automation and to fund other types of employment. The money gained from taxing robots could then be used to finance jobs taking care of elderly people or working with kids in schools -- jobs which humans are particularly well suited for. Quartz reports: [Gates] argues that governments must oversee such programs rather than relying on businesses, in order to redirect the jobs to help people with lower incomes. The idea is not totally theoretical: EU lawmakers considered a proposal to tax robot owners to pay for training for workers who lose their jobs, though on Feb. 16 the legislators ultimately rejected it. "You ought to be willing to raise the tax level and even slow down the speed" of automation, Gates argues. That's because the technology and business cases for replacing humans in a wide range of jobs are arriving simultaneously, and it's important to be able to manage that displacement. "You cross the threshold of job replacement of certain activities all sort of at once," Gates says, citing warehouse work and driving as some of the job categories that in the next 20 years will have robots doing them. You can watch Gates' remarks in a video here, or read the transcript embedded in Quartz' report.
The government should impute the wages that a human worker would be paid in 2010 with a Human cost-of-living adjustment based on the Robot's job description, For a given amount of Company revenue by industry.
Then Double the quantity
And compare the Wages the Company is currently paying every month to the Imputed Wages based on the greater of the Total number of robots Jobs, and based on the Company's total revenue and Industry.
Make the companies Pay standard Employee Taxes on the difference
only death is left for humans in the inevitable.
The only thing that is inevitable is prophets of doom every time a technology article is released.
Had you explained life in 2017 to someone from 1840, it would be unbelievable. And a person from 1840 might not be able to live in 2017 successfully doesn't mean that there aren't still billions of humans doing just that today. So to analyse the prophet of doom a bit further, what you really mean is, a person with a brought up in 2017 would probably find life in 2087 a gap too far to bridge. But that doesn't m
You'd have to start by explaining a lot of new words that did not exist then. Like "unemployment".
Only because working for somebody else was not the norm. You had workers, homesteaders and vagrants. Obviously if you worked on your own land, trade or craft you were what we'd today call self-employed. Those who didn't were drifters taking stray jobs, when they weren't employed they were just called much less civilized things than unemployed.
The Cxx that took my job should pay taxes (Score:2)
When your goal is to reduce headcount, you should have to pay for it.
When your goal is to reduce headcount, you should have to pay for it.
People who say this are morons...
If you make it expensive to fire people or lay them off (like they do in parts of Europe), then people are very reluctant to hire in the first place...
Companies will then do anything they can to avoid hiring anyone extra to start with...
Does That Include Software? (Score:5, Insightful)
Does that include WYSIWYG word processing software that put all those typesetters out of work? Bill, you owe some back taxes.
What a load... (Score:2)
Exactly the reverse should happen. Prices have to be driven down. Nobody is going to pay the tax but us.
No, corporations are people.
THEY will pay the tax.
You are now free to vomit.
And place the tax in the cost of what they sell and then when you buy it you'll pay the tax.
Modern money theory (Score:2)
Bill gates doesn't have a clue. Not a clue.
If you tax robots, then there is LESS incentive to getting robots, and more work for humans to do.
Once you realise that tax does *not fund* expenditure, but is only there to prevent inflation and add value to money, you realise the absolute stupidity of what he suggests.
In the real world
Gets better
Define robot taking away a job?
As 30 years ago. Companies would need lots of accountants and billing people. Those jobs were replaced by Windows computers running accounting software that did the math and run reports for them so they didn't need so many people to do more work than was previously possible.
Is that a robot since it replaced a high paying job?
Should Microsoft be taxed for job loss?
Why don't people ever think things through?
tax profit yes but not to slow automation (Score:3)
Look. We're going to have to accept, in the near future, that smart machines are better than humans at many tasks.
So why would we want, as humans, to keep doing those tasks? Isn't that just embarrassing to keep trying? You're not actually being useful. You're just pretending to be.
So yes, businesses that make profit via automated processes should pay tax to help give people a UBI (universal basic income), but the tax shouldn't be different than paid by any profitable business.
Why keep people working at tasks they are second-rate at? Doesn't make any sense. People should be free to find something actually meaningful and useful to do, given their unique experience and talent. They shouldn't do make-work projects that a robot can do better. That's just a dumb policy.
Because Human Nature (Score:3)
Don't pretend that science does not exist just because your narrative is harmed by science. Most normal humans don't want to sit around and do nothing, they want to be productive and make personal goals, balance risk versus security, have control of their destiny, and be able to provide better for their families than they did for themselves. Normal humans don't want to have the same job as everyone else, don't want to live in the same kind of house, wear the same kinds of clothing, eat the same foods, etc.
I'll be happy to settle in on 40 acres in the back end of nowhere, raise some crops and animals and enjoy life. I want to work but I don't want a fucking job. I don't want a boss.
Logical conclusion. (Score:2)
Let's start with printers, photocopiers, faxes and PC's and hand calculators. They put hundreds of thousands of office workers out of work.
That's what I was thinking... besides, unless you mean like literally replaced what has say Amazon meant for the retail industry? How many brick-and-mortar jobs have been lost and would they count somehow? Probably not. So basically the same thing would happen except it would be new companies pushing out old companies instead.
Own the robot (Score:2)
Don't tax it, own it. Humans8 should invest in robot companies and live off the revenue thereof. Robots will make things cheap. Robotic indoor farming. Basic math shows that one large indoor farming skyscraper like they are building in Singapore or even an underground facility powered by a large solar array or other power plant (nuclear fusion, maybe in 25 years) would be able to provide all the food for a large city. For security purposes obviously you would want these spread out over neighborhoods like Fr
Don't tax it, own it. Humans8 should invest in robot companies and live off the revenue thereof.
If you take automation to the logical conclusion, there is no need for ownership or tax. These things only exist under a resource scarce environment. You only need money to pay for things, but automation could free us of this, since full automation means every step of the process from material creation/extraction to end product or service costs nothing. The robots make themselves and service themselves, so there is no cost to anything. If there is no cost, then everything is free, therefore accessible to al
Good luck getting that through the heads of the libertarians who will stand in the way of building out the initial automation that would free us.
Billy reads my posts (Score:2)
I've been posting that idea on Internet forums for a while now.
I guess Gates visits the same conspiracy theory forums that I do. I hope he gets more mileage out of than I do.
I should have RTFA first. I think it should go farther than Gates' idea. Robots should pay income tax and the funds should be used for universal basic income for humans.
*facepalm* (Score:2)
*facepalm*
Great idea (Score:2)
Let the countries that don't tax their robot manufacturers take all the production AND the jobs.
The problem isn't robots or automation, it's corporations like Microsoft and people like Gates that are the problem. They pay taxes at zero or even negative rates and then expect the government to provide "free" healthcare and unemployment for their employees (which in turn makes their employees pay for it).
I'd say repeal all taxes and only tax things coming in over state borders at one rate and things coming in
No (Score:2)
as a way to at least temporarily slow the spread of automation and to fund other types of employment.
What the hell for? Let's get everything fully automated as soon as possible so we can get the basic income uprising out of the way and we can all do whatever we want instead of what we feel we have to do.
No Taxation without Representation! (Score:2)
We have to build the Robot Legislator First. (!)
Then the Robot Union...
We won't notice anything wrong until the "Robots Hunting Humans" reality TV series.
And even then, there won't be any outcry until Season 3 at least.
Ryan and Rand (Score:2)
The total destruction of any type of governmental safety net. Cut most and privatize the rest (just like they are with jails and prisons), and all those un-
Does Bill gates have dementia? (Score:2)
taking care of elderly people or working with kids in schools -- jobs which humans are particularly well suited for.
Ever deal with someone with dementia? It's not pretty. It's exactly the sort of work that robots can handle better than humans.
Anti-technology riots? (Score:2)
This story (or more accurately the trend that it is addressing) kinda worries me. Reading this, reading about the Luddites (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luddite), then thinking about political incompetence and societal inertia, I wonder what are the chances of general anti-technology riots if unemployment rapidly rose to, say, 30%-50% because of automation? Would they target only robots, or, more likely, anything and anyone related to automation? How about destruction of internet infrastructure and data ce
Here's my future dream ... (Score:2)
Free health care;
Late term abortion legal until age 8;
Generous guaranteed income;
Allow widespread use of killer robots by military;
Tax arab oil as it comes out of the ground over THERE;
(see above if they don't want to pay the tax);
Split the justice into PENAL and CORRECTIONS;
Allow dueling;
Allow for hunting of a rival IF you serve 5 years' first (but
the rival can kill you anytime);
If you are military, government worker; or on an entitlement,
such as Welfare, Food Stamps, etc. you don't get to VOTE
until you ar
Raising your neighbor's taxes (Score:2)
does not lower your own taxes. It never does. Government just finds something new to spend the money on. And the new money sink is never the thing you wanted.
I have a better idea (Score:2)
Let's add a massive tax on companies that use contractors excessively because they want to avoid paying benefits.