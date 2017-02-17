EU Moves To Bring In AI Laws, But Rejects Robot Tax Proposal (newatlas.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from New Atlas: The European Parliament has voted on a resolution to regulate the development of artificial intelligence and robotics across the European Union. Based on a raft of recommendations drafted in a report submitted in January to the legal affairs committee, the proposed rules include establishing ethical standards for the development of artificial intelligence, and introducing an insurance scheme to cover liability for accidents involving driverless cars. Not every element in the broad-ranging report was accepted by the Parliament though, with a recommendation to institute a "robot tax" roundly rejected. The robot tax proposal was designed to create a fund that manages the repercussions and retraining of workers made redundant through the increased deployment of industrial and service robots. But those in the robotics industry were supportive of the Parliamentary rejection, with the International Federation of Robotics suggesting to Reuters a robot tax would have been harmful to the burgeoning industry, stifling innovation and competitiveness. The European Parliament passed the resolution comfortably with 396 votes to 123, with 85 abstentions.
"Robot Tax"? (Score:2)
That's a new one. My first thought was "What if androids have to pay income taxes in the future?"
Dunno how Europeans do it, but here in the US they will almost certainly be subject to property tax once human income tax dries up, if not sooner.
Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep Taxes?
Hey, sounds fair to me. If they don't like it, they can move back to Mars.
Androids may not dream of electric sheep... (Score:2)
...but that won't stop them from being fleeced!
How many pages? (Score:2)
On regulation of AI development (Score:2)
I am no legislator, nor even a lawyer... but I think that any AI with the potential to harm humans should be requires to have sufficient safety features built into it to minimize the risk it presents to below that of a human performing the same tasks.
That puts human safety over cost savings: if the AI isn't safe enough, you can't replace a human with it regardless of how much more cost effective it is.
And that's pretty much the standard we see being used to judge driverless cars, not just because it's somet
You don't buy it, duh.
Slavery all over again? (Score:2)
Well... anything you'd call a 'script' wouldn't be 'AI', and you don't have to worry much about if you're treating an AI ethically unless and until you make one that is self-aware.
Of course if you've managed to make a self-aware AI, you probably also designed it to be happy doing whatever it is you built it for. Is it slavery if your AI wants to serve you even to the point of its own destruction, and in fact enjoys doing so?
A robot tax is mainly unworkable (Score:2)
How do you calculate a tax rate for robots? Does a completely integrated robotic factory (in essence just a robot with thousands of actuators) pay the same tax than a kitchen aid? What about vehicles? If they are AI driven then it's a robot and must pay taxes? Will you have to pay taxes for your Roomba? What if the robot is controlled remotely by a powerful CPU? What if it's not a remote CPU but a cloud of processing power, and more power is used if the robot's decisions are harder to make? The list is endl
Robots should pay the top rate (Score:1)
And corporations should pay twice that