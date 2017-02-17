Japan Unveils Next-Generation, Pascal-Based AI Supercomputer (nextplatform.com) 16
The Tokyo Institute of Technology has announced plans to launch Japan's "fastest AI supercomputer" this summer. The supercomputer is called Tsubame 3.0 and will use Nvidia's latest Pascal-based Tesla P100 GPU accelerators to double its performance over its predecessor, the Tsubame 2.5. Slashdot reader kipperstem77 shares an excerpt from a report via The Next Platform: With all of those CPUs and GPUs, Tsubame 3.0 will have 12.15 petaflops of peak double precision performance, and is rated at 24.3 petaflops single precision and, importantly, is rated at 47.2 petaflops at the half precision that is important for neural networks employed in deep learning applications. When added to the existing Tsubame 2.5 machine and the experimental immersion-cooled Tsubame-KFC system, TiTech will have a total of 6,720 GPUs to bring to bear on workloads, adding up to a total of 64.3 aggregate petaflops at half precision. (This is interesting to us because that means Nvidia has worked with TiTech to get half precision working on Kepler GPUs, which did not formally support half precision.)
Am I the only one that thought "LISP machines, okay, but Pascal [standardpascal.org]?"
That is actually the first thing that sprang to mind, even though I had been looking specifically at Pascal based GPU's recently.
I was thinking "Mr Wirth would be very happy..."
I used to use Pascal a lot back in my college days, mostly on mini-computers. Other than a brief burst of sales in Turbo Pascal (PC) and to a lessor extent Delphi, Pascal usage quickly shrank. I'm not quite sure why, it was a fairly decent compiler-based language.
It needed more string-oriented operations, perhaps. I like the way the type name (declaration) comes after the variable, instead of before like the C-family of languages. I prefer it after. It also allowed nesting of functions.
I had a pretty deep fondness for Pascal back in the day, and messed around with Delphi, Modula and Oberon, but the reality is that these aren't exactly common languages anymore, at least not in commercial circles. It's a real pity too, because learning TurboPascal was my sort of "Wizard of Oz black-and-white to color" moment back in highschool, where I shed all the evils that I had learned through mucking around with various flavors of BASIC, and basked in the glory of structured procedural code.
These P100 come with sweet HBM2 and around 500GB/s in memory bandwidth... everything based on dense linear algebra (AI, but also physics simulations) is basically flying on them.